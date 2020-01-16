Local Jewelry Maker Kathe Cuervo Opens First Store in Upper Buena Vista Market

Artisan Kathe Cuervo carries a large brown box on one arm and holds her six-year-old son’s hand with the other. She excitedly unlocks the door to her store and carefully places the heavy box on an empty countertop. The Colombian jewelry maker is gearing up to open her first-ever brick and mortar location inside the Upper Buena Vista outdoor marketplace, and it's a moment she's been building up to for some time.

Cuervo has been making jewelry for most of her life, but she only began dedicated herself to the process full-time five years ago. Many in Miami will recognize her pieces from her time as a vendor at the once-popular Miami Flea, or from Pivot Marketplace at the Citadel. And, naturally, the jewelry-maker manages an online shop at kathecuervo.com.

Now, Cuervo and her business partner/husband, Andres Mora, are ready to nurture a physical space of their own.

“We know that there’s a risk factor in opening up our own place, but we’ve been taking risks for the last five years and so far they’ve paid off,” says Mora, who stands beaming next to his wife inside their store.

One such risk Mora is referring to is when he and Cuervo decided to uproot their lives in Miami and move to Colombia for two years to study jewelry-making. Although Cuervo graduated from New World School of the Arts, where she studied painting, she is mostly self-taught when it comes to jewels and precious metals.

“Over there,” says Cuervo of her time in Colombia, “you learn things a little differently. It was all about learning how to make jewelry from scratch and it was such a great experience for me.”

Cuervo wears six different rings, most of which are pieces she has made herself. She spins one ring on her middle finger and smiles as she admits rings are her favorite pieces to make.

“I once had a professor in Colombia tell me that a ring is like a problem we need to solve, and I just loved that idea,” she shares.

Can't get enough of the rings. Photo by Carolina del Busto

The craftswoman works mostly with silver, and recently began experimenting with gold. Many of her pieces are customizable and allow customers to select a personalized engraving. In case you lack inspiration for a pithy phrase, Cuervo has rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings already inscribed with uplifting phrases like “Stay Curious” or “Just Keep Growing.” Imagine looking down at your ring and having it send you a little reminder to “Trust Your Magic.” It’s a comforting thought.

“I like to make jewelry that someone can wear everyday, that means something to them, and is representative of who they are,” says the artisan. “I like to create pieces that are more than just beautiful: they’re pieces of jewelry that are meaningful and personal.”

Cuervo is open about her process and often shares snippets of her methods with her followers on Instagram. “I love the process,” says Cuervo as her eyes light up. “For me, it’s so therapeutic and so incredible that you can start off with one idea and end up with a completely different concept. The process is a beautiful thing.”

The Kathe Cuervo store is situated directly across from Upper Buena Vista’s main draw, the vista restaurant owned and operated by another husband-and-wife team, Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco of Fratelli Milano. The location is a highly coveted spot.

“We’ve always wanted to open a place in Buena Vista,” says Cuervo. She admits that she didn’t feel wholly ready when the open-aired market opened in mid 2018, but the timing eventually aligned and she received the keys to her own store in December 2019.

Buena Vista is the area where Cuervo and husband Mora first lived as a married couple. Their son learned to walk in the shade of the neighborhood's idyllic greenery, and the last job Cuervo had before working for herself was at a bakery in Buena Vista. “This neighborhood holds a special place in our hearts,” says Mora. “The fact that we can open our first store in Upper Buena Vista is like coming full circle for us.”

For now, the Kathe Cuervo store will mainly feature Cuervo’s jewelry as well as some second hand clothing for babies and adults, nail polish from Deco Miami, stationary, and various knickknacks.

“Our goal is to work with other local makers and feature their works at the store,” says Cuervo. “But for now, I want someone to walk in and walk out with a really great and thoughtful gift.”

Kathe Cuervo Store Grand Opening. 4-8 p.m. Saturday January 18 at Upper Buena Vista market, 184 NE 50th Terr., Miami. More information available at Kathecuervo.com.