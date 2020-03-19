Filmmakers Stella Meghie and Joe Talbot Speak Candidly About Moviemaking Struggles

On Thursday, March 12, the Miami Film Festival ended prematurely in an effort to heed local and state officials' advice for curbing the spread of coronavirus. The festival had originally been scheduled to conclude on Sunday, March 15. A number of screenings and events were canceled as a result, but one of MFF’s recently introduced programs that's gone on to become a signature event — the Knight Heroes Masterclass — managed to miss the chopping block.

The chat brought high-profile film talents Stella Meghie, Joe Talbot, and Lulu Wang to the Olympia Theater to share words of wisdom with Miami's film community. Honorees took to the stage to discuss their struggles and successes on their respective journeys to becoming award-winning directors.

New Times had the pleasure of sitting down with Talbot and Meghie to learn more about their filmmaking process and inspirations just before such exchanges became all-but-impossible in our brave, new quarantined world.

Director Joe Talbot Courtesy of Joe Talbot

Joe Talbot Talks Music, Failure, and San Francisco’s Gentrifying Techies

Joe Talbot is from San Francisco. His feature film debut, The Last Black Man in San Francisco — adapted from the life story of his longtime collaborator Jimmie Fails — premiered at Sundance Film Festival, where it won the US Dramatic Best Director Award, as well as a Special Jury Prize for Creative Collaboration. The film was nominated in the best first feature categories at the 2020 Spirit Awards and the 2020 Directors Guild of America Awards. The Last Black Man in San Francisco was released by A24 Films and is currently available on a number of streaming platforms including Amazon and Apple TV.

The film is an ode to San Francisco, which is rapidly shifting due to development and gentrification. In essence, it's a love letter meant to preserve the city's culture for future generations. The theme of Talbot’s Knight Heroes talk was the internal divide many creatives feel to leave the city they love for someplace new where there may be opportunity and excitement versus the benefits of staying in an ever-changing city. (In light of recent events, this dichotomy has become a whole lot simpler for many people.)

“You worry if you leave, you may come back to a city that is altogether unrecognizable,” Talbot says. He admits that the initial script for the film was angrier in tone because his connection to the city was like a fraught relationship, one in which he was appalled that the city would abandon him for toe-shoe-wearing techies.

New Times: What is something that has come with the success of The Last Black Man in San Francisco that you didn’t expect?

Joe Talbot: Calm. There’s some sort of calm that happens when you’re done with a film. Making this movie defined us for five years. We went public with it very early on, so everyone in the city knew us by this film long before it was finished. We felt encouraged by all the native San Franciscans who would shout us out on the street, but we also felt pressure to do right by them and make something that they’d be proud of. There’s a little cloud of anxiety that follows you while you’re making a movie. Not to sound morbid, but with the movie that we made, I feel like if I die today, at least I made something that I’m proud of, you know? It exists.

You were a co-writer and director on the film. Which do you prefer, writing or directing?

I am tortured when I am writing, and I do not like it. I just want the script to be perfect and then we can go shoot it. I am always writing as a means to direct. I don’t love that writing process. I’ve been told that my strength as a director is that I learn quickly. I had no experience going into this film, so I had to learn a lot and experiment. It was really important for me to absorb as much as I could and to trust the people around me.

What would you say is your superpower as an artist?

Empathy. I’ve always felt a lot, sometimes too much, even when I was a kid. Most of my friends are similar. The film required a lot of empathy for all involved because I was basically working with my best friends, and we all screw up sometimes.

What is a superpower that you wish you had but don’t have?

Awww, so many things. I grew up in a family of writers so I’ve seen great writing. I wish I could get to that place of writing quicker. For me it sometimes takes 8 drafts when it should just take 2 drafts. I hope that becoming a better writer is something that comes with time.

Is there something people don’t know about you that would surprise them?

I used to make music when I was in high school. I was the white kid who made beats for a lot of local rappers in San Francisco. I would record their music from my childhood bedroom. I’d have like 20 people in my bedroom with a microphone. Some of those people are in the movie. That’s actually how I met Mike Marshall who famously sings on “I Got Five On It.” In the movie, he’s the one singing “If You’re Going to San Francisco.” I met him when I was like 14. Someone brought him over to my house to record the chorus for a song and I was so excited. I had to make sure I didn’t have stuffed animals on my bed. My mom made cookies and I was so embarrassed.

What is a movie that you saw and immediately wished you’d made?

Lovers on the Bridge by Leos Carax and Lola Montès by Max Ophüls. I was like if I make anything like this, then I can really die! [Laughing.]

Is there a book or song that changed your life?

Less a song, but an artist that changed my life was Jefferson Airplane. My high school girlfriend would play them. I grew up on Jefferson Airplane, but my parents listened to it. My girlfriend sort of gave me permission to like them in a different way. She made it cool because she was cool. That opened this rabbit hole to all this 60s San Francisco music that would end up in our movie all these years later.

Tell me about a time that you failed.

We got into the Sundance Screenwriters Lab and couldn’t believe that we got in there, and it was great because it was so unexpected. After that there’s an invite-only Directors Lab, and I was feeling really strong about our project. We had really come to know the folks at Sundance and they seemed to like us. We didn’t get invited back for the Directors Lab. There were really great filmmakers who got in, and I admired many of them. And Sundance was really supportive of us. Still, there is a part of you that hurts a little. It’s hard to not question yourself. I felt like after four years of working on The Last Black Man, that was a bit of a blow. I was sad because I just wanted to learn how to direct, you know. I still needed to learn a lot. Luckily, we got funding to do a short and that helped us sort of catapult to the next level. Our short got into Sundance, and that’s where we met A24 and Plan B. You gotta go through the motions when you fail, be upset, and try to find a way to have it push you forward.

What advice would you give young filmmakers?

Make movies with your friends. You definitely have moments when you’re at each other’s throats, but it can work.

What advice would you give to 15-year-old you?

It sounds corny, but I’d say, “Don’t worry.” For a long time through to your 20s, you’re nervous about what you’re going to do with your life. You’re stressed about finding your place in the world: "Will I ever find what motivates me?" I’d tell my younger self to just stop worrying.

What is your favorite stage of filmmaking?

Scoring. I love it. It takes me back to my childhood where you’re just experimenting. Watching music and how the power of music changes the film so much. It’s also the final piece. Everything else is pretty much done, so you can just enjoy the process.

Were there any challenges for you as a white director of a film that deals with black issues?

It’s something that Jimmie and I talked about a lot. There are a lot of well-intentioned films made by white directors and they can miss the point. Or, you see that hand in a way that feels like it takes you away from something that feels more honest. For so long, it’s been mostly white guys getting a chance to make movies, so you do think about that. Not only is this a black film, but it also has such a bold title. Jimmie and I decided that this particular film starts and ends with a friendship. There are a lot of San Francisco movies that I wouldn’t be the right person to tell the story, but this is one that I knew very well from my friendship with Jimmie. I try really hard to always be scrutinizing myself and questioning how we, as a team, get to the greatest truth across all boundaries.

