Miami Jewish Film Festival Announces $18,000 Prize, a First for Any Jewish Film Festival

The Miami Jewish Film Festival announced today that it will launch a competition sidebar in which select films will be judged and compete for the $18,000 Grand Jury Prize. This cash prize marks the first such award to be offered by any Jewish film festival in the world.

Sponsored by the American real estate firm Crescent Heights, the new Grand Jury Prize will be open to any filmmaker whose feature film work, both narrative and documentary, presents either a substantial portion of its content as Jewish interest or is produced in Israel. The prize is to be split equally between the film's lead production company and the US distributor (and if no distributor is available, a 30-day window will open for a US theatrical sale to be made). A jury of international film professionals and scholars will judge the competition, with those members to be announced at a later date.

“Crescent Heights is proud to support the Miami Jewish Film Festival’s mission to present the best international Jewish cinema to South Florida audiences and to bridge communities through film," said Russell Galbut, managing principal of Crescent Heights in a statement. "We hope our sponsorship of the festival’s Jury Prize contributes to the festival’s discovery of new talent, recognition of established filmmakers, and its aims of creating cultural understanding, promoting tolerance, and encouraging artistic development through film.”

“The Miami Jewish Film Festival is committed to establishing itself as the home of Jewish and Israeli filmmakers," said Igor Shteyrenberg, executive director of the Miami Jewish Film Festival, in the statement announcing the jury prize. "In our current industry landscape, we know that film festivals provide a vital support system for filmmakers, and we are so excited to take our support to the next level with Crescent Heights through our inaugural Jury Prize.”

In addition to this competition sidebar, the Miami Jewish Film Festival will also offer a Next Wave Jury Prize of $5,000, selected by a jury of voices from the festival's Next Wave membership, exclusive to audience members who are 21 to 35 years old. The competition category is open to all new feature films of any genre playing at the festival and sponsored by Diane and Alan Lieberman.

On top of those prizes, the festival will continue to present its Critics Prize, which was most recently awarded to Christian Petzold's Transit. Also returning this year is the Short Film Competition, presented by Film Movement, a US distributor that offers a $500 prize to the best short along with a distribution deal.

Miami Jewish Film Festival. January 9 through January 23, 2020, at multiple venues throughout South Florida; miamijewishfilmfestival.org.