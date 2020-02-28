The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

This weekend presents a rare opportunity for fans of calendar convenience: Over the next three days, you'll be able to close out the month with a bang and start the new one right. This Friday, French DJ/producer Martin Solveig will rock Miami Beach's Story Nightclub with his megahit "Hello" and extensive catalog. On the mainland, beloved Wynwood lounge/hang Rácket will celebrate its second anniversary with an open bar and special performance by pop-reggae artist and Miami native Cris Cab. The following night, throw down at the Wharf's Pink Pink Everything shindig, offering pink cocktails, grub, and swag out the wazoo. If you want to keep your buzz going late into the evening, swing by Veza Sur Brewing for its Carnival-themed festivities. To close out the weekend — and redeem yourself in the eyes of your friends, family, and God — cancel out your consumption via healthy, physically invigorating activities at the Downtown Doral Fit Festival.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, February 28

Wish the Wynwood bar and lounge Rácket a happy birthday! This Friday, the multifaceted spot will celebrate its second anniversary with the things it does best: thumping tunes and delicious drinks. Be sure to RSVP if you want free booze during the open bar from 10 p.m. till midnight. On the tunes front, pop-turned-reggae artist Crib Cab will perform, and DJs Chizzle, Sleepy Joe, Mr. Mauricio, and others will be on hand to spin selections. 9 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

French EDM superstar Martin Solveig is set to jam at Story this Friday night. Paul Martin

If you've survived the past few years with your brain cells intact and can remember anything before the summer of 2015, you might recall the hegemonic 2010 radio hit "Hello" by Martin Solveig. If you need some assistance, it was the catchy electronic morsel that went, "I just came to say hellooooo!" Ten years later, the French EDM superstar is still party-rockin' with the best of 'em and will make a pit stop at Story Nightclub this Friday. For those who'd like to acquaint themselves with Solveig's more recent work before the show, check out his latest single, "Tequila," with Jax Jones and Raye. 11 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; storymiami.com. Tickets start at $30 via tixr.com.

EXPAND Longtime Miami drag queen Shelley Novak will host her annual awards show at Las Rosas this year. Photo by Chris Carter

Saturday, February 29

Who is the crème de la crème in the world of Miami drag? We'll find out Saturday and Sunday during the 27th-Annual Shelley Novak Awards. Named for and hosted by beloved Magic City performer Shelley Novak, the two-day affair will dole out awards in categories such as Best New Artist and Best Costumes. As part of the event, which is sponsored in part by the Black Market, plenty of vendors will sell handcrafted goods, and @xox_reno will offer tarot card readings. Saturday, February 29, through Sunday, March 1, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf goes Off the Clock. Photo courtesy of the Wharf

As the Aerosmith classic goes: "Pink is my favorite crayon." If pink is your passion, you'll want to be at the Wharf this Saturday for its Pink Pink Everything gathering. In addition to the waterfront spot's usual booze and food offerings, special pink cocktails and an array of pink food will be available for purchase. Piling on to the pinkness, bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé will be available for the affordable price of $25 until 4 p.m. Noon Saturday, February 29, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Veza Sur Brewery turns up with a samba-filled Carnaval spectacle on Saturday. Scott Harris

One of the biggest parties on the planet, Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, is taking place as we speak. As a multicultural metropolis with plenty of Brazilians, Miami is also getting in on the action. Among the local Carnival-related festivities taking place this week, Veza Sur Brewing will host a party offering tunes by Los Wizzards and DJ Wasabi, live Brazilian samba dancers, and, of course, ice-cold beer. 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, February 29, at Veza Sur Brewing Co., 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Admission is free.



Sunday, March 1

After turning up entirely too much on Friday and/or Saturday, you can get back on a healthy track on Sunday. The Downtown Doral Fit Festival will be kicking off at 7:30 a.m. on the first day of March with a 5K fun run and walk. If you're not up for a stroll, the festival component — which boasts yoga, zumba, live tunes and more body-friendly activations — starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Among the highlights, local music stars the Higher Ground Band and Locos por Juana will be performing. Sweetening the deal, there'll be plenty of activities to keep the kiddos entertained, too. 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd Street, Doral; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

The "Deuce" Courtesy of Mac's Club Deuce

After several years of planning, discussions, and disputes, Inter Miami CF will finally play its first game this Sunday. It's an away game (at the LA Galaxy), but it'll still be a prime opportunity to see the Magic City's local Major League Soccer team in action from the beginning. Miami Beach bar staple Mac's Club Deuce will host a watch party for soccer devotees and soon-to-be fans. But be warned: Avoid the pitfalls of hooliganism and don't get too rowdy during the game. 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Mac's Club Deuce, 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com. Admission is free.