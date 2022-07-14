Justice Marley Spreads a Positive Message Through Clothing

Justice Marley is chasing her creative vision, pursuing the passions her grandfather, Bob Marley, stood by: justice in the community, unity, and taking care of yourself. But unlike the elder Marley, Justice accomplishes that goal through the relaunch of her clothing line, More Justice.
"The inspiration came from growing up in a huge family and the message my grandfather spoke of and tied it into my lifestyle," Marley says.
More Justice (which shares the same name as a song by Damian Marley, Justice's uncle) dropped its new "Essentials" collection for the summer. While statement pieces add flattering details, Justice's inspiration for her collection comes from her own style. With More Justice, it's more about how you wear it and the message it sends.
The collection consists of athleisure pieces, like oversize ivy-green and ash-gray hoodies and sweatpants and white T-shirts — perfect for the minimalist seeking to dress comfortably while featuring pops of graphic details. More Justice's signature smiley face design points to the designer's own optimistic personality, with the unisex collection's price ranging from $40 to $90 per item and available exclusively through morejustice.co.
"The 'Essentials' collection are things you could throw on every day," Marley explains. "Me being that cozy girl and bringing a strong message, kinda want everyone to know you don't necessarily need to be doing the most all the time."
"I did get into music when I was younger," she adds. "I took voice lessons, and I would go onstage and sing with my dad, but I was always a crafty girl."
Justice's ultimate goal with her designs is to be greater for a greater cause. And after going through the pandemic, a clothing line with a strong positive message isn't something anybody can be mad at.
Justice's "everyday essentials with good intentions" reflects how easy it can be to dress down while confidently stating your belief in the most simplistic way. Justice's humble eye in her designs is influential in an effortless way — much like her grandfather's affinity for Adidas Sambas.
Sometimes less is more. But we could all use More Justice.
More Justice's "Essential" collection is available for purchase via morejustice.co.