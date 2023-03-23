Navigation
Louis Vuitton Hits the Runway at PAMM

March 23, 2023 9:00AM

Louis Vuitton brought its spring/summer 2023 collection to the Pérez Art Museum Miami on March 14, 2023.
When invited to a Louis Vuitton show in Miami, there's only one question in mind: Will I need to ride in a boat to get to the show? Unlike the 2021 Miami Art Week show, where attendees rode on a ferry to the Miami Marine Stadium, catching an Uber to the trunk show held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami was thankfully an option this time.

On March 14, the French brand brought its show to Miami, where fashion is ever-growing, and the city is enthusiastically attempting to legitimatize itself as a fashion capital.

The collection was designed by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière and included details from the brand's first designs: steamer trunks and luggage. Impressively including attributes from its traditional travel luxury goods, the spring/summer 2023 collection was first showcased in October 2022 at the Cour Carrée at the Louvre in Paris.
Pieces included unconventional elements such as belt buckles similar to a trunk's clasp, a leather sleeveless top with a turtleneck touch, knee-high checkered pattern boots with chunky platforms, a graceful tiger printed coat, and the most unexpected highlight of the collection: the large zipper detail on a majority of the looks.

The show opened with a not-so-usual black cocktail dress detailing a smooth sleeveless mini with an intriguing hemline at the bottom. The collection also included massive buttons, sleeveless garments carried by a simple lengthy zipper detail down the middle, the brand's famously monogrammed belt buckles, and bright ruffled jumpsuits to remind us that Louis Vuitton can do both luxury and lightness. Sleeveless tops with Neverfull straps were followed by statement leather coats — all humbled by lace stockings on a few looks.
The runway was strategically placed on the museum's terrace in a way that the verdant columns made for an aesthetically pleasing backdrop. Guests got to view the pieces in the collection before the show started and had another chance to purchase the pieces straight off the runway.

But when it comes to making a statement, Miami's fashionistas and their phenomenal styling effort proved that LV has always been a beloved brand in the city. In true fashion etiquette, the attendees arrived at the show drenched in LV. Illuminated pieces worn by the guests contrasted with the city's vibrant ocean view from the terrace. They included intricate metallic pieces with denim finishing touches, many LV Rose Des Vents Minis, and an unforgettable vintage orange and brown eel skin leather dress, paying a nod to Ghesquière's Spring 2015 collection, worn by Isabela Grutman.
Isabela Grutman attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Pérez Art Museum Miami decked out in LV.
Recently, the French house appointed producer and rapper Pharrell Williams as its creative director for menswear. The first collection under Williams' supervision will be debuted at Paris Fashion Week this summer.

Here's hoping Louis Vuitton will return to Miami with Williams' collection. Perhaps a collaboration with Williams' brand, Billionaire Boys Club, at its flagship in Wynwood? Or another fashion show at Versailles (not the château in France but the historic restaurant on Eighth Street)?
