New Times’ Spring Membership Campaign Was Our Best to Date

New Times’ Spring Membership campaign came to a close at the end of April, and we’re celebrating our most successful fundraiser to date thanks to contributors like you, who support our newsroom month after month.

This time, our goal was $7,500. You smashed it, raising $9,014 — vital funding for an independent, completely free newsroom like ours. Contributions came from 189 total members, 49 of those new (welcome!).

Members who attended our Race Week Kick-Off event enjoyed complimentary beer, cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, and goodie bags compliments of Peroni. Photo by Celia Almeida

In addition to supporting our mission to keep our journalism free for all readers, new members unlocked some sweet perks during this campaign. Some got swag designed by Brian Butler Upper Hand Art, including t-shirts, tote bags and stickers. Others attended our invite-only Race Week Kick-Off Party at Throw Social, where members enjoyed beer, cocktails, passed hors d’oeuvres, and goodie bags compliments of Peroni, our event sponsor.

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We know Miami only gets more expensive by the day, and with sky-high gas prices, locals are making some tough decisions about where to prioritize their spending. We’re so grateful to each and every one of you who choose to support us, especially in this economic climate.

Thank you, Peroni team! Photo by Celia Almeida

Not yet a member? Our contributors shared some of the reasons why they’ve chosen to support our newsroom. Should their words inspire you to give, you can do so here. Here’s some of what our community says about why they support New Times:

“I like the journalism produced by New Times. We need good journalism here.”

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We agree: We need good journalism in Miami, and we’re thrilled you come to us to find it.

“I enjoy reading your paper, and I want to support your investigative journalism.”

We pride ourselves on our investigative pieces. Recent examples include our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the Cipriani brand, and our quest to identify the tech bro taking on a threatened Florida bird.

“Always informative and up to date, fun things to do and read.”

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But we also love to keep you informed on the fun things happening around Miami every day.

Some other reasons members listed for contributing:

“You do excellent work!”