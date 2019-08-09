Eye on Miami: Walter Mercado, The Jonas Brothers, Liam Payne, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 27

Hugo x Liam Payne Pop-Up Launch: Hugo celebrates the much-anticipated Hugo x Liam Payne capsule collection with the opening of the first-ever pop-up shop for the brand at Aventura Mall.

World Red Eye

July 30

Courvoisier Celebrates #HonorYourCity Dinner at Komodo: Courvoisier invited honorees from the #HonorYourCode campaign to a private dinner at Komodo, bringing the impressive group together for the first time.

World Red Eye

July 31

Courvoisier Celebrates #HonorYourCode at Komodo: Courvoisier celebrated honorees Olivia Ormos and Lex Borrero for their contributions to the community with an intimate event at Komodo.

Walter Mercado World Red Eye

“Mucho, Mucho Amor 50 Years of Walter Mercado” Exhibition Opening Celebration at HistoryMiami Museum: HistoryMiami Museum was filled with “mucho, mucho amor” as more than 400 of Miami’s city officials, socialites, media, and influencers surrounded famed astrologer, Walter Mercado, at the VIP opening of his exhibition titled “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado.”

World Red Eye

August 1

El Secreto Thursdays at Saxony Bar: Alisha Talbot welcomed guests to The Saxony Bar for another exciting installment of El Secreto Thursdays, a new late-night soiree at Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

World Red Eye

The House of Suntory Hosts Highball Crawl in Wynwood: The House of Suntory hosted a Highball Crawl at select venues in Wynwood.

Amber L. Martin World Red Eye

“Driving Success” Awards Celebration in Honor of Amber L. Martin at Soho Beach House: Multi-entrepreneur and TV Host, Amber L. Martin, hosted a summer soirée at Soho Beach House in celebration of being named to Automotive News’ 40 Under 40 list for high achievers in auto retail and receiving the “Ally Sees Her” award recognizing promising, young women leaders in the auto retail industry.

Playboi Carti World Red Eye

August 3

Playboi Carti at Story Saturdays: Playboi Carti brought Story to their feet on Saturday night when the rapper took center stage.

World Red Eye

AileyCamp Final Performance Reception at Adrienne Arsht Center: The Arsht Center’s award-winning six-week summer camp, AileyCamp Miami, came to a thrilling conclusion on Saturday, August 3, on the stage of the Knight Concert Hall with a final performance titled “Imagine Us…” Before the performance, supporters and community leaders gathered in the Cejas Patrons Club to celebrate the achievements of the more than 1,000 youth throughout Miami whose lives have been transformed as a result of the camp over the past 11 years.

World Red Eye

August 5

Heineken Hosts “First Draught Pick” Celebration with Inter Miami CF at El Tucán: Heineken continued to mark its investment in the future of American soccer by announcing a long-term partnership agreement with South Florida’s new Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise, Inter Miami CF.

Joe and Nick Jonas World Red Eye

The Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins Tour Concert After Party at Swan: The Jonas Brothers kicked off their highly anticipated Happiness Begins Tour last night to a sold-out crowd at American Airlines Arena.