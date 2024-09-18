Fantasia Royale Gaga Returns to Her Palace

"Where is the body?" It's a question often asked in the queer community.
In the case of Fantasia Royale Gaga, it is rhetorical. The body is clearly present. It's unmissable. Framed like an amped-up Jane Mansfield, Fantasia's curves would give Russ Meyer an aneurysm. Anyone who witnesses a performance by Fantasia, however, knows it's not just about a body, but rather, her command of that body. It's what makes her a star.
After a move to Las Vegas, Fantasia, one of Miami's premiere showgirls, will give longtime fans and the uninitiated a chance to see her live at Palace Bar South Beach September 20-22.
Before her triumphant return to Palace, New Times spoke to Fantasia about her inspiration, journey, and legacy.
Born in Jacksonville, Fantasia found a more hospitable environment in South Florida and discovered her chosen family. She recounts, "I knew I was destined for greatness and fame," but she did not know exactly how it would happen. Her first love was theater, and she even dreamed of being on Broadway. She has entranced multitudes of people on various stages across the world.
Inspired by Josephine Baker and icons like Jessica Rabbit and Betty Boop, Fantasia personifies the American showgirl. As she explains, "As a trans woman who does drag, I identify as a showgirl rather than a drag queen." Showgirl is a term she takes very seriously. She combines her curvaceous figure and engaging stage charisma for a captivating and mesmerizing performance.
Fantasia's countless performances over a decade in South Florida made her a formidable member of Palace's dynasty. She discovered the Ocean Drive venue at a difficult time of her life when her mother was fighting for her life. Palace transformed her life, bringing her new purpose, financial stability, and fame. In turn, AJ Prasaguet, Palace's general manager, calls Fantasia's homecoming show a no-brainer, adding that it will be a memorable weekend with her incredible talent and charisma resonating with the audience.
Fantasia reciprocates the love, championing Palace as a unique destination worldwide that distinguishes itself from the saturation of drag show brunches. Given the current culture, of which Florida is a battleground, both the artist and the institution stand out as beacons of creative expression and freedom. "We aim to create an inclusive space where everyone feels welcome, and Fantasia's presence perfectly aligns with our commitment to promoting LGBTQ+ artists and fostering community," Prasaguet stresses.
These pageants also reflect the history of trans performers and women who have come before Fantasia. Beyond historical legends like Josephine Baker and animated icons like Jessica Rabbit and Betty Boop, Fantasia was also inspired by the real-life trans women and stunning showgirls she watched on VHS copies of past pageants.
"As a trans person, I've definitely had my fair share of challenges to deal with, but you know what? I'm starting to see some positive changes happening," she says. "It's all thanks to more people being aware of us and all the hard work being done to push for trans rights and equality."
In the case of Fantasia, some of that awareness and visibility comes from her impressive resume in reality television. From Botched to the Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Fantasia has competed and shared her personal journey with the world. Next to Broadway, Fantasia saw herself on television, a prophecy she achieved by appearing on the inaugural season of Hot Haus, a reality competition series searching for the next queer sex symbol. At the end of the season, Fantasia became a trailblazer as the first Black trans woman to win a reality competition show.
It opened more opportunities for Fantasia, including another reality series, Miami Dolls, which showcased her friendship and partnership with Nicky Monet as the two produced a new show at Palace. Reflecting on her experiences in reality television, Fantasia sees it as "providing her the chance to embody the representation she longed to see on screen growing up." There is a power to that kind of platform not lost on her to share the experiences commonly faced by transgender and queer individuals, particularly transgender women of color.
As her platform expanded, there was also a growing sense of restriction. Last year, Fantasia moved to Las Vegas to try her luck in Sin City. While it marked a major achievement in her professional journey, she notes that it, unfortunately, coincided with a period of heightened challenges for the trans and queer community in Florida, including limited healthcare access and restrictive measures that adversely affected her entertainment business.
But nothing can keep a showgirl out of the spotlight, and Fantasia's upcoming shows at Palace are a cause for celebration. After her homecoming shows, Fantasia will launch a one-woman show, Body and Soul, during her two-week residency in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in early December.
Before she bares body and soul there, do not miss the opportunity to see Fantasia again take the stage at her home bar.
Fantasia Royale Gaga. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, September 20; and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, September 21, and Sunday, September 22; at Palace Bar, 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacesouthbeach.com. Reservations are highly encouraged via opentable.com.