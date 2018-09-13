Seven Spas Still Offering Miami Spa Month Deals

Miami Spa Month officially ended August 31. But if you waited too long to book that massage, you're in luck. Some of the finest establishments in town have extended their 2018 Miami Spa Month offers.

The option to indulge in self-care and unwind in the Magic City's most exclusive surroundings continues until September 30 at certain spas in the area. The ones listed below offer a wide range of treatments to leave you feeling restored and revived. So go ahead — take a break and plunge into a world of soothing saunas, rubdowns, personal cabanas, and skin treatments for a fraction of the price you would expect.

EXPAND Courtesy of Faena Miami Beach

1. Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel. Leave everyday pressures behind at this oceanfront "holy house," which blends ancient healing rituals. Begin your healing journey at the waterfall and the hammam in the wet spa before a relaxing 50-minute massage using virgin coconut oil or a customized facial ($139 each). You can also kick things up a notch with the Tree of Life vibrations, an indulgent treatment on a heated bed, combining essential oils, hot stones, and sound bowls ($199). An intense moisturizing hair treatment is followed by a luxury blow-dry, and the Tierra Santa mani-pedi includes the latest in nail art ($109 each). As a Spa Month guest, you can settle your mind with a yoga class, a 30-minutes meditation session, and access to Faena's exclusive beach. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5570; faena.com.