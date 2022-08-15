Eyes on Miami: The Weeknd, Francis Suarez, Ape Drums, and Others

VIP Opening Party for "Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic: at HistoryMiami MuseumWorld Red Eye spoke with Rahsaan "Fly Guy" Alexander about his project, "Capture: A Portrait of the Pandemic." Here's what we found out about this inspiring, creative work.
Miami Worldcenter and the City of Miami Host Official Unveiling in Celebration of the Historic Pan Am Globe's New Permanent HomeOn Monday, August 8, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined Miami Worldcenter managing partner Nitin Motwani in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially celebrate the preservation of a local historical artifact — the 1930s-era Pan Am globe — and its new permanent and public home in downtown Miami. Locals may remember the giant globe from the soon-to-be-demolished former Miami Science Museum at Vizcaya, where it greeted visitors for decades before the Coconut Grove museum closed in 2015 and moved downtown.
The Weeknd and Kaytranada at LIVThe Weeknd and Kaytranada took over LIV on Saturday, where they put on a once-in-a-lifetime performance. Partygoers went wild as they sang along to their favorite songs and danced the night away.
The Little Lighthouse Foundation's Back to School Program at Pérez Art Museum MiamiOn Saturday, August 6, 50 LLF volunteers organized and distributed Back to School supplies as well as Hasbro toys and games to over 500 underserved children from LLF's partner facilities, including Touching Miami with Love, Brent Wright Leadership Academy, Breakthrough Miami, Motivational Edge, Miami Children's Initiative, Easterseals, Big Brother Big Sisters of Miami, Breakthrough Miami, Family Central, Kids in Distress, students from Miami Dade County Public Schools, and Silent Victims of Crime at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. LLF volunteers also participated in activities with the children, guided the children and their families through PAMM, participated in arts and crafts, played Jenga and Legos, and children were able to enjoy a special hula-hoop program with Les Ailes du Desir with transportation for children and their families provided for by LLF.
First Saturday Night at Bayshore Club
Bayshore Club celebrated its first official Saturday night, where guests enjoyed a wide range of seafood dishes, raw bar options, and classic brunch items, surrounded by nostalgic Pan Am-themed decor and stunning views of the bay.