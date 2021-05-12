The 13 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, May 13

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden celebrates Haitian Heritage Month with a special edition of its Garden After Dark series on Thursday. The open-air show features the rhythmic sounds of Miami-based band Arozé Twoubadou, performing a blend of Haitian folk music with danceable kompa. Also on the bill: WDNA's Brainville cohost DJ Kumi. Light bites and drinks will be available for purchase; just bring along a blanket and/or chairs for comfortable viewing. 6 p.m. Thursday, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Friday, May 14

Enjoy a lively evening of the music of favorites like Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson, and Waylon Jennings under Miami's night sky. The Tall Boys are set to perform classic '70s country rock at the Barnacle Historic State Park in Coconut Grove. Pack a picnic and a favorite boho blanket or lawn chairs and experience this charming outdoor venue overlooking the bay. Additional chairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866; floridastateparks.org. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Grab a drink, sit back, and have a laugh or six at Villain Theater. On Friday, six comedians from South Florida and New York City come together for Black Is the New Black, a comedy show hosted by Victoria Haig. The lineup: Kevin Benoit, Chris Renois, BlameGirl, Tony Dark, Richard Carries, Ty Sterlin, Auntie Maim, and headliner Jay McCoard. A South Miami native, McCoard cut his teeth on the local comedy scene, performing at places like the Miami Improv, Yumbrella, and Undergrounds Coffeehaus. 10 p.m. Friday, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

"Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs" at Frost Science Museum: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science

Saturday, May 15

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a life-size model of a pterosaur, one of the earliest vertebrates known to have flown. On Saturday, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science welcomes its newest exhibition, "Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs," offering visitors an immersive look into a distant past when dinosaurs walked the earth and pterosaurs ruled the skies. The exhibition, organized by the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, is on view until September 6 and includes life-size models, videos, and interactive exhibits, including a motion sensor-based experience that allows guests to "pilot" two species of pterosaurs through virtual prehistoric landscapes. 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $29.95 for adults and $21.95 for children over 2. Olivia McAuley

West Coast-based collective Desert Hearts descends on Miami Saturday for a 14-hour marathon of house and techno music. Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, and Marbs Porky are set to headline, with more acts set to be announced. Also unclear: the location. The only hint given is that it will be an "open-air venue." Wherever it's taking place, Desert Hearts is already familiar with the Miami scene, having taken over clubs like Space and Treehouse. 3 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, location TBA; deserthearts.us. Tickets cost $50 to $70 via posh.vip/e/desert-hearts-miami. Jose D. Duran

When most people think of orchestras, words like "Mozart," "snooty," and "outdated" may come to mind. Nu Deco Ensemble, however, has taken all the technique and talent of a classical orchestra and turned it into a modern phenomenon. Saturday's livestreamed concert, the last of the ensemble's season, features keyboardist Cory Henry and original compositions from local musicians. The ensemble will also present a symphonic take of Dr. Dre's music, a testament to its masterful experimentation. As a bonus, Tank and the Bangas, winners of the 2017 edition of National Public Radio's national Tiny Desk Concert contest, will join in. 8 p.m. Saturday; nu-deco.org. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Joudy at Bar Nancy: See Saturday Photo by Gabriel Duque

Experimental rock outfit Joudy, whose members hail from Venezuela by way of New York, will perform at Little Havana venue Bar Nancy on Saturday, bringing its heavy psychedelic sound to the Magic City for one night only. Local bands Baraja Nation and Waterplant also grace the lineup, which will make for one resounding night of live music that almost resembles normalcy. Attendees can also browse local vendors, merch, and art at the show. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Sunday, May 16

Put on by local bike shop Mack Cycle, 305 Triathlon will take place on Sunday. Both sprint and Olympic triathlon distance options will be raced. Taking place on scenic Key Biscayne, the swimming portion will see participants dive into the glistening waters of Biscayne Bay. There will also be both duathlon and aquabike race options. 7 a.m. Sunday, at Crandon Park, 6747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; 772-206-0874; 305triathlon.com. Registration costs $119 to $259 via triregistration.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Sunday, Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden hosts the latest edition of the Garage Sale, a free, pop-up market featuring over 30 vendors spread throughout the sprawling indoor/outdoor venue. When shopping for handmade jewelry, pet goods, cute furniture, and local arts and crafts becomes too much — or if you need to let your henna tattoo dry — plop yourself down for brunch and enjoy a bottomless drink package available from 2 to 6 p.m. while you soak in an acoustic set from a live band. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Rhythm & Vine Beer Garden, 401 NE Fifth Ter., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-3734; rhythm-vine.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

"Ase: Afro Frequencies" at Artechouse: See Monday Photo courtesy of Vince Fraser

Monday, May 17

Tech-driven gallery space Artechouse debuts its latest collaborative exhibition with London-based Afro-surrealist visual artist and illustrator Vince Fraser on Monday. "Ase: Afro Frequencies," on view through November 7, marks the artist's first solo immersive exhibit. The show is a multisensory contemplation of the Black experience through a futuristic lens, using audiovisual and interactive methods to communicate the historical, social, and cultural aspects of Fraser's identity. 2 p.m. Monday at Artechouse, 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $24 for adults and $17 for children ages 4-15. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, May 18

Many consider Orson Welles' directorial debut feature, Citizen Kane, to be the most important cinematic achievement ever put on film. From its rejection of linear storytelling to its extensive use of deep focus in its cinematography, the 1941 film was far ahead of its time. It's no wonder that when critics list their favorite movies ever made, Citizen Kane is often found in the top ten — if not in the number-one spot. See for yourself when Coral Gables Art Cinema screens the black-and-white masterpiece on Tuesday for one night only in stunning digital 4K. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $7 to $11.75. Jose D. Duran

"Lasting Impressions" at Arsht Center: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Lasting Impressions

Wednesday, May 19

Are nudists' homes different? Find out on Wednesday evening by tuning in to the Wolfsonian's virtual event, "Naked Homes: Nudist Architecture and Rethinking Domestic Space," part of Mark Mamolen's online series exploring the designs of American homes. As historian Sarah Schrank will point out during the hourlong talk, nudist design of South Floridian residences has had quite the evolution, from the practical modernism of the 1950s to the creative domestic spaces designed for 1970s swingers. 7 p.m. Wednesday; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

Interactive art experiences are taking over Miami (and much of the rest of the country). The latest takes place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, which will debut "Lasting Impressions" on Wednesday. What makes this one special? It is a 3D LED experience that focuses on multiple famous impressionist artists, as opposed to just one. In addition to the visual wonders surrounding the viewer, auditory masterpieces from classical composers will accompany the artwork. Opens Wednesday through June 16, at the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; 786-468-2081; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $54 to $99. Ashley-Anna Aboreden