Eyes on Miami: Travis Scott, Tiesto, Anitta and Others

November 6



PAMM x NADA Dinner: Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and New Art Dealers Alliance (NADA) hosted an intimate dinner at Soho Beach House in honor of the NADA Acquisition Gift for PAMM, a fund that allows PAMM to acquire a work on view at NADA Miami’s 2018 edition, for the second year in a row.

November 8



Anitta’s EP Release Celebration at Swan: Chart-topping “Queen of Brazilian Pop” Anitta hosted an intimate listening party at the brand new Bar Bevy.

Versace x Cultured Host Dinner to Celebrate New Store Concept at Le Sirenuse: Versace in partnership with Cultured magazine hosted a launch party for the new Versace Bal Harbour Shops location celebrating the new Versace global design store concept, designed by world renowned architect Gwenael Nicolas of the Tokyo based architecture firm, Curiosity.

Roger Vivier and Orianne Collins Host Cocktail to Benefit Orianne and Phil Collins’ Little Dreams Foundation at Bal Harbour Shops: Roger Vivier, along with host Orianne Collins hosted a cocktail at the Roger Vivier Boutique located at Bal Harbour Shops to support the Little Dreams Foundation. Guests were treated to performances by the kids of Little Dreams foundation while shopping the new collection.

Funkshion Hosts FIG Awards and Faith Connexion Fashion Show at The Setai: Funkshion hosted a beautiful evening started with the panel talk focused on the importance of sustainable fashion at the Soho Beach House moderated by journalist and visual story-teller Danié Gómez-Ortigoza of Journey of a Braid.

November 9



Tiësto at Story Fridays: Tiësto had the crowd at Story with their hands up in the air all night as he performed his newest banger, "Grapevine," on Friday night.

November 10



Locust Projects 20th Anniversary Dinner at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach: Locust Projects celebrated its 20th Anniversary with an alfresco benefit dinner overlooking the bay at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach.

Gunna and Zoey Dollaz at Studio 23 Saturdays: Gunna and Zoey Dollaz brought down the house on Saturday night at Studio 23.

November 11



Travis Scott and Skrillex at LIV on Sunday: LIV was transformed into “Astro World” as rapper Travis Scott made the crowd go “Sicko Mode” at LIV on Sunday.