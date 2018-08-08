"Rebuilding With Love" Brings the Voices of Puerto Rico to Wynwood

In Puerto Rico, Edelman associates asked locals to type letters to their loved ones using this typewriter. The results will be displayed in an art exhibit this week.

Almost a year has passed since Hurricane Maria razed much of Puerto Rico with rivers of floods last September, but the storm’s implications remain vague. There is no definitive death census, for instance — estimates range between 1,100 and 4,600 victims — which raises profound questions of identity, belonging, and citizenship.

The associates at the Edelman public relations firm in Miami have organized a mixed-media installation, "Rebuilding With Love," which will pay homage to the privation in Puerto Rico. Opening at Wynwood 28 Thursday, August 9, the exhibit will display letters from hurricane survivors as well as photographs of collapsed towns through stages of renewal.

In June, eight months after the hurricane, five Edelman associates traveled to Puerto Rico for a week with the notion that they might rake away debris from the streets for a few days or paint some of the new houses that other philanthropists with large endowments had already dispatched workers to the island to build.