Shelley Novak Awards Return to Spotlight Miami's Drag Performers

Exponential beauty standards and underpaid gigs knocked the fun out of drag for Miami legend Shelley Novak three years ago. But next month, she'll crawl out of retirement in her staple shake-'n'-go blond wig, unshaved body, and raunchy wit as a brief "fuck you!" to Florida's anti-LGBTQ political climate and celebrate the strength of local drag at the 30th annual Shelley Novak Awards.
"A lot of these politicians are sexually confused, so full of self-hate and doubt, that it's coming out toward the objects of their desire," says Novak, who also goes by Tommy Strangie. "I try to give drag performers, who are usually the unheard, a platform to speak their mind."
Anyone and everyone that makes up Miami's modern drag scene will be in attendance, whether as a nominee, presenter, or winner of a crafty golden Barbie trophy. The free event, which has become more than what she originally developed as a mock Academy Awards, will occur Monday, March 4, at Kill Your Idol in Miami Beach.
"What budding homosexual has not stood in front of the mirror with a hairbrush or a Barbie, pretending that it's an Academy Award?" Novak says. "People come to our shows to laugh, but what they forget is that drag performers need a laugh too."
When local bars like Las Rosas, where Novak used to perform, never recovered from the pandemic, many rookie entertainers had no choice but to work for free to gain exposure. This year pays particular homage to the newcomers, whom Novak considers "truth tellers."
"All these kids want is to be understood," Novak tells New Times. "We as a people, as everybody, as straight or gay, as those impacted by the pandemic, more than ever, we just need community."
Before competition shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and Queen of the Universe, bar-goers swooned over Novak's hairy body, fake mole, five o'clock shadow, and short unpainted nails.
"The days of Andy Warhol's Factory and Jackie Curtis doing a line of speed, putting on a woman's dress, and just mastering the art of cocktail conversation are over," Novak says. "The shock value of a man in a dress has changed."
These days, she'll occasionally jump on stage as Tommy and scream extremely blue comedy into a microphone for ten minutes. Since Novak's retirement from drag, the 56-year-old admits she hasn't kept up with the younger performers.
"I've lost track of the kids with all these names like Makin Monroe slash Miziaki LePaige Dion Love hyphen De Jour," Novak quips. "I don't know them all personally, but I'll tell you, they don't wake up in the morning to make a political message just by walking out of their front door. They've made significant progress."
"Ever since Gov. Ron DeSantis got in office, it's been a fight against drag, against our community," Novak adds. "Everyone's running around singing spirituals and fucking having a blast. It's ridiculous."
To get a better sense of the latest acts in Miami's queer nightlife, Novak created a nomination committee made up of her good Judys who are still active in the scene: Yoko Oso, drag queen and host of the Black Market; "Party Karloz" Torres, producer of Gender Blender and host of the Black Market; Dasha Sweetwaters, resident burlesque and drag performer at Nathan's Beach Club; and Ariesela, resident drag queen at Double Stubble and the Outcast Show.
With categories like "Best Newcomer" and "Best Drag King," artists who aren't typically recognized in Miami's fast-growing drag culture will have a moment to shine. Novak recalls that until around 2018 or 2019, the king and queen nominations were lumped into one category.
"Drag kings have been around for years, but to me, it wasn't something on my radar," she says. "Gender sucks, but I realized they needed to be uplifted just the same as these queens."
Other categories, with five to seven nominees each, include "Best Emcee," "Best Drag DJ," "Best Live Singer," "Best Performer," "Best Stuntress," "Best Dancer," "Best Costumes," "Best Makeup Artist," "Best Hair," "Best Illusionist," "Most Comedic," and "Most Glamorous." (Voting is currently open until the event.)
Two groups of leaders and trailblazers are also set to be honored during the show. The recipients of the Trans Excellence Award are Bad Papi, Jupiter Velvet, Lady Paraiso, Opal Am Rah, and Regina Cocoa. Meanwhile, Nathan Smith, co-owner of Nathan's Beach Club, Vanessa Monroe, and Panther Cordetz will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards.
"These are the people who have kept the lights on for our kids in the last year," Novak says. "In a sly way, they have the chance to be politically relevant, to get things off their chest, under the guise of an award show."
The 30th Annual Shelley Novak Awards. 10 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.