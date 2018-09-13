Seven Spas Still Offering Miami Spa Month Deals

Miami Spa Month officially ended August 31. But if you waited too long to book that massage, you're in luck. Some of the finest establishments in town have extended their 2018 Miami Spa Month offers.
The option to indulge in self-care and unwind in the Magic City's most exclusive surroundings continues until September 30 at certain spas in the area. The ones listed below offer a wide range of treatments to leave you feeling restored and revived. So go ahead — take a break and plunge into a world of soothing saunas, rubdowns, personal cabanas, and skin treatments for a fraction of the price you would expect.
1. Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel. Leave everyday pressures behind at this oceanfront "holy house," which blends ancient healing rituals. Begin your healing journey at the waterfall and the hammam in the wet spa before a relaxing 50-minute massage using virgin coconut oil or a customized facial ($139 each). You can also kick things up a notch with the Tree of Life vibrations, an indulgent treatment on a heated bed, combining essential oils, hot stones, and sound bowls ($199). An intense moisturizing hair treatment is followed by a luxury blow-dry, and the Tierra Santa mani-pedi includes the latest in nail art ($109 each). As a Spa Month guest, you can settle your mind with a yoga class, a 30-minutes meditation session, and access to Faena's exclusive beach. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com.
2. Remède Spa at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort. For its Spa Month extension, this deluxe resort is offering a range of wellness therapies. Improve your skin's texture and appearance with a 50-minute lemongrass and white-tea body polish, followed by a vitamin-rich emulsion ($109). A detoxifying body wrap with seaweed and essential oils, and the Abhyanga relaxing ritual, a holistic treatment with a body and scalp massage, are each $139. Finish with the Pau Shau women's haircut and treatment, which includes a luxury blowout. Guests have access to the sauna, steam room, whirlpool, and relaxation lounge. 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; 305-993-3300; remede.com.
3. Agua Spa at the Delano. Head to this private rooftop oasis in South Beach for a unique sampling of restoration rituals. Book a sparkling cocktail facial, a nightcap for any skin type, for $109. Or try the Miami scrub, which includes a leg and foot massage, or the 50-minute chillout session, both topped off with an invigorating Aroma scalp massage ($139 each). We suggest the oxygen facial and the deep-tissue Delano muscle melter using milk and honey, each $199. Bonuses are complimentary champagne, use of spa pavilions, and a drink voucher. If you're with a guest, consider upgrading to one of the Frozé Spa packages for access to the pool and beach, starting at $199 per person. The spa also offers locals a 50 percent discount on regular services every Tuesday. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-6100; morganshotelgroup.com.
4. The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Spa. This luxurious island resort offers a contemporary experience complete with the use of the fitness center, steam room, sauna, aromatherapy showers, and hot tub. The Spa Month menu includes a summer mani-pedi and a 50-minute tropical island body scrub, each priced at $109. Spa Journeys options include the Path of the Rising Moon ritual, with orange salt exfoliation and a hot stone and scalp massage for $199; and a 100-minute summer facial and relaxing massage day package for $209. There's also a 50-minute personal training session for $75. Guests have access to the coed lounge, where they can continue unwinding while helping themselves to tea and fresh fruit. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4197; ritzcarlton.com.
5. The Palms Hotel & Spa. Immerse yourself in privacy and tranquility at this oceanfront paradise. Specials includes Aveda aroma massages such as the 50-minute body revival ($109) and the 80-minute body bliss ($139). The de-stress ritual — an 80-minute massage combined with a stress-fix body scrub, regularly $215 — costs $199 in September. Perks include all-day use of the pool, beach, and fitness facilities. Some offers, if combined with the purchase of a lunch at the hotel's restaurant Essensia, add the use of a beach cabana for two or four people. Tax and tips are based on the treatments' original prices. 3025 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-0505; thepalmshotel.com.
6. The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove Spa. Here, wellness seekers can rejuvenate with the Heavenly Hour, a relaxation massage and hot stone enhancement ($109); or the Sun Kissed, a 25-minute facial, manicure, and pedicure ($109). The "Knot" to Worry, a deep-tissue massage with hot-stone enhancement and a 25-minute custom facial; and the Summer Renewal, a stress-relief massage and foot reviver enhancement, cost $139 each. You can also treat yourself with the Escape to Paradise, a deep-tissue massage that includes a choice of foot- or hand-reviver enhancement and a 25-minute HydraFacial for $199. All experiences include a glass of bubbly or mimosa, discounted valet parking, and access to the fitness center, hotel pool, steam room, and sauna. 3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; 305-644-4680; ritzcarlton.com/coconutgrove/spa.
