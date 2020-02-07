The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

After a week that gave us a clusterfuck of an Iowa caucus, a dystopian State of the Union, and no shortage of wholly unnecessary nuttiness, thank goodness the weekend is here. Stroll into it with the latest edition of Giralda Under the Stars in Coral Gables, which will offer outdoor dining and live tunes in a tranquil setting. Later Friday evening, get your belly laughs at the new Comedy Club inside the Seminole Hard Rock when Dumb and Dumber and Half Baked alum Harland Williams headlines a string of weekend shows. Saturday will be full of festivals, including the Coral Gables Mega Festival of the Arts (eight festivals in one!) and the Brew Miami 2020 affair at FIU, which will present nearly 50 breweries pouring their best. This Sunday, you can enjoy a well-deserved detox with a beach-side meditation session at South Pointe Park in Miami Beach.

Let's just hope against hope and pray that next week won't be quite as mind-numbingly stupid as this one.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Giralda Under the Stars, with outdoor dining and live tunes, returns to Coral Gables this Friday. Courtesy of Giralda Under the Stars

Friday, February 7

It's the first Friday of the month, which means it's time for Giralda Under the Stars. Every month, Coral Gables' beautiful, restaurant-lined Giralda Avenue hosts outdoor dining opportunities and live tunes. For this edition, enjoy music along the promenade with a special "Vintage Vibes and Gypsy Rhythms" theme. Pro tip: Diageo, a big-time liquor conglomerate, will offer free samples too. 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Giralda Plaza, Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Maybe you're not quite ready for an ultraprimitive camping trip in the Everglades. A perfect foray into the camping world for you and/or your family will be the City of Doral's Camping Under the Stars this Friday. As part of the event, you can pitch your tent (bring your own camping supplies) in the city's Central Park, roast marshmallows with your neighbors, and watch a movie on a giant outdoor screen. 7 p.m. Friday, February 7, in Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; cityofdoral.com. Admission is free with registration.

EXPAND See more photos of the new Guitar Hotel here. The Hard Rock Guitar Hotel at sunset. Photo by Laine Doss

"Har" is in his name, and he's made you go "har, har, har" more times than you give him credit for. Actor and comedian Harland Williams is calling the Comedy Club in Hollywood his comedic home through Saturday evening. You've seen him in multiple movies, including Dumb and Dumber, Freddy Got Fingered, There's Something About Mary, Half Baked, and a number of other comedy classics. Among his current activities, he voices Bob on the Disney Junior animated series he created, Puppy Dog Pals. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, February 7, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at the Comedy Club at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via ticketmaster.com.

Saturday, February 8

Eight festivals in one? Yes, such things are indeed possible, and it's happening this weekend at the sixth-annual Coral Gables Mega Festival of the Arts. In a nutshell, five of the festivals are free to attend, including a fine art fest (with more than 200 vendors); a kids' fest (with art stations, face painting, and more); a home show; a fashion show; and a pet fest (with training, demos, and contests for Fido). If you're looking to splurge, pay to enter the fests for spirits, craft beer, and seafood. Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9, in Coral Gables, 355 Alhambra Cir., Coral Gables. Admission is free for select events; tickets and packages are available via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Veza Sur Brewery is among the confirmed participants at this weekend's Brew Miami 2020 at FIU. Scott Harris

Florida International University (FIU) and the Brewers Alliance want you to have good beer! That's the primary motivation behind Brew Miami 2020, a festival landing at FIU's Riccardo Silva Stadium this Saturday. In addition to presenting nearly 50 participating establishments — including M.I.A., Brooklyn Brewery, and LauderAle — this fest will offer a wine garden and select spirits. For whiskey lovers, there'll be a ticketed Jack Daniel's experience serving Jack-inspired cocktails and yummy tastes paired with them. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $150 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Bruno Fontino / Courtesy of the GMCVB – MiamiandBeaches.com

Sunday, February 9

A bit of evening meditation never hurts anyone. South Pointe Park will be the site of the latest Detox Beach Meditation, which is anchored by a 5:30 p.m. yoga class, 5:50 p.m. meditation ceremony, and flower ceremony at 7 p.m. to carry it home. Typically 500 or so folks show up for these events, so arrive early to claim your spot on the sand. For the superearly birds (or if you just want to assist in keeping our beaches clean), the group will host a beach cleanup at 3. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, February 9, in South Pointe Park, 1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Full moon alert! The moon will be showing off its best and brightest self this weekend. To evade the weirdness that can come with it, how about a Full Moon Kayak Tour this Sunday evening? Coordinated by the peeps at Morningside Watersports, this guided group adventure departs from Morningside Park and will visit nearby islands before returning to the park for a chill gathering complete with a bonfire and tunes. Your admission includes a kayak and life vest, so be sure to come water-ready when it comes to clothing, shoes, and electronics. 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, February 9, at Morningside Park, 5215 NE Seventh Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via eventbrite.com.