Eyes on Miami: Rhythm Foundation, Society Las Olas, and the Collection

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

D Over the past three decades, the Rhythm Foundation has been a major influence in the development and preservation of our city’s remarkable entertainment industry, contributing to its growth on a local, national, and even international scale. In 2015, the City of Miami Beach awarded the Rhythm Foundation the management of the North Beach Bandshell, a 1,400-capacity oceanfront amphitheater. As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced venues everywhere to close, the foundation pivoted their business model and explored new and engaging ways to provide their audiences with a well-rounded calendar of events. World Red Eye met up with the Rhythm Foundation director James Quinlan to discuss the upcoming fall season, relaunch of the bandshell, and the foundation’s past highlights.

Description: Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale debuted the all-new Ferrari Roma at the private estate of Garrett and Patricia Hayim on Saturday, August 29. An intimate gathering and hands-on preview of the Ferrari Roma, guests were given a taste of La Nuova Dolce Vita. The Ferrari Roma boasts a breathtaking new mid-front-engined 2+ coupe timeless design which is a contemporary representation of the carefree lifestyle of Rome in the 1950s and ‘60s. The Ferrari Roma is truly advanced, benefiting from the technology developed by Ferrari for its new-generation models: 70 percent of the Roma’s components are entirely new and have been designed to best maintain weight-to-power to enhance dynamics and responsiveness.

The Collection Aston Martin hosted an unprecedented dual premiere event from September 15-18, featuring test drives of the highly anticipated, all-new DBX SUV as well as a special private viewing of the Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.

S.H.I.N.E. Networking Inc., a Florida nonprofit, partnered with the Overtown Optimist Club and Sisters in Spirit of South Florida to bridge the digital divide for senior high school students in the community of Overtown, outside of downtown Miami. Looking for a new innovative group of young people to recognize as their 2020 S.H.I.N.E. Ambassadors, S.H.I.N.E. Networking Inc. chose 12 exceptional high school seniors and presented them with 12 laptops to complement their vision, “no student should be left behind.”

On Thursday evening, Society Las Olas, a Social Living Community developed by PMG, hosted a panel discussion on the future of restaurants and nightlife in Fort Lauderdale. Moderator Jenni Morejon, president and CEO of the Fort Lauderdale DDA, led the panel comprised of Emi Guerra, founder and owner of Breakwater Hospitality Group; Marc Falsetto, founder and CEO of Hand Crafted Hospitality Group; Bobby Velez, owner of Notorious Creamery; and Brian Koles, brand and marketing director at PMG. The panel of experts discussed what is on the horizon for Fort Lauderdale’s promising hospitality scene, and what to expect post-COVID. The overall message had the essence of community, collaboration, and hope for a bright future.