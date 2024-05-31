Here's Your Guide to Pride Events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

Returning this year are Pride Month mainstays like the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors and Wynwood Pride in Miami's arts district. (As of press time, Wynwood Pride hasn't announced its full slate of events, but a rep tells New Times the announcement will happen Thursday, June 6.) Also, the Stonewall National Museum & Archives is debuting an exhibit to remind everyone that the original Pride started as an uprising and demand for equal rights.
In addition, the events run the gamut, from family-friendly events where the kids are welcome to pool parties and raves where you can dance the night away.
Check out the complete list of 2024 Pride Month events in Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Don't see your event listed? Send an email with all the details to [email protected].