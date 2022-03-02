The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 3

Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival returns with four days of musical performances, installations, and activations at Sunshine Grove. This year's lineup, spread across six stages, is as stacked as ever, with headliners Rezz, Tame Impala, Megan Thee Stallion, and Porter Robinson at the helm, setting the diverse musical tone with EDM, hip-hop, and indie-flavored festival favorites. The camping festival offers plenty of extracurricular experiences to keep guests busy, including yoga classes under the wellness tent and restorative and educational classes at the Healing Sanctuary. Thursday through Sunday, at Sunshine Grove, 12517 NE 91st Ave., Okeechobee; okeechobeefest.com. Tickets cost $349 to $3,500. Olivia McAuley

Earth 'n' Us, the hidden one-acre expanse of lush greenery and farm animals, hosts an Aerial Yoga Class on Thursday, focusing on strength, flexibility, and mobility. The weekly class is led by farm residents and includes instructor-supervised weightless inversions, deep stretches, and strength building. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Earth 'n' Us Farm, 7630 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-202-1433; earthnusfarm.weebly.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Drama at the Ground: See Friday Photo by Michael DeLeon

Friday, March 4

The 39th edition of the Miami Film Festival kicks off on Friday and is packed with ten days of screenings, panels, and parties. On opening night, Fernando León de Aranoa's Oscar-shortlisted comedy The Good Boss screens at Silverspot Cinema (300 SE Third St., Miami), followed by a Walter Mercado-themed party at the Alfred I. Dupont Building (169 E. Flagler St., Miami), celebrating the legend himself (and Kareem Tabsch and Cristina Costantini's 2020 documentary, Mucho Mucho Amor). Other events include masterclasses with conceptual artist Raúl Monge (Pan's Labyrinth) and celebrated film producer Rose Ganguzza (Afterschool). Friday through March 13, at various locations; miamifilmfestival.com. Ticket prices vary. Olivia McAuley

Irish producer Sega Bodega and PC Music act Hyd stop by the Institute of Contemporary Arts, Miami for an event of music as part of the museum's First Friday series. Sega Bodega has seen his profile quickly rise thanks to his production credits on tracks by Shygirl, Eartheater, Dorian Electra, and FKA Twigs. And Hyd was best known as the face of QT, the side project by the late Sophie and A.G. Cook, and last year they released a four-track self-titled EP featuring production by Cook and Caroline Polachek. 6 p.m. Friday, at Institute of Contemporary Arts, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Jose D. Duran

Na'el Shehade and Via Rosa, who comprise the R&B-dance duo Drama, head to the Ground on Friday as part of their Don't Wait Up Tour. Drama, which describes its sound as "happy-sad," combines Shehade's and Rosa's unique skill sets to build a seriously danceable product. Rosa offers up her beatmaking and vocal skills, while Shehade brings his Chicago-house-influenced production know-how. The pair performs at the downtown venue on the heels of an appearance at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $22 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Brew Miami at Ricardo Silva Stadium: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Florida International University

Saturday, March 5

The 31th-annual Asian Culture Festival, hosted by the Thai-American Association of South Florida and the Miami-Dade County Asian-American Advisory Board, takes place at Tropical Park on Saturday. Expect all-ages activities from fruit-carving sessions to taiko drummers, Chinese lion dances, and a dragon boat display. Oh, and ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement) demonstrations and Indian, Thai, and Bangladeshi folk music and dance. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; asiancutlurefestival.net. Tickets cost $5 to $14 via tickettailor.com/events/taa/640735. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Fort Lauderdale's outdoor celebration the Las Olas Art Fair returns for its 34th edition. The festival gives visitors the opportunity to meet artists, discuss technique, and even commission a piece. The event takes place along scenic Las Olas Boulevard, inviting visitors to spend the day browsing the art, visiting local boutiques, and dining at local restaurants. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at 620 E. Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale; artfestival.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Craft beer fans are in for a treat on Saturday when Brew Miami returns to Ricardo Silva Stadium, pairing local and national beer with food and live music. Ticket proceeds benefit Florida International University scholarships, so guests can feel good about spending their day enjoying unlimited samples from brewers like M.I.A. Beer, Tripping Animals, and Spanish Marie, as well as food samples from El Gringo de las Fritas, Tiago Tacos, and Gimme Grilling, and more. VIP admission includes early access starting at 5 p.m. and an exclusive area reserved for ticket holders. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at Riccardo Silva Stadium, 11310 SW 17th St., Miami; brewmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $125 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Saturday marks the opening night of Global Cuba Fest. Experience a lively night of Cuban music with Alfredo Rodríguez on piano alongside Richard Bona, Tony Succar, and Pedrito Martínez. Born in Havana and trained at several prestigious music conservatories, Rodríguez is passionate about bringing Cuban music to a wider audience. This event is presented by Miami Light Project and FUNDarte, the latter a locally based cultural incubator. 8 p.m. Saturday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $35. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Horse Meat Disco at Oasis Wynwood: See Sunday Photo by Ro Murphy

Sunday, March 6

Ever been to a daytime disco? Now's your chance to dance the day away with London-based DJ collective Horse Meat Disco at Oasis Wynwood on Sunday. Joining the collective is DJ Lina, Alexis Tucci, and Lina Bradford. Presented by LGBTQ+ party purveyor Jake Resnicow, event proceeds go toward Miami Beach Pride and its various outreach programs. Partygoers can expect two stages along with all the delicious food and drinks Oasis has to offer. 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, at Oasis, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $69 to $129 via seetickets.us. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Reggaeton singer Nicky Jam is headed to FTX Arena on Sunday for an epic concert. The singer whose hits include "X," "Hasta El Amanecer," and "El Amante," is known for collaborations with singers like Bad Bunny and Ozuna. (Here's hoping they make a surprise appearance.) Sunday's show is part of Jam's Infinity Tour, in support the album by the same name, which dropped last year. 7 p.m. at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $181 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, March 7

Beers and Gears is just like it sounds: beer and bike rides. Tarpon River Brewing hosts the weekly event, wherein riders of all levels take part in a group ride that ends at the beer garden with good food and even better beer. Beyond the perks, the event helps promote bike awareness across South Florida, one of the most dangerous areas for riders in the U.S. 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-353-3193; tarponriverbrewing.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Philly-based band the Spirit of the Beehive stops at Gramps on Monday in support of its new album, Entertainment, Death. Founding members guitarist Zack Schwartz and bassist Rivka Ravede are joined by multi-instrumentalist Corey Wichlin, who came on board as the outfit wrote, self-recorded, and produced the new album, an experimental, layered abstraction unlike anything the trio has done before. Also on the bill: Body Meat (AKA the synth-heavy noise project of Christopher Taylor) and Palomino Blond. 9 p.m. Monday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, March 8

On Tuesday, Southern rockers Magnolia Boulevard take the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts' Thomson Plaza for the Arts as part of the venue's Live on the Plaza series. The band fuses blues, rock, and soul to create gorgeously melodic music. Guests are urged to arrive early to enjoy the ambiance, food, and drink, with happy-hour prices available until 7 p.m. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Thomson Plaza for the Arts at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $20 to $80. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, March 9

Singer-songwriter Conan Gray has transcended his YouTuber roots since signing to Republic Records in 2018, delivering his debut studio effort, Kid Krow, in 2020 to the delight of his already loyal online fanbase and securing a new fan in Taylor Swift. Gray is in the midst of a North American Tour with special guest Bülow, and both will make their way to the Fillmore Miami Beach on Wednesday. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $32.50 to $50 via livenation.com. Olivia McAuley