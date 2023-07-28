Lezchic Invites Barbies and Kens to Join It for Barbie's Dream Weekend

July is the month of Barbie, and there is no better way to celebrate like the iconic doll than with Lezchic for its first Barbie's Dream Weekend. Taking place this weekend, July 28-30, the event promises picture-perfect movements to see your favorite dolls, Barbie and Ken, in action.
Lezchic describes itself as entertainment for women by women, focusing on the queer community in Miami, New York, and California. Founder Rae Jenae created the platform in 2018, introducing events like Red Affair, the burlesque show Uncut Gems, and their masculine presentation of the exotic dance group the Playbois.
Doing the doll-themed event was a no-brainer for Jenae. "The idea for Barbie weekend came to me upon the release of the new movie," she tells New Times. All Lezchic events have a theme; I think that's what really sets us apart from everyone else, so it was only right to do it for all the Barbie girls out there."
The event is meant to be bigger than anything she has ever done, reaching out to multiple venues to recreate Barbie Land in South Florida. "It's literally the first for us times four. We've never done something this big before, and I look forward to a Dream Weekend with Barbie, Lezchic, the Playbois, and the Gems."
The weekend starts on Friday, July 28, with Cowboy Barbie and Ken at Hamburger Mary's in Wilton Manors. The night's entertainment includes DJ Citizen Jane, with the main act being Uncut Gems and the Playbois in their first dual Western Burlesque Show.
On Saturday, July 29, the party moves south to Miami Beach for Barbie & Ken's VIP foam pool party at Highbar at the Dream South Beach. Enjoy sounds by DJs IC3 and Unk Da Boss with special appearances from Barbie and Ken go-go dancers. If you're visiting from out of town, you can spend Barbie Weekend at the Dream at a discounted rate. Afterward, the fun continues at the Tiki Barbie burlesque show and cookout at Casa Tiki in Little Havana starting at 9 p.m.
The weekend comes to a close on Sunday, July 30, with the burlesque brunch and fashion show at Casa Florida. Guests can enjoy brunch along with performances from Rocksteadyy and Chanaenay. If you're dressed up for the occasion, enter the Barbie and Ken contest, where the winners receive a table and bottle service. The day ends with a burlesque show by Uncut Gems and a Barbie fashion show by BrknRobots.
"I don't think anyone truly understands how difficult this is, especially as a one-woman show," Jenae says of the planning that went into the weekend. "There's so much design, marketing, building, weeding, measuring, mass emailing, et cetera that goes into this. I don't get to turn my brain off. It's 5 a.m., and I'll wake up from my sleep with an idea or in a panic because I forgot something."
Despite the stress, Jenae doesn't seem to regret all the effort she put into the event. "It can definitely be overwhelming but at the same time so satisfying when you look around the room and see people smiling, dancing, taking photos, and genuinely having a good time," she says.
Barbie's Dream Weekend. Friday, July 28, through Sunday, July 30, at various locations; lezchic.com/barbiesdreamwknd. Ticket prices vary via eventbrite.com.