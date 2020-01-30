Fashion Brand Dsquared2 Honors Miami With Super Bowl LIV Capsule Collection

Dean and Dan Caten, the Canadian designer duo behind clothing brand Dsquared2, are celebrating the vibrant styles of Miami with a capsule collection designed for this year's Super Bowl.

Like many mutable industries today, fashion has to constantly adapt to changing tastes and evolving aesthetics.

This is a lesson Canadian designer duo Dean and Dan Caten — known for their Dsquared2 brand of clothes — know all too well. They launched Dsquared2 in 1995 after working under the guidance of Gianni Versace and denim brand Diesel in Milan, and have spent the subsequent years building a fashion empire that has entailed a TV show, countless collaborations and licensing deals, and an expansion from apparel into cosmetics and fragrances.

Now, the Dsquared2 brothers are celebrating the Super Bowl’s arrival in Miami with two limited-edition capsule collections. The first, a Super Bowl LIV x Dsquared2 collection available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, tells a story of a tropical oasis home to fashion-forward individuals. “Dsquared2 for Saks pays homage to Miami in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl,” they tell New Times via email. In keeping with the collection's Miami-oriented presentation, it boasts “ready-to-wear [clothes] and accessories created in casual, contemporary silhouettes” and a “colorful, bright, cool” color scheme complete with “graphic lines and palm trees.”

EXPAND Photo courtesy of the Gnazzo Group

The Super Bowl collection is, in essence, a love letter to a city that has long held a place in the Caten brothers’ hearts. “We love Miami, and we like to spend time here when we have the chance,” they share. “It is so multicultural and international; we find this city very inspiring and we love to walk around from Wynwood to the Design District, going around into galleries and then stop in for a coffee at Faena.” These visits presumably entail stops at the Dsquared2 flagship store at Bal Harbour Shops.

The Dsquared2 collaboration with Pepsi, due out this spring, is more subdued in its approach, combining the brand’s “quintessential sport-street cool” with the vibrant colors of Pepsi advertising from the 1980s and '90s.

“Our collections are and have always been a seamless melding of contrasts: sporty and glamorous, laidback and extravagant, masculine and feminine,” the brothers say. “We love mixing and matching different worlds and taking the best of each, and Dsquared2 x Pepsi is perfectly in line with this thought.” Streetwear continues to grow its presence in the world of fashion with each passing year, and Dsquared2’s latest venture into the style is unsurprisingly well-conceptualized.

EXPAND Dsquared2's upcoming collaboration with Pepsi presents the vibrant colors of retro Pepsi advertising in modern streetwear styles. Photo courtesy of the Gnazzo Group

With a year of celebration planned for their 25th anniversary, Dsquared2 has its sights set on the future as much as it does on the past. Despite the road that they’ve traveled over the last quarter-century, they still operate with their homeland of the Great White North in mind.

“Canada represents our roots — our starting point. It’s naturally part of our creativity and style,” they remark. “We make treasure of our past, our origins, and we look ahead to the future.”