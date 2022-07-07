Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and July 7, 2022 8:00AM

Florida Supercon at Miami Beach Convention Center: See Friday
Florida Supercon at Miami Beach Convention Center: See Friday Photo by Daniella Mía

Friday, July 8

Suit up, cosplayers! Florida Supercon returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime like Naruto and Sailor Moon, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup features Mythbusters' Adam Savage; Walking Dead actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; and My Hero Academia and One Piece's Colleen Clinkenbeard. 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 800-598-1055; floridasupercon.com. Tickets cost $10 to $300. Sophia Medina

You better werq, because the queens of RuPaul's Drag Race, including Asia O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Kameron Michaels, are coming to the Broward Center of the Performing Arts. On Friday, the Werq the World Tour kicks off in South Florida, giving fans of the popular reality competition show to witness the larger-the-life performances, get in on the past season's drama, and express themselves through interactive experiences. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $39.50 to $89.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami: See Friday - PHOTO COURTESY OF DOMINGO MILESI
International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Domingo Milesi
Aquí viene Teatro Avante with its 36th-annual International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami. The festival sees Spanish-language productions take over the black-box theaters at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts through the month of July. Festivities kick off on Friday with Bette Davis ¿Estás Ahí? (Are You There, Bette Davis?). Written and directed by Domingo Milesi of Uruguay, the play employs binaural sound technology to examine grief and the meaning of life. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-445-8877; teatroavante.com. Tickets cost $32 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

On Friday, party collective Annex takes over Domicile for the Miami debuts of Shlømo and Skin On Skin. Hailing from France, Shlømo is a self-professed "daddy" (more like a zaddy, if you ask us) known for bringing breakneck beats to the dance floor. On the other hand, Skin On Skin was born in South Sudan and calls Australia home, putting his 909 to heavy use in his productions. Also on the lineup: Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Sajorb, Winter Wrong, and X13F, with the entire shindig hosted by queer collective Internet Friends. 10 p.m. Friday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami; instagram.com/annexmiami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via ra.co. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge Celeste Barber at the Fontainebleau: See Saturday - PHOTO BY COLE BENNETTS/GETTY IMAGES
Celeste Barber at the Fontainebleau: See Saturday
Photo by Cole Bennetts/Getty Images

Saturday, July 9

Florida International University hosts the inaugural Cannadelic Miami, a cannabis and psychedelics conference focusing on the future of herbal and hallucinogenic medicine. Attendees will learn and discover the impacts of cannabis not only on the medicinal industry but on science and business overall. Speakers, including THC Magazine founder Mary Hane Oatman, educator Dr. Jerry Brown, and University of Alabama professor Peter Hendricks, will discuss their research and experience related to psychedelics, in order to better educate attendees about the cannabis plant's potential. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Florida International University SASC Building, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; cannadelic.miami. Tickets cost $199 to $299. Sophia Medina

You can stop stealing your neighbor's mangos and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its annual Mango Festival. The two-day event celebrates Miami's favorite summer fruit with a series of cooking demos and lectures. There will also be an opportunity for you to purchase a mango tree of your own, so you and your neighbor can finally call a truce. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Sunday's mango brunch, which sees Miami's best chefs serve up dishes incorporating the fruit (separate $110 to $140 ticket required). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Miss the days when Florida Supercon felt like a smaller and more intimate affair? Well, South Florida Convention promises to be just that. The one-day con invites cosplayers to the Miami Airport Convention Center for a day of fun-filled activities, from anime trivia to panel discussions, cosplay lectures, and more. Expect a plethora of vendors, and appearances by Cocovll, Claudia Cedes, Adam Redd, and other cosplayers. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; southfloridacon.com. Tickets cost $12. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Originally scheduled to appear at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Australian comedian Celeste Barber stops at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach instead as part of her Fine, Thanks Tour. Barber rose to stardom after posting celebrity parodies on her Instagram account, which has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2017, she won the "Funniest Lady on Instagram" award and was named one of Variety's "Ten Comics to Watch." She's set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama Wellmania, based on Brigid Delaney's memoir, Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 800-548-8886; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $52 to $77 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge The Shining at O Cinema South Beach: See Sunday - GETTY ARCHIVES
The Shining at O Cinema South Beach: See Sunday
Getty Archives

Sunday, July 10

Enjoy a hoppy Sunday at Sip and Shop, a local vendor marketplace at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Hosted by Miami Friendors, the event brings together vendors specializing in fashion, art, home décor, food, and more. After you're done putting a dent in your bank account, enjoy Unseen Creatures' craft brews and grilled delicacies from Apocalypse BBQ. Noon to 6 p.m. at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending, 4178 SW 74th Ct., Miami; 786-332-2903; unseencreatures.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

If you ask Stephen King, he'll tell you he isn't a fan of Stanley Kubrick's take on The Shining. Well, he's certainly in the minority, because the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall is considered by many to be a masterpiece and is discussed and dissected to this day. You can join that discussion when O Cinema screens Kubrick's film as part of the Wolfsonian-FIU's special "Haunted House" themed summer series. The screening will be followed by a discussion centered on how the haunted house motif relates to society's inner spaces. 4 p.m. Sunday, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $7.50 to $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Pit Stop

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation