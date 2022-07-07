The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 8Suit up, cosplayers! Florida Supercon returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime like Naruto and Sailor Moon, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup features Mythbusters' Adam Savage; Walking Dead actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; and My Hero Academia and One Piece's Colleen Clinkenbeard. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $10 to $300. Sophia Medina
You better werq, because the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race, including Asia O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Kameron Michaels, are coming to the Broward Center of the Performing Arts. On Friday, the Werq the World Tour kicks off in South Florida, giving fans of the popular reality competition show to witness the larger-the-life performances, get in on the past season's drama, and express themselves through interactive experiences. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $39.50 to $89.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, party collective Annex takes over Domicile for the Miami debuts of Shlømo and Skin On Skin. Hailing from France, Shlømo is a self-professed "daddy" (more like a zaddy, if you ask us) known for bringing breakneck beats to the dance floor. On the other hand, Skin On Skin was born in South Sudan and calls Australia home, putting his 909 to heavy use in his productions. Also on the lineup: Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Sajorb, Winter Wrong, and X13F, with the entire shindig hosted by queer collective Internet Friends. 10 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/annexmiami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ra.co. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, July 9Florida International University hosts the inaugural Cannadelic Miami, a cannabis and psychedelics conference focusing on the future of herbal and hallucinogenic medicine. Attendees will learn and discover the impacts of cannabis not only on the medicinal industry but on science and business overall. Speakers, including THC Magazine founder Mary Hane Oatman, educator Dr. Jerry Brown, and University of Alabama professor Peter Hendricks, will discuss their research and experience related to psychedelics, in order to better educate attendees about the cannabis plant's potential. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Florida International University SASC Building, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cannadelic.miami. Tickets cost $199 to $299. Sophia Medina
You can stop stealing your neighbor's mangos and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its annual Mango Festival. The two-day event celebrates Miami's favorite summer fruit with a series of cooking demos and lectures. There will also be an opportunity for you to purchase a mango tree of your own, so you and your neighbor can finally call a truce. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Sunday's mango brunch, which sees Miami's best chefs serve up dishes incorporating the fruit (separate $110 to $140 ticket required). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miss the days when Florida Supercon felt like a smaller and more intimate affair? Well, South Florida Convention promises to be just that. The one-day con invites cosplayers to the Miami Airport Convention Center for a day of fun-filled activities, from anime trivia to panel discussions, cosplay lectures, and more. Expect a plethora of vendors, and appearances by Cocovll, Claudia Cedes, Adam Redd, and other cosplayers. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; southfloridacon.com. Tickets cost $12. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Originally scheduled to appear at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Australian comedian Celeste Barber stops at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach instead as part of her Fine, Thanks Tour. Barber rose to stardom after posting celebrity parodies on her Instagram account, which has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2017, she won the "Funniest Lady on Instagram" award and was named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch." She's set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama Wellmania, based on Brigid Delaney's memoir, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $52 to $77 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, July 10Enjoy a hoppy Sunday at Sip and Shop, a local vendor marketplace at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Hosted by Miami Friendors, the event brings together vendors specializing in fashion, art, home décor, food, and more. After you're done putting a dent in your bank account, enjoy Unseen Creatures' craft brews and grilled delicacies from Apocalypse BBQ. Noon to 6 p.m. at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending, 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; 786-332-2903; unseencreatures.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If you ask Stephen King, he'll tell you he isn't a fan of Stanley Kubrick's take on The Shining. Well, he's certainly in the minority, because the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall is considered by many to be a masterpiece and is discussed and dissected to this day. You can join that discussion when O Cinema screens Kubrick's film as part of the Wolfsonian-FIU's special "Haunted House" themed summer series. The screening will be followed by a discussion centered on how the haunted house motif relates to society's inner spaces. 4 p.m. Sunday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $7.50 to $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden