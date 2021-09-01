The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge City Girls: See Saturday Photo by Marcelo Cantu

Thursday, September 2

Stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has appeared in dramatic films like Green Book and The Irishman, and, this year, in a cooking show (of all things). Still, the 48-year-old's specialty continues to be standup, with five specials under his belt, including 2019's Stay Hungry, which is available to stream on Netflix. But if you are ready to see perfect comedic timing live and in-person, Maniscalco is making his way down to Hard Rock Live as part of his Nobody Does This Tour. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $50 to $160 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, September 3







Is September the new spooky season? It certainly seems so, thanks to Sinister Nights, which takes over the James L. Knight Center this weekend for hours of creepy fun. On Friday, you can watch short horror films or play Scream Queen Olympics surrounded by fellow horror enthusiasts. Also on the bill are celebrity appearances, including Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), and Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp). On Saturday, don't miss the '80s Monster Prom, which encourages guests to dress in decade-appropriate garb with a spooky twist. Friday through Sunday, at James L. Knight Center, 101 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $30 to $650 via sinisternights.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Friday, the Venezuelan rock band Caramelos de Cianuro (which translates to "Cyanide Candies") takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach. The band burst onto the rock en español scene in 1993, with its debut album Cuentos Para Adultos. Nearly 30 years later, Caramelos de Cianuro is still going strong, releasing its first studio album in six years, Control. Asier Cazalis, Pável Tello, and company have embarked on a four-city tour, which kicked off in Puerto Rico last month and will stop in Miami Beach, Orlando, and Atlanta. 8 p.m. Friday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $49 to $114 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran

Comedian and writer Nat Baimel often tackles serious issues with sarcasm and humor. He was also a semifinalist in NBC Universal's Writers on the Verge program and placed top ten in the Nickelodeon Writing Program. Don't miss Baimel's humorous observations when he stops by Villian Theater on Friday alongside a lineup that includes Jannelys Santos, Aaron Shapiro, Marcello Hernandez, Brittany Brave, and Peter Mir. 10 p.m. Friday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Berlin-based producer and DJ Curses performs at Floyd on Friday, joined on the lineup by locals Sister System and Troy Kurtz. Curses, AKA Luca Venezia, unveiled his debut album, Romantic Fiction, on Jennifer Cardini's Dischi Autunno imprint in 2018. The LP introduced listeners to his unique style, which merges guitars, vocals, and synths to create a dystopian postpunk meets '80s EBM sound reminiscent of Depeche Mode. 11 p.m. Friday, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-608-2824; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Brazilian Independence Day: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Breakwater Hospitality Group







Saturday, September 4

Brazilian Independence Day falls on September 7, but the Wharf Miami celebrates on Saturday with a day filled with fun and drinks. Enjoy a special bar offering 14 different flavors of caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail. There are also rosé specials (noon to 4 p.m.), caipirinha pitchers for $25, and live music. Food will be available from the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, Spris Artisan Pizza, and La Santa Taqueria. Noon Saturday, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's time for the twerkulator! Yung Miami and JT land at KOD Miami on Saturday for Labor Day weekend. City Girls recently released the single "Twerkulator," a dance floor-ready bop that clearly states what it wants the listener to do — twerk until your ass can't twerk any more. For music geeks, the two-minute track manages to sample Afrika Bambaataa's "Planet Rock" and Kraftwerk's "Trans-Europe Express" while interpolating the lyrics to Cajmere's "Percolator." Even Trick Daddy predicted in Vice that the track was poised to become the song of the summer. So make sure your twerk skills are on point by the weekend. 9 p.m. Saturday, at KOD Miami, 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-761-7519. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via kodmiami305.eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, September 5

Calling all yogis, health enthusiasts, and goat-lovers? You heard that right! Enjoy yoga with a twist during Goat Yoga in the 305 at Suniland Park. Experience a full yoga flow with four-legged farm animals beside you. You're encouraged to bring your own mat, but in the event you forget yours or your goat companion takes a bite out of it (please, don't feed the goats), mats will be available for purchase. 9 a.m. Sunday at Suniland Park, 12855 Pinecrest Pkwy., Pinecrest; 305-234-2120; pinecrest-fl.gov. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Lace up your skates and roll on over for Beach Skate at the North Beach Bandshell on Sunday as the Miami Beach venue turns into a roller disco. The Love Below team will take over the decks and keep everyone skating to the groove. Skates won't be available to rent, so be sure to bring your own. Opt for a $25 all-day pass or RSVP in advance for a two-hour time slot for $5 at the door. 1 p.m. Sunday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $5 to $25. Olivia McAuley

At times food festivals can feel like a never-ending series of lines. Lines for the food, lines for drinks, lines for the bathroom. Tripping Animals Brewing Co. promises to bring together some of Miami's best chefs, from award-winning toques to emerging culinary stars, for Skip the Line. Billed as the "Doral food and beer festival," it's an all-you-can-eat event where you can grab all the small bites you want and sip on craft beer — without the lines. Chefs on the bill include Michael Beltran, Steve Santana, Alex Meyer, and Luchiana Giangrandi. 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $115 to $120 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

From 1933 to 1978, Florida A&M University hosted the Orange Blossom Classic, a matchup between the Rattlers and another historically black school. The series will be rebooted on Sunday when FAMU plays the Jackson State Tigers in a season-opening game at Hard Rock Stadium. Dubbed "The Rematch," the game will see the schools, both of which are members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, battle it out in Miami Gardens. 3 p.m. Sunday, at the Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $45 to $85 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Beartooth: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Atom Splitter PR

Monday, September 6

The Pérez Art Museum Miami celebrates Labor Day in style, inviting guests to follow up their morning exploration of the galleries with a live mini-concert by Soul Brigade on the museum's waterfront terrace. If arts and crafts are more your thing, check out the art-making station with fun activities for the family, and grab food and drinks from the museum's restaurant and bar, Verde. For museum members, there will be an exclusive lounge serving a complimentary specialty cocktail. 1 p.m. Monday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $16. Olivia McAuley

WWE Raw is back in Miami on Monday night at the FTX Arena, concluding a 25-city tour. The finale features wrestling superstars like Bobby Lashley, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, the New Day, AJ Styles, and Charlotte Flair. Head to the arena for a raucous event, as the 305 welcomes back the theatrical sport after its 11-month stint at the ThunderDome inside Tropical Field in Tampa. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $40 to $2,000 via ticketsonsale.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, September 7

Hardcore punk quintet Beartooth stops at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday. The band released its fourth studio album, Below, in June to critical acclaim. Kerrang writer Sam Law proclaimed Below was "proof that Caleb Shomo is one of his generation's most remarkable songwriters." Opening the all-ages show: Wage War and Dragged Under. 6 p.m. at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $26 and $28 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, September 8

The Wolfsonian hosts a virtual discussion, "Art in the Service of Change: A Conversation About AIDS Activism," on Tuesday, inviting writer Sarah Schulman and artist Avram Finkelstein to a roundtable talk on decades of activism led by the AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power (better known as ACT UP), their pair's efforts within the group, and the politics of their art. The conversation will be moderated by World AIDS Museum and Educational Center executive director Réquel Lopes and Wolfsonian Public Humanities Lab deputy director Julio Capó. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

It's that time again as New Times drops Best of Miami, its biggest issue of the year. For 34 years, the publication has rounded up and celebrated the very best Miami has to offer. To celebrate of this year's winners, head to the waterfront venue Riverside Miami on Wednesday and enjoy unlimited food sampling from participating restaurants, including American Social, Lure Fish Bar, Taikin, and Aromas del Per, while soaking up some music and sipping craft cocktails. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Riverside Miami, 25 SE Fifth St., Miami; 786-638-3900; riverside.miami. Tickets cost $60 via etix.com. Olivia McAuley