The best things to do with family in Miami in June

Summer has officially arrived in Miami, bringing a fresh lineup of community festivals, waterfront activities, and cultural celebrations alongside rising temperatures. The first few weekends of the month offer a window to explore the city before the peak summer heat sets in. From historic street parades to a nod to the Supreme Miami Mango, here are the best things to do with your family this month.

Friday, June 5 to 7

Coconut Grove Bahamian Goombay Festival

Experience the music, food, and history of the Coconut Grove Bahamian Goombay Festival, held along Grand Ave. Friday, June 5, through Sunday, June 7. One of South Florida’s longest-running cultural celebrations, dating back to the ’70s, this street festival spotlights the neighborhood’s historic Bahamian heritage. The main highlight for families is the Junkanoo rush-out, where kids can watch towering stilt walkers and performers in handmade costumes dance down the street to the sounds of goatskin drums, cowbells, and whistles. Between performances, explore food stalls serving authentic Bahamian delicacies like fresh conch salad and classic backyard barbecue. Then, enjoy a music lineup featuring headlining performances by Syleena Johnson and Major Nine. The event is perfect for toddlers and young kids, who will love the energy, bright costumes, and rhythmic sounds of the musical parades, as well as teens and adults, who can dive deeper into the historic displays, artisan booths, and diverse food options. 6 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday, at Grand Ave. from SW 37 Ave. to Elizabeth St., Coconut Grove; littlebahamasmiami.com.

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Saturday, June 13

Miami Kids Magazine Family Fest at Regatta Park

This completely free outdoor event marks the landmark 10th anniversary of Miami Kids Magazine Family Fest. The festival features an impressive lineup of complimentary activities, including mechanical rides, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo, pony rides, and a trackless train. On the main stage, families can catch a live K-pop performance, alongside character meet-and-greets throughout the morning. To beat the summer heat, the event offers free ice cream and goody bags while supplies last, plus a wooden puzzle crafting station for kids who love to decorate. The event wraps up by early afternoon, making it a perfect morning excursion before the midday sun hits. 10 a.m. at Regatta Park, 2700 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; miami.gov. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park The Historic Virginia Key Beach Park’s free, family-friendly Juneteenth gathering honors history with a lively beachside festival that combines education, music, and outdoor fun. The event features a shoreline painting station and a beach cleanup that doubles as a scavenger hunt, plus bounce houses to keep little ones entertained all morning. For deeper civic awareness, families can step inside the Mobile Museum of Tolerance bus, one of several museums on wheels deployed across the country. Live music and local food trucks provide a continuous backdrop throughout the day, and families can test their skills in a limbo contest or an eco-history trivia challenge. With easy access to the shoreline and nature trails, it is a great option for a relaxed day with the family. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; eventbrite.com. Admission is free. Park admission costs $10 per vehicle.

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Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

“It’s time!” we sing in Mariah’s voice. Celebrate Miami’s signature summer fruit at Fairchild’s annual Mango Festival. This weekend-long celebration turns the massive 83-acre botanical garden into a tropical marketplace dedicated entirely to the beloved mango. Standard admission grants families full access to the garden’s lush paths, the world-famous Mango Display featuring more than 400 varieties, and educational seminars led by top scientists. For young mango enthusiasts, the dedicated Kids Mango Art Station offers hands-on crafting projects both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Families can browse rows of local vendors selling rare mango trees, fresh fruit, and unique foods, all while listening to live music on the lawn. With plenty of shaded trails, a butterfly conservatory, and local food trucks on-site, it’s an ideal weekend destination for an outdoor culinary safari. As always, kids two and under enter free. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, and Sunday, June 14, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $27.95.