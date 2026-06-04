Beyoncé’s Cécred hair care brand is popping up in South Florida

It’s been nearly three years and two album cycles since Beyoncé graced Miami with her regal presence, and sadly, we’re still waiting for Queen Bey’s return. (Much like the visuals and Act III, we have no idea when it’s coming.) This weekend, though, she’s sending an emissary in her stead.

No, it’s not daughter/manager Blue Ivy. On Saturday, June 6, Beyoncé’s renowned hair care brand, Cécred, will bring its Take the Heat Tour pop-up to an Ulta location in Davie. The stop is one of just ten around the country booked to promote the brand’s new Styling Collection, which features an Edge Brush tool and six new products: the Thermal Shield Mist, Heat Activated Silk Glaze, Volumizing Mousse, Flexible Hold Hairspray, Wrap & Set Foam, and Strong Hold Gel. According to the brand, the new products are designed to protect against “heat, humidity, pollution, and styling-related damage.”

The suite is already available online (the complete bundle retails for $174), but guests who attend the Davie pop-up can walk away with extra Cécred perks. Spend $25, and you’ll get a free Heat Activated Silk Glaze Deluxe gift. Guests who spend $40 will get free Cécred Hair Clips, and those who spend $60 will get a free Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual Deluxe Pouch. Those are coveted gifts — Cécred has won countless beauty and hair care awards since its launch in 2024. It’s a passion project for Beyoncé, who self-funded the company and developed its products over six years.

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Cécred’s Ulta pop-up is the latest in a string of celebrity pet project appearances in South Florida over the past few months. In December, Harry Styles’ lifestyle brand Pleasing popped up in Miami Beach. This month, Bad Bunny’s collaborative collection with Zara is available at four shops in the area, and just last week, Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl Summer collection back to Miami Swim Week.

If you’re looking to snag some Cécred products, 30-minute slots for Saturday’s event must be reserved online. At press time, the noon and 12:30 slots were completely booked, but slots are available from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cécred’s Take the Heat Tour. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Ulta Beauty, 1950 S. University Dr., Davie; 954-916-0433; cecred.com. Book a time slot via ulta.com.