 2024 Miami Pride Events, Parties Celebrating Gay Community | Miami New Times
Here's Your Guide to Pride Events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Pride events in Miami run the gamut, from family-friendly events where the kids are welcome to pool parties and raves where you can dance the night away.
May 31, 2024
There are countless ways to celebrate Pride Month in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.
There are countless ways to celebrate Pride Month in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Photo by WorldRedEye

Despite Gov. Ron DeSantis and his cronies in Tallahassee trying to tamp down the spirit of Florida's LGBTQ community — Florida's "Freedom Summer" mandate orders bridges across the state to only display the colors of the American flag from May 27 to September 2, effectively killing a highly visible way of showing support during Pride Month — that's not stopping everyone from celebrating. South Florida alone boasts a myriad of options for all you hes, shes, and theys looking to celebrate the occasion.

Returning this year are Pride Month mainstays like the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors and Wynwood Pride in Miami's arts district. (As of press time, Wynwood Pride hasn't announced its full slate of events, but a rep tells New Times the announcement will happen Thursday, June 6.) Also, the Stonewall National Museum & Archives is debuting an exhibit to remind everyone that the original Pride started as an uprising and demand for equal rights.

In addition, the events run the gamut, from family-friendly events where the kids are welcome to pool parties and raves where you can dance the night away.

Check out the complete list of 2024 Pride Month events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Don't see your event listed? Send an email with all the details to [email protected].

Take Pride at Galleria Fort Lauderdale

History Fort Lauderdale and Galleria Fort Lauderdale have teamed up again to celebrate the month with an exhibit celebrating the LGBTQ community. "Take Pride! A 100-Year Retrospective of LGBTQ+ Milestones" will highlight moments of national, state, and local importance, including the Stonewall riots in 1969, Harvey Milk being elected as the first openly gay man in 1978, and same-sex marriage legalized in the U.S. in 2015. Saturday, June 1, through Sunday, June 30, at Galleria Fort Lauderdale, 2414 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-463-4431; historyfortlauderdale.org. Admission is free.

Ty Tea at Higher Ground

New York City DJ and event promoter Ty Sunderland is helping kick off Pride Month in Miami with the Miami debut of his party, Ty Tea. Presented by Wynwood Pride, Sunderland will take over Higher Ground at Arlo Wynwood alongside DJs Luxx Noir London and Michael Navarro. The party's hosts are FKA Twink, Juicy Love Dion, Glamber Hilton, and QueerParties. Shake Shack will also be there to satiate any hunger pains. 5 p.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, at Higher Ground, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; highergroundwynwood.com. Tickets cost $25 via dice.fm.

Midnight Service at Mad Live

Another Wynwood Pride-sanctioned event, queer party Midnight Service once again pops up at Mad Live to kick off Pride Month. Canadian-born, Chicago-based producer Karsten Sollors will headline alongside party residents Naim Zarzour and Miguel Clark. As always, the event promises house and disco music all night long. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Mad Live, 55 NE 24th St., Miami; 786-843-7021; madclubwynwood.com. Tickets cost $33 via dice.fm.

Miami Beach Pride Concert

The Miami Beach Classical Music Festival, in partnership with Miami Beach Pride and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, is helping kick off Pride Month with its Miami Beach Pride Concert. The two-night event will feature projection mapping with performances by DJ La Trice, Dalila Lugo, Gerard Ortega, and Otto Santana Selis on Saturday and DJ Eliad Cohen, Nikki Valentine, and Siobhan Cronin on Sunday. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; miamimusicfestival.com. Admission is free.

"Stonewall Inn Stonewall" at the Stonewall National Museum & Archives

In a reminder that Pride started because of a riot, the Stonewall National Museum & Archives in Fort Lauderdale will open its exhibition "Stonewall Inn Stonewall" to make the 55th anniversary of the uprising. The exhibit will feature a re-creation of what the original Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village would have looked like on the evening of June 28, 1969, before the police raid. On June 29, the museum will host a reenactment of the uprising, modeled after the Revolutionary War reenactments that take place across the U.S. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Stonewall National Museum & Archives, 1300 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-763-8565; stonewall-museum.org.
click to enlarge The "Pride247" installation on Lincoln Road
Party at the "Pride247" installation on Lincoln Road during Pride Month.
Lincoln Road BID photo

Pride Soirée at Lincoln Road

On Friday, June 7, the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, along with Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez and the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Committee, hosts a Pride Soirée. Fernandez and representatives of the Miami Beach Police Department will be on hand to speak with attendees as everyone celebrates love, unity, and diversity. There will also be a DJ and complimentary beverages by Olé Olé Steakhouse. It all takes place under the "Pride247" installation by AMLgMATD, a collaboration between Laz Ojalde and Natalie Zlamalova. 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Euclid Oval, Lincoln Road between the 600 and 700 blocks, Miami Beach; lincolnroad.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

First Fridays Pride Edition at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

Presented by Wynwood Pride and III Points, ICA First Fridays celebrates its Pride edition with a performance by Isabella Lovestory. The Honduran-born, Montreal-based pop and reggaeton singer is part of the neoperreo movement spearheaded mainly by queer and women-identifying artists. She's collaborated with acts Villano Antillano, La Goony Chonga, and Mura Masa. The evening will also include drag performances by Kat Wilderness and Sting Dion. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Tickets cost $10.

The Playlist at AlmaRosa

Queer party the Playlist is popping up again in time for Pride. On Friday, June 7, it will take over AlmaRosa in Brickell to celebrate party cofounder Discofuturo's birthday alongside Cucu of EarCandy and Oozzaa. This is another Wynwood Pride-sanctioned event that you're not going to want to miss. 11 p.m. Friday, June 7, at AlmaRosa, 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami; theplayl1st.com. Tickets cost $30.31 via dice.fm.

Wonderland Pride at Jaco Pastorius Park

The City of Oakland Park will celebrate the month with its family-friendly Wonderland Pride event at Jaco Pastorius Park on Friday, June 7. There will be face and body painters, henna artists, a photo booth, a coloring wall, and a kids' interactive stage area. DJ Tony will be spinning at the party's discothèque, and there's a lip-synch contest for anyone brave enough to sign up. 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park; oaklandparkfl.gov. Admission is free.

FLoatarama Flotilla

Hunter's Nightclubs presents the fifth-annual FLoatarama Flotilla, "America's biggest Pride on water." The event will feature more than 30 private and commercial boats decorated for Pride. You are welcome to enter your own boat, buy a ticket for the yacht Catalina, or watch from the shore. The floating parade happens along the New River through downtown Fort Lauderdale and the Intracoastal Waterway. This year's grand marshal is Sam Lantz, who appeared on the reality competition show Squid Game: The Challenge, while the event's host is FayWhat?! 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; floatarama.org. Admission is free; VIP tickets for the Catalina cost $150.
click to enlarge Portrait of Alex Newell
Alex Newell headlines the CommuniTea Dance at Adrienne Arsht Center.
Photo courtesy of artist management

CommuniTea Dance at the Adrienne Arsht Center

In what's become an annual tradition for the Adrienne Arsht Center, the venue will host its seventh annual CommuniTea Dance on Sunday, June 9. FayWhat?1 will host the party, featuring a performance by Alex Newell, the former Glee actor who recently earned their first Tony Award for their performance in the Broadway musical Shucked. The party continues with a set by DJ Musicat and drag performances by Ebonee Excell and Melissa Plastic Hilton. You're also encouraged to wear bright colors and neon as you dance on the Ziff Ballet Opera House stage. 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

eMerge Americas Presents Pride at Medium Cool

Tech conference eMerge Americas encourages LGBTQ entrepreneurs to attend its upcoming Miami tech happy hour at Medium Cool. In partnership with Chris Adamo and Natalia Martinez-Kalinina, the evening will feature plenty of networking, light bites, drinks, and a live startup pitch event judged by Miami Beach Vice Mayor Laura Dominguez. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at Medium Cool, 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; emergeamericas.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Pride Fantasia at the Manor

Billed as a celebration of the arts, Pride Fantasia will take over the Manor for an evening of performances and exhibits by local arts. The event benefits SunServe, which serves the most vulnerable members of the LGBTQ community. In all, host Matthew Darren promises a night of thrill for both your eyes and ears and a celebration of Pride. 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Manor, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; matthewdarren.com. Tickets cost $39 5to $149 via eventbrite.com.

Thursdays at PAMM Pride Night

The Pérez Art Museum Miami is opening its exhibition "Xican-a.o.x. Body," which explores artists who foreground the body as a site of political agency and imagination, in June feels appropriate. On its opening night, the museum will also host its Pride Night edition of Thursdays at PAMM, celebrating Miami's LGBTQ community through art, performance, and music. Tiffany Fantasia will host the evening, featuring a drag show and DJ sets by Hottpants and Angel Boi. 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

M!c Drop at the Sandbox

Underground concert promoter Always Lunes will host its queer edition of M!c Drop on Saturday, June 15, at the Sandbox. The event brings together local musicians, artists, DJs, and vendors, bringing together many different corners of the underground scene under one roof. 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Sandbox, 6752 Collins Ave., Ste. B, Miami Beach; instagram.com/thesandbox.miamibeach. Tickets cost $8 via shotgun.live.
click to enlarge People walking under a rainbow flag
Stonewall Pride Parade & Street Festival returns on Saturday, June 15.
Stonewall Pride photo

Stonewall Pride Parade

The cornerstone of Pride Month in South Florida, Stonewall Pride in Wilton Manors is the area's largest celebration this month. The block party meets parade kicks off at 3 p.m., featuring several stages hosting everything from live music to drag performers. In a new twist this year, the parade is set to glow when it kicks off at 8 p.m. with illuminated floats and participants. 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Wilton Drive between NE 20th and 26th streets, Wilton Manors; stonewallpride.lgbt. Tickets cost $10 to $275 via tickettailor.com.

Drag Me to Care-A-Lot at Spanish Marie

Down in the depths of suburban Miami-Dade, next to Miami Executive Airport, Spanish Marie Brewery hosts a drag show to remember. Drag Me to Care-A-Lot will have queens bringing all the love and sparkle you could hope for with a show that spoofs on the Care Bears. Sting Dion, Jellika Boom, and Tayanna Love are on the evening's lineup. 8:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Spanish Marie Brewery, 14251 SW 120th St., Ste. 108, Miami; 305-456-5490; spanishmariebrewery.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Bae Watch Pool Party at Arlo Rooftop

SheLife Events and Wynwood Pride are hosting Bae Watch Pool Party at the rooftop of the Arlo Wynwood on Sunday, June 16. The ladies will gather to mingle and dance to beats by DJs Turnup Tee and Ic3. 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Arlo Wynwood, 2217 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-522-6600; arlohotels.com. Tickets cost $26 to $44 via eventbrite.com.

FlockFest Splash at the Easton

On Sunday, June 16, the Easton's rooftop pool will host FlockFest Splash. The Sunday tea dance takes place on the ninth floor, overlooking downtown Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy beats Cesar Hernandez and Tito's specials throughout the party. Noon to 5 p.m. at the Easton Rooftop Pool & Lounge, 721 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; flockfestevents.org. Tickets cost $15 to $100.

Vagabundos Mega Pride Mega Pool Party at Kimpton Shorebreak

On Sunday, Rramon MIA hosts his Vagabundos Mega Pride Mega Pool Party at the Kimpton Shorebreak in Fort Lauderdale. Put on your fanciest Speedo and dance to beats by Alex Ramos and Kidd Madonny and a performance by Kitty Meow. Whether you're a twink or a bear, everyone's welcome to participate in the festivities. 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Kimpton Shorebreak, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-908-7301; shorebreakfortlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com.

Indie Pride at My Mama's Books Records and Café

Local band At the Starlight will host Indie Pride at My Mama's Books Records & Cafe in Dania Beach on Saturday, June 22. There will be live music by Heneseas, 33 Lions, After the Sunset, and Baby Gold, as well as vendors and raffles. All proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Wellness Program at the Pride Center at Equality Park. 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at My Mama's Books Records & Cafe, 218 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; 754-400-9275; mymamasdania.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Chicas Love Chicas at the Sylvester

Chicas Love Chicas at the Sylvester is an alter-Latina party for queen women on Thursday, June 27. Lesbian and queer women are invited close out Pride Month by dancing the night away at the Wynwood hot spot. The evening will be filled with Latin music and drinks courtesy of Topo Chico. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Sylvester, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-364-5635; thesylvesterbar.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25 via eventbrite.com.

Family Pride Celebration at the Museum of Discovery and Science

Celebrate Pride at the Museum of Discovery and Science, which will host a family-friendly event with programming that fits into the theme of "You Belong Here!" There will be a Rainbow Science Lab where you can create colors with prisms, make your own Pride flag, and make rainbow tie-dyed T-shirts. There will also be animal encounters and LGBTQ organizations present. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at the Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-467-6637; mods.org. Admission is free.

Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida at the Parker

Founded in 2010, the Gay Men's Chorus of South Florida is led by artistic director Gabe Salazar and performs regularly across the region. On Saturday, June 29, the choral group will help close out Pride Month with its concert, "Pride: Then, Now, & Forever," at the Parker. The multi-generational event will provide a musical backdrop to how far the LGBTQ community has come. 8 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $43.75 to $68.75 via ticketmaster.com.

The Shady Bunch Pride at Domicile

Party collective Internet Friends says farewell to Pride Month with a rave at Domicile. Dubbed the Shady Bunch Pride, the party brings together Miami's shadiest DJs for an unforgettable night. The lineup includes LOLSnake, Dana Montana, Schacke, Ultrathem, Winter Wrong, Sdrv, and Aphex Twink. 10 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/domicile.miami. Tickets cost $21.82 to $30.31 via dice.fm.
