The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Domi & JD Beck at Tribeca Music Lounge: See Thursday Photo by Tehillah De Castro

click to enlarge NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden: See Friday Photo by Sharon Sipple

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Liaison Artists

click to enlarge Blade Runner: The Final Cut at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday Photo by Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images

Immersive art space Superblue is partnering with Meta Open Arts to presentby Mattia Casalegno, a unique food and art experience. The installation is inspired by Filippo Tommaso Marinetti'sfrom 1932 and is a mixed-reality art and culinary experience by Casalegno and James Beard Award-winning chef Chintan Pandya. Guests are required to wear a VR headset to enhance their senses and add to the wonder of the installation.The tenth-annualreturns for Miami Art Week, showcasing artists from the African diaspora. This fair will present captivating works of art created by over 60 emerging artists and galleries, including Art Melanated, Badg, Filo Sofi Arts, Kznsa, and Tewasart. In addition to the art, Prizm will also host a series of panels — both in person and virtual — throughout the week, focusing on the Black community, queer artists, and the South African art ecosystem.More than 200 artists are set to take part in the seventh edition of. Focusing on interactive projects by young dealers, artist-run spaces, and nonprofits, the fair feels distinctly different from many of the stuffier presentations that pervade Miami Art Week. Satellite encourages discovery and exploration while redefining the limits of art and giving a platform to new artists and artists pushing the envelope.Event promoterreturns for another Miami Art Week, bringing four days of parties at Toejam Backlot with it. It all kicks off on Wednesday with Abracadabra with headliner Blond:Ish. Also on the bill are Bora Uzer, Arodes, Nico de Andrea, Airrica, Tiffy Vera, and Saqib. The party continues throughout the weekend with CamelPhat (December 1), Gordo (December 2), and the Martinez Brothers (December 3).There's, and then there's everything else. Yes, Miami Art Week is full of events all around town, but the real belle of the ball takes place at the Miami Beach Convention Center. There's good reason Art Basel continues to be the most prestigious of this week's many art fairs: Its selection process is stringent, ensuring that only the best galleries focusing on contemporary, modern, and blue-chip art are present. Even if you can't pony up for your own personal Warhol, a visit to the fair is a rare chance to see tons of work from established and emerging artists, all in one place. Once a piece is sold to a private collector, there's no guarantee you'll ever see it displayed in public again.Returning to Wynwood Marketplace for its seventh year is, which brings together art, music, and food during Miami Art Week. Located at Wynwood Marketplace, the event features large-scale art installations and live performances. Hive's marquee artist is perhaps Barcelona street artist José Sabaté, AKA Pez, whose street art is recognizable the world over. After you've had your fill of art, enjoy bites from vendors like Disco Pizza and Wynn Brgr and cocktails from Hornitos tequila, Hendrick's gin, and E11even vodka.The Tribeca Film Festival is best known for its New York City event, which screens films from around the globe. But for its Miami Art Week activation, the festival focuses on music.takes over Understory (formerly the Center for Subtropical Affairs) for the weekend with a slew of performances. The action kicks off on Thursday with a performance by jazz duo Domi and JD Beck. The lineup includes British musician Kamaal Williams and New York City-based artist Baltra on Friday, and Warp stalwart Flying Lotus and self-described psychedelic-soul savant Jitwam on Saturday.On Thursday, Fool's Gold Records continues its streak of bringing together a slew of top-notch DJs and producers for its annual Miami Art Week party. And the best part: It's free.take over Oasis Wynwood as Fool's Gold founder A-Trak assembles a superhero lineup of performers including dance-music heavyweights Danny Tenaglia, Todd Edwards, and Armand Van Helden. A-Trak himself will be spinning back-to-back with British producer Hudson Mohawke. (Did we mention the event is free?)Once again,illuminates Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden through the holiday season. Enjoy acres of magical holiday radiance as you explore the gardens after hours. Using light and sound, the installations will transport you to a world of fairy tales. Archimedes, the wise talking tree that interacts with guests, is at the center of it all. There's also an app that uses augmented reality to take you on a quest to find the Fairy Queen's lost subjects.South Florida may not experience seasonal weather, but it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Zoo Miami. Every year, the park hosts, featuring more than a million bright tree lights, a 24-foot-tall holiday tree, and appearances by Jolly Old St. Nick himself. The entire family can also enjoy animal appearances, riverboat rides, and hot chocolate and cookies.Celebrate Miami's favorite fried snack at the ninth-annual iteration of the incomparablehas dubbed it "the most Miami event ever," and it's hard to disagree. In addition to the celebrated fried finger food, prepare to chow down on fritas, flans, and Cuban sandwiches. The lineup includes Babe's Meat & Counter, Casa 305, Dos Croqueta, Islas Canarias, and Joanna's Marketplace. You can wash it down with Jupiña and Materva and drinks from Civil Society, Funky Buddha, and M.I.A. Beer & Spirits.As part of Vizcaya Museum & Gardens' Contemporary Arts Program, the historical landmark debuts its latest art installation in time for Miami Art Week. Created by Jaime and Javier Suárez,explores how art and nature intersect at Vizcaya. The installation is made out of fossilized coral from Puerto Rico's shores and sheds light on climate change and sea-level rise, highlighting Vizcaya's commitment to the environment. The opening reception takes place on Saturday with an artists' talk featuring curator Helena Gomez and the artists.On Saturday, the sixth-annualreturns to the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center in Liberty City. As the name implies, the event celebrates the genres of blues and soul. Singer-songwriter Marsha Ambrosius, formerly of the Grammy-nominated duo Floetry, headlines this year's event, along with soul singer Meli'sa Morgan, R&B trio Next, and R&B artist Lenny Williams. Along with the music, the festival will present "First Frequency — First People Of Knowledge," an art exhibition featuring works from various African diaspora artists.Step intowhen the DJ/producer takes over Space Park's pop-up in Wynwood for a night of house music. Joining Dijon in dominating the dance floor are Derrick Carter, DJ Holographic, and Roujee Tunes. Honey Dijon is widely recognized for her performances at world-renowned nightclubs and production work on soundtracks for galleries and fashion events such as Louis Vuitton and Dior. Her sound leans heavily on golden-era disco, combined with house and techno elements.On Saturday, the Coral Gables Art Cinema screensas part of its After Hours series. When it premiered in 1982, the Ridley Scott-directed film laid the template for every sci-fi movie that came after. The film depicts a dystopian future in which corporate power, pollution, and flying cars are the norm. Harrison Ford stars as retired cop Rick Deckard, alongside Rutger Hauer, Sean Young, Edward James Olmos, and Daryl Hannah.Epic Pool Parties takes over the Sagamore South Beach's pool for the entirety of Miami Art Week, culminating on Sunday afternoon when legendscome together for an epic back-to-back set. Sasha is best known as half of the British duo Sasha & John Digweed, while Tenaglia is one of New York City's most celebrated DJs. Either way, your poolside relaxation is in expert hands. Also on Sunday's bill are DJ Three and Jonathan Cowan.is much more than a band. It is a musical project founded by Andrew Clinico in 2011 that centers on the androgynous character Deb Demure. Along with partner Mona D, Clinico's project features reverb-laced guitars, synth basslines, and drum-machine beats. The band released its third album, the goth-rock, to critical acclaim in 2019. "While the record is not necessarily groundbreaking, it doesn't need to be. It's everything we want from Drab Majesty,"'s Annie Black wrote in her review. See for yourself when the duo stops at Gramps on Sunday for an intimate show.