Art Basel and Miami Art Week have officially arrived. Although it's impossible to take part in every single artsy and/or music-oriented activity taking place in Miami this week, fortunately there's an abundance of free events to make your decision-making process just a little bit easier. Among your options, the Wilzig Erotic Art Museum is opening a new exhibit on Monday, Trenton Doyle Hancock will be dishing on his latest "mound" work on Tuesday, and BaseCamp (essentially an innovative art playground) officially opens on Wednesday. On the music front, Corona and deadmau5's record label mau5trap are partnering up to throw a party on Saturday in Wynwood, and Major Lazer is closing out the week with a free show at 1-800-Lucky. Needless to say, you have your work cut out for you.

Here are the eight best free things to do in Miami this week:

The Faena Hotel is a pretty art-filled spot on any given day, boasting rad installations and an aesthetically pleasing theater of its own. On Monday, it'll kick things up a notch with the start of its second annual Faena Festival: The Last Supper. The experience itself is multifaceted, spanning everything from videos and performances to installations from local heavyweights including Sophia Al-Maria, the Propeller Group, Emeka Ogboh, and more. Hotelier Alan Faena and Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber will be on-site for remarks and artist Xhang Huan will be in attendance to unveil his newest masterpiece, Miami Buddha. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Monday, December 2 at Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND The Wilzog Erotic Art Museum opens its latest exhibit, The Eroticism of Things: Collections on the History of Sexuality, on Monday. Photo by Robert Harbour

The Wilzig Erotic Art Museum (WEAM, for the locals) will be heating up Miami Art Week with the unveiling of its newest exhibition, The Eroticism of Things: Collections on the History of Sexuality on Monday evening. The exhibit itself boasts a slew of items from sexologists Magnus Hirschfeld and Alfred Kinsey, with everyday objects sitting alongside more explicit paraphernalia. DJs Andres Aguirre and Mayra Jaimes will be on hand to provide a suitably sexy soundtrack too. If you can't catch the opening night, the exhibit will be on display through March 20. 7 p.m. Monday, December 2 at Wilzig Erotic Art Museum, 1205 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-9336; weammuseum.com. Admission is free.

Trenton Doyle Hancock is a pretty fascinating guy. With a career dating back more than two decades, the Oklahoma City-bred artist has made quite a name for himself with his "Mounds" and "Vegans" ongoing work, which depicts a war of good versus evil using colorful creatures he's created. On Tuesday at Locust Projects, he'll reveal his latest project (and mingle with fans!) dubbed I Made a Mound City in Miami-Dade County. If you start hankering for some cervezas, Concrete Beach Brewery will be on-site to quench your thirst. 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 3 at Locust Projects, 3852 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. Admission is free.



Art and music have a way of coming together during Miami's weeklong Art Basel season. Case in point: BaseCamp at Magic City Innovation District is kicking off Basel with a big ole disco-infused art party on Wednesday evening. Disco attire is encouraged for its BaseCamp Unveiled event, which features fun installations like "Illumina" (a light and sound sculpture powered by attendees) and "Frequency," a healing planetarium of sorts. And yes, there will be a disco experience via the Gramophone Stage, with jams from the likes of DJs Bender and Kaz Janes. 5 p.m. to Midnight Wednesday, December 4 at BaseCamp, 298 NE 61st Street, Miami; basecamp-miami.com. Admission is free.

Some stellar local talent — from musicians and visual artists to dancers — has been scouted, and they're all waiting to mingle with you. Creator's Lounge Miami is kicking off its 2020 season on Thursday with its Outside the Lines exhibit, which will elevate a TBA lineup of artists who are navigating the fields of art and entertainment to make a truly unique impact. Billed as a party with free drinks and bites, be sure to make the rounds with local artists as well as take in their talents and buy their goods directly. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5 at CIC Miami, 1951 NW 7th Ave. #600, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

If you're already over the Art Basel madness by Friday, perhaps it's time to start looking ahead to Christmas? Those hoping to get in the holiday spirit ought to visit the Park and Tree Lighting Ceremony at Downtown Doral Park on Friday evening. Both the park and the nearby Government Center will be lit with thousands upon thousands of lights, making for a scenic weeknight stroll. If you haven't had your photo with Santa this year, St. Nick will be on-site to take pictures for just five bucks. 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd Street, Doral; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Deadmau5 Photo by Matt Barnes

Electronic music aficionados will want to flag Saturday afternoon and evening on their respective calendars. Corona Electric Beach and mau5trap (deadmau5's record abel) will be throwing a proper party in the heart of Wynwood. A bevy of art installations are confirmed, even if the specific artists who'll be stopping by have yet to be formally announced. But, with the likes of Felix da Housecat, Seeb and Borgeous appearing at similar events nationwide, it's bound to be solid regardless. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 7 at 289 NW 23rd Street, Miami; coronaelectricbeach.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Walshy Fire of Major Lazer Photo by Chad Andreo

A week in Miami wouldn't be complete without an opportunity to irresponsibly turn up. If you're waiting until Sunday to do so, you're in luck as Major Lazer and special guests are headlining the fourth annual Rum & Bass block party, which is being held at 1-800-Lucky this year. Sponsored by Bacardi (hence the rum emphasis), count on drinks galore (for a cost) and thumpin' jams through the late night. Best of all, admission is totally free with a pre-event RSVP. 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8 at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd Street, Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP.