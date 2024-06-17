 Photos: Stonewall Pride Parade 2024 in Wilton Manors, Florida | Miami New Times
Photos: The People of Stonewall Pride Parade 2024 in Wilton Manors

Wilton Manors was awash in rainbow regalia for the 2024 Stonewall Pride Parade and Block Party.
June 17, 2024
The Stonewall Pride Parade and Block Party took over Wilton Manors on Saturday, June 15.
The Stonewall Pride Parade and Block Party took over Wilton Manors on Saturday, June 15. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg
On Saturday, June 15, the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival, South Florida's largest Pride event, took over Wilton Drive in Wilton Manors for a block party that celebrated the LGBTQ community, from the figures over the decades that have fought for equal rights to those who continue with the activism to this day. South Florida organizations and companies participated in the parade, which moved to a nighttime event this year, complete with a glow theme that inspired everyone to shine bright with pride.

Photographer Michele Eve Sandberg's lens was on everyone who made the 2024 event special. Check out her snaps below.
