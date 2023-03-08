Louis Vuitton to Host Invitation-Only Fashion Show at PAMM

If you live in Miami, you've probably seen enough Gucci Gucci, Louis Louis, Fendi Fendi, Prada to last a lifetime. Folks love their luxury fashion, conspicuous consumption, and seeing and being seen — and here's a chance to engage with all those things.
Louis Vuitton is bringing its women's spring-summer 2023 line to Miami with a trunk show in a very aesthetic location, the Pérez Art Museum Miami. On Tuesday, March 14, a mob of models wearing the marvelous creations of lead womenswear designer Nicolas Ghesquière will traipse across the deck at the Herzog & De Meuron-designed palace of fine arts with the marvelous Biscayne Bay view in the background. As part of the trunk show format, after each of the two viewings, at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., guests will get the chance to purchase the clothes they just witnessed being worn by a bunch of unbelievably gorgeous women.
Sun, fun, and fashion — sounds lovely, doesn't it? Want to go? Too bad! This show is by invitation only, with top clients as well as key local press and influencers permitted to attend.
For what it's worth, this is not the world premiere of this line. That was back in October during Paris Fashion Week in a show at another, much larger art museum — the Louvre. Think of this Miami show like seeing your favorite singer on tour after they played a big awards show.
For what it's worth, Miami has been the scene of plenty of big fashion events in recent years, mainly during Miami Art Week. In 2019, Dior presented its pre-fall 2020 line in a show at the Allapattah warehouse that currently hosts Superblue. And last November, Chanel unveiled its Cruise 2022/23 on the sands of Miami Beach adjacent to the Faena hotel. Also, plenty of brands showed up in December, including Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. Louis Vuitton even hosted a booth at Art Basel Miami Beach to sell and celebrate their collab with Yayoi Kusama.
LV has had a strong presence at Miami Art Week thanks to its relationship with Miami's unofficial patron saint, Virgil Abloh, who designed the brand's menswear line until his untimely death in 2021. The luxury house dedicated its 2021 Miami Design District fashion show to the beloved designer.
In other Louis Vuitton news, the company recently announced it had hired Pharrell Williams, another guy who hangs out here a lot, to replace the late Abloh as its menswear head.