The 7 best gay bars in Miami

Club Jewel Box, Kremlin, Salvation, Warsaw Ballroom, West End, Score. There’s a litany of LGBTQ+ venues that have defined Miami’s queer history and culture from the 1930s to the present day. Beyond serving as places where queer people congregate and celebrate, such spaces build and galvanize community.

Yet, queer spaces continue to feel under threat even in South Florida. From the legacy of Anita Bryant to Miami’s penchant for redevelopment (and the associated rising rents), maintaining an LGBTQ+ haven is less and less sustainable with each passing day, but the community counters those challenges with resilience, perseverance, and an undeniable desire to laugh, dance, and celebrate. Still, for a major metropolitan area, Miami is lacking in queer bars, particularly after the closures of Willy’s and Gramps in Wynwood and Nathan’s in South Beach. Now part of the city’s rich queer history, these venues are remembered as other stalwarts soldier on. Here are the best LGBTQ+ bars in Miami.

Azucar Nightclub

Not to be confused with the family-friendly ice cream shop in Little Havana, Azucar is Miami’s long-standing, resident LGBTQ+ club that is not too far from typically tame Coral Gables. A boisterous establishment with a strong Latin vibe, Azucar is quintessential Miami. Known for the glitz and glamour of its drag shows, Azucar also emphasizes dancing with its residents and visiting DJs. Operating Thursday through Sunday, opening late and closing later, Azucar isn’t a casual hangout spot – it’s a party. 2301 SW 32nd Ave., Miami; 786-234-4027; instagram.com/azucar_shows.

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Gaythering Bar, located inside South Beach’s Hotel Gaythering, offers a relax environment to mix and mingle. Photo by Alexander Guerra

Gaythering Bar

A cozy bar tucked away on the ground floor of the Gaythering Hotel, Bar Gaythering is just as boutique, with curated art and activities filling the space. By virtue of its hotel connection, hospitality is high here. A friendly staff and robust calendar featuring Karaoke Mondays, Trivia Wednesdays, and Bingo Thursdays match entertainment with libations. Located west of West Avenue, it is removed from the bustle of Miami Beach nightlife that offers a relaxed and elevated “gayborhood” feel. As an added bonus, it is the only queer bar on the list that also has reasonably easy access to a hot tub and sauna if the mood strikes you. 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.com.

Lust at Wanderlust For most, nightlife is all fun and games, but running one of these vital spaces can be high-pressure with slim margins. It makes the model for Lust at Wanderlust a promising addition to the Miami scene. A tropical café by day, Wanderlust offers avocado toast and dulce de leche pancakes. But after dark, it transforms into a shadowy oasis we know as Lust. The top-notch food and drinks carry over as the entertainment dials up. Bingo Mondays hosted by CC Glitter, Karaoke Tuesdays with Dasha Sweetwaters, and the “Star Search” talent competition fronted by “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumna Malaysia Babydoll Foxx on Wednesdays add color to the humdrum workweek. The fun continues on the weekends with Friday-night “Drag Race” watch parties, a Saturday-night underwear party featuring a flock of go-go dancers, and Sunday programming through 2 a.m. 1200 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-290-2822; instagram.com/lust.miamibeach.

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Palace Bar’s drag shows should be on everyone’s bucket list. Photo by Karli Evans

Palace Bar

A South Beach institution since 1988, Palace Bar is world-renowned. Best known for its epic drag shows and larger-than-life performers, Palace Bar is a place everyone should visit at least once. Beyond the entertainment, an impressive and expansive menu of food and beverages keeps the place very busy. It’s wise to make sure you have a reservation for the bottomless brunches and evening shows. With so much action on the ground floor, it’s easy to forget that the new location features a rooftop bar and pool. Make sure you catch the performers and the wonderful view of South Beach. At Palace Bar, South Beach is the stage, so be prepared to witness or be part of the next viral moment, whether you are a patron or a passerby. 1052 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-7234; palacesouthbeach.com.

R House As Wynwood has come to rival South Beach as a Miami entertainment destination, it’s no wonder R House has sprung up. It dares visitors to discover their alter egos, transforming from an award-winning eatery on Wednesdays and Thursdays to a high-octane drag spot on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. An evening show starts off the weekend and finishes with two days of a spectacular drag brunch where the food and the queens vie for attention. The House of Dion is in control of the entertainment, and the chef is in control of the cuisine, which creates the perfect partnership. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

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Supernatural Haus

A new take on queer spaces, Supernatural Haus is a private club and creative studio. The space is all about curation; you’ll find impressive, detail-oriented production values in each event. It’s difficult to predict what you might see on a given night, but there is always the promise that it will be unforgettable. A self-proclaimed “sanctuary for creatives, innovators, and free spirits,” Supernatural Haus has become an incubator for queer art, fashion, music, performance, and, above all, experimentation. 777 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-530-8194; supernatural305.com.

Twist is a mainstay of Miami nightlife. Twist South Beach photo

Twist South Beach

“Never a cover. Always a groove.” These words are burned into the brain of Miami’s queer community. It’s the mantra of Twist, one of Miami’s longest-running queer spaces. Since the 1990s, Twist has been a mainstay of Miami nightlife, and for good reason. Its labyrinth-like seven-bar layout should entertain any and everyone. Twist has it covered, with each bar conveying its own identity. You can start at the old-fashioned downstairs bar before heading upstairs to pulsating EDM beats or dancing to the latest and vintage pop music videos next to a mural of Lady Liberty, and end up back downstairs to dance salsa in the Latin room. The fresh air of the outdoor space collides with the smell of sweat from the dance floor, which has perfumed many memorable and blurry nights in Miami. 1057 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-9478; twistsobe.com.