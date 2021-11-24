Support Us

Miami Art Week 2021: Five Gallery Shows You Don't Want to Miss

November 24, 2021 9:00AM

Hand on Fire (2004), Prismacolor on black arches, by Judy Chicago
Hand on Fire (2004), Prismacolor on black arches, by Judy Chicago Photo courtesy of Nina Johnson Gallery
As throngs of art lovers descend upon South Beach for Art Basel Miami Beach, let's not forget about the galleries across the causeway that put on stellar shows throughout the entire year.

While many local galleries were either closed or slow to reopen around this time last year, Miami Art Week 2021 is shaping up to be a resurgence for the ages. Even though the exhibitions on this list open in the first week of December, they remain on view through early 2022 — leaving you plenty of time to get your art on.
Detailed image of Bacchanale I by Richard Hoglund (2021)
"Minyades" at Bonnier Gallery

In addition to a booth at the Art Miami Fair, Bonnier Gallery is debuting the works of painter Richard Hoglund alongside a rarely seen piece by sculptor Carl Andre. "I'm really excited for people to see Richard Hoglund's new paintings," says gallery co-owner Christina Bonnier. "They're the kind of works you really have to see in person." Bonnier notes that the Minyades — the three sisters of Greek mythology — are a relatable narrative in our current climate: Dionysus turned them into bats for refusing to give up their quiet lives. All of the works by Hoglund were painted in 2021, each encapsulating a dark theme akin to the exhibit's title and inspired by the sad tale of the Daughters of Minyas. Thursday, December 2, through February 28, 2022, at 3408 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; thebonniergallery.com.
A piece by Jacin Giordano
"Can I Sit Next to You?" at Dimensions Variable

Curated by Evan Garza, Dimensions Variable's "Can I Sit Next to You?" is a collaborative show featuring works by artists Nicole Doran, Jacin Giordano, Coe Lapossy, Loretta Park, and Brandon Opalka. The five artists worked collaboratively virtually for a handful of months, each producing work that can stand alone and as part of a larger whole. Select works are paired for the show, Garza explains. "Each artist has a work that 'sits' next to every other artist in the show — a gesture that is both collaborative and generative and asks where one artist's work ends and the next begins," he adds. "These pairings intentionally remove the physical distance — and emphasize the closeness — that has existed between these artists for the last several months." Dimensions Variable will also have a booth space at Untitled Art Fair. On view through January 28, 2022, at 101 NW 79th St., Miami; dimensionsvariable.net.
Untitled (2021), by Yanira Collado
"Alchemic Chants" at Emerson Dorsch

Miami Art Week 2021 will be the first solo exhibition for Miami artist Yanira Collado with Emerson Dorsch Gallery. An impressive platform covers the floor of the gallery, while artworks take up space around it. The platform is meant to symbolize the floor plan of a house, while also paying homage to the building's former life as a bodega. "Collado continues to imbue her work with the stories of migration and subcultures, wrapping them in protective layers of cardboard, paint, and fabric," the gallery writes in a press statement. Emerson Dorsch will also be exhibiting at a booth at Untitled Art Fair, where, in addition to Collado's works, it will be showcasing works by Felecia Chizuko Carlisle and Ernest Gutierrez Moya. On view through February 5, 2022, at 5900 NW Second Ave., Miami; emersondorsch.com.
Hand on Fire (2004), Prismacolor on black arches, by Judy Chicago
"Judy Chicago in Glass" and "DADA Holdings" at Nina Johnson Gallery

"I'm thrilled to see so much energy surrounding this year's fair," says gallerist Nina Johnson. Although a few shows are currently up, the gallery will be opening two new solo exhibitions by artists Judy Chicago and Jamilah Sabur just in time for Miami Art Week. "We are showing an extraordinary presentation of Judy Chicago's glassworks in our upstairs gallery, and a solo presentation by Miami's own Jamilah Sabur in the main space. Jamilah has had a stellar year, including the presentation of new work at the Prospect New Orleans biennial," Johnson adds. In addition to the artwork at the gallery, Johnson will have a booth at the NADA Art Fair featuring works by artists Savannah Knoop, Jasmine Little, Nasim Hantehzadeh, and Emmett Moore. On view through January 2022, at 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; ninajohnson.com.
A painting by Reginald O'Neal
"They Dreamt of Us" and "I Love You, Man" at Spinello Projects

Artist Reginald O'Neal's second solo show at Spinello Projects, "They Dreamt of Us," opened in late November and is one of the gallery's main shows for Miami Art Week. The second solo show, "I Love You, Man" by Bernadette Despujols, features a collection of intimate portraiture works of the men in the artist's life. "At Spinello Projects, folks will continue to see what we've been championing for the past 16 years: the best of what Miami has to offer," says gallerist Anthony Spinello. Spinello Projects will also have three viewing rooms open for guests featuring works by Elliot and Erick Jiménez, Sinisa Kukec, Mateo Nava, Ema Ri, Naama Tsabar, Juana Valdes, and Clara Varas. On view through January 15, 2022, at 2930 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; spinelloprojects.com.
Carolina del Busto is a freelance writer for Miami New Times. She nurtured her love of words at Boston College before moving back home to Miami and has been covering arts and culture in the Magic City since 2013.
