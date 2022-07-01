Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Film & TV

Miami Jewish Film Festival Announces Summer Movies Under the Stars Lineup

July 1, 2022 9:00AM

Miami Jewish Film Festival's Summer Movies Under the Stars gives you a reason to go outside during the summer months.
Miami Jewish Film Festival's Summer Movies Under the Stars gives you a reason to go outside during the summer months. Photo courtesy of Miami Jewish Film Festival
Last summer, when the COVID-19 Delta surge had people too scared to enter a movie theater, Miami Jewish Film Festival (MJFF) partnered with the City of Miami Beach to introduce the Summer Movies Under the Stars film series. The program screened past and present summer blockbusters at various outdoor venues across Miami Beach.

The event proved to be such a success that MJFF has decided to do it again this summer.

"The films featured in this year’s edition of Summer Movies Under the Stars celebrate all the ways in which our magic city, like cinema itself, provides visitors, new arrivals, and lifelong residents alike with infinite avenues of escape and wander," says Igor Shteyrenberg, MJFF's executive director. "At its heart, the three-month outdoor series of screenings, featuring fondly remembered classics and special surprises, will present revelatory stories that offer exposure to unfamiliar places and ways of life that will entertain, enlighten, excite, and celebrate film's ability to illuminate the world around us."

The series takes place every Thursday at 8:30 p.m. throughout the summer months. All screenings are free and open to the public, taking place across four different public parks in Miami Beach: Lummus Park, Altos del Mar Park, Muss Park, and Pride Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring "a blanket, lawn chairs, drinks, snacks, and even pets to the movies to make themselves at home."

Summer Movies Under the Stars will be bookended with the Top Gun movies. The first screening on July 7, will feature the 1986 original Tom Cruise fighter plane/shirtless volleyball classic Top Gun, with the final evening on September 15 featuring Top Gun: Maverick which has dominated the box office since its mid-May release.

Other screenings of note include a trio of anniversary films. Saturday, July 23, will see a very rare public screening of the 1977 original Star Wars movie. This 45th-anniversary screening was a coup for Shteyrenberg; the film's copyright holders very rarely allow it to be screened. August 18 will showcase the 25th-anniversary edition of the Bruce Willis sci-fi movie The Fifth Element, while the 35th-anniversary edition of Dirty Dancing screens on August 25

Contemporary movie fans get a double dose of Marvel with the box office record-breaking Spider-Man: No Way Home on July 14 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which in this writer's opinion is the best comic book movie to hit the big screen in a long, long time) on September 8.

Check out the complete schedule for the Summer Movies Under the Stars series below:
  • July 7 at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park: Top Gun
  • July 14 at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park: Spider-Man: No Way Home
  • July 23 at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park: Star Wars: A New Hope
  • August 4 at 8:30 p.m, at Muss Park: The Mitchells vs. The Machines
  • August 11 at 8:30 p.m. at Altos del Mar Park: Who Framed Roger Rabbit
  • August 18 at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park: The Fifth Element
  • August 25 at 8:30 p.m. at Lummus Park: Dirty Dancing
  • September 1 at 8:30 p.m. at Pride Park: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
  • September 8 at 8:30 p.m. at Pride Park: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • September 15 at 8:30 p.m. at Pride Park: Top Gun: Maverick
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
David Rolland is a freelance music writer for Miami New Times. His novels, The End of the Century and Yo-Yo, are available at many fine booksellers.
Contact: David Rolland

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Scars & Strife Forever?

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation