The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 8

Saturday, July 9

Sunday, July 10

Suit up, cosplayers!returns for an anime, comic books, and general pop culture weekend. From the metahuman universes of Marvel and DC to action-packed anime likeand, fans are invited to participate in activities that will put their geeky knowledge to the test. You might even find yourself walking among the stars; this year's guest lineup featuresAdam Savage;actors including Cooper Andrews, Seth Gilliam, and Ross Marquand; andandColleen Clinkenbeard.You better, because the queens of, including Asia O'Hara, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, and Kameron Michaels, are coming to the Broward Center of the Performing Arts. On Friday, thekicks off in South Florida, giving fans of the popular reality competition show to witness the larger-the-life performances, get in on the past season's drama, and express themselves through interactive experiences.Teatro Avante with its 36th-annual. The festival sees Spanish-language productions take over the black-box theaters at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium and the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts through the month of July. Festivities kick off on Friday with). Written and directed by Domingo Milesi of Uruguay, the play employs binaural sound technology to examine grief and the meaning of life.On Friday, party collective Annex takes over Domicile for the Miami debuts of. Hailing from France, Shlømo is a self-professed "daddy" (more like a zaddy, if you ask us) known for bringing breakneck beats to the dance floor. On the other hand, Skin On Skin was born in South Sudan and calls Australia home, putting his 909 to heavy use in his productions. Also on the lineup: Lengua, Low Earth Orbit, Sajorb, Winter Wrong, and X13F, with the entire shindig hosted by queer collective Internet Friends.Florida International University hosts the inaugural, a cannabis and psychedelics conference focusing on the future of herbal and hallucinogenic medicine. Attendees will learn and discover the impacts of cannabis not only on the medicinal industry but on science and business overall. Speakers, includingfounder Mary Hane Oatman, educator Dr. Jerry Brown, and University of Alabama professor Peter Hendricks, will discuss their research and experience related to psychedelics, in order to better educate attendees about the cannabis plant's potential.You can stop stealing your neighbor's mangos and head to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden for its annual. The two-day event celebrates Miami's favorite summer fruit with a series of cooking demos and lectures. There will also be an opportunity for you to purchase a mango tree of your own, so you and your neighbor can finally call a truce. Of course, the highlight of the weekend is Sunday's mango brunch, which sees Miami's best chefs serve up dishes incorporating the fruit (separate $110 to $140 ticket required).Miss the days when Florida Supercon felt like a smaller and more intimate affair? Well,promises to be just that. The one-day con invites cosplayers to the Miami Airport Convention Center for a day of fun-filled activities, from anime trivia to panel discussions, cosplay lectures, and more. Expect a plethora of vendors, and appearances by Cocovll, Claudia Cedes, Adam Redd, and other cosplayers.Originally scheduled to appear at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Australian comedianstops at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach instead as part of her Fine, Thanks Tour. Barber rose to stardom after posting celebrity parodies on her Instagram account, which has attracted over 8.1 million followers. In 2017, she won the "Funniest Lady on Instagram" award and was named one of"Ten Comics to Watch." She's set to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy-drama, based on Brigid Delaney's memoir,Enjoy a hoppy Sunday at, a local vendor marketplace at Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. Hosted by Miami Friendors, the event brings together vendors specializing in fashion, art, home décor, food, and more. After you're done putting a dent in your bank account, enjoy Unseen Creatures' craft brews and grilled delicacies from Apocalypse BBQ.If you ask Stephen King, he'll tell you he isn't a fan of Stanley Kubrick's take on. Well, he's certainly in the minority, because the 1980 horror classic starring Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall is considered by many to be a masterpiece and is discussed and dissected to this day. You can join that discussion when O Cinema screens Kubrick's film as part of the Wolfsonian-FIU's special "Haunted House" themed summer series. The screening will be followed by a discussion centered on how the haunted house motif relates to society's inner spaces.