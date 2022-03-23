The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 24

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition has returned to Tamiami Park with plenty of rides, food, and entertainment. This year, adrenaline junkies will have an array of thrilling attractions to choose from, as the fair hosts over 80 attractions, including Mach 3, Buttletrain, and Mega Drop. There's also all the traditional fair food like giant mozzarella sticks, chili-cheese corndog, and fried-pickle nachos. Through Sunday, April 10, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 Coral Way, Miami; 305-223-7060; thefair.me. Tickets cost $5 to $70 via etix.com. Sophia Medina

Parisian coffeehouse and wine bar Cafe Kitsuné lands at Itamae on Thursday with a selection of natural wines and a curated menu. Dubbed Cafe Kitsuné Super-Naturel, the monthly event series also brings New York-based DJ Warner Case to add to the ambiance. Cafe Kitsuné is one of three endeavours produced by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki. The Franco-Japanese pair also operates the record label Kitsuné Musique and fashion house Maison Kitsuné. 6 p.m. Thursday, at Itamae, 140 NE 39th St. #136, Miami; itamaemiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via ckmiamimarch22.splashthat.com. Sophia Medina

After releasing his mixtape, The Sound of Bad Habit, in 2018, rapper Baby Keem's profile has only continued to grow, including landing on XXL's Freshman Class in 2020. He's collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, and his cousin Kendrick Lamar. He's currently on tour in support his debut studio album, The Melodic Blue, which brings him to Revolution Live on Thursday. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $31.25 to $35 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

click to enlarge Katt Williams at Watsco Center: See Friday Photo by Paul Mobley

Friday, March 25

Mezcal fans should head to the Anderson on Friday for Espiritu de Oaxaca. Learn about the spirit in the bar's outdoor garden while sipping on ten different mezcals and nibbling on small bites. Local band Tamboka brings its Latin-jazz sounds with DJ Kumi providing the beats in between. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Beatheads, rejoice! Ultra Music Festival returns to Bayfront Park on Friday. After a rough end to its 2019 edition in Virginia Key and a forced cancellation due to the pandemic, organizers are bringing the dance-music festival back with a heavy-hitting lineup. This year's roster includes the likes of Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, and Tiësto. Friday through Sunday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; ultramusicfestival.com. Sold out. Sophia Medina

If you missed comedian and actor Katt Williams last summer when he brought his World War III Tour to the BB&T Center, good news! He's back, bringing the same tour, but this time to the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. The Cincinnati native has been in the game longer than most of you have been alive, appearing in countless movies and TV shows, putting out more than a half-dozen comedy specials, including his 2018 Netflix special, Great America. 8 p.m. Friday, March 25, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 855-925-6027; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $64 to $355 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Yung Bae & Friends at Freehold: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Listen Up

Saturday, March 26

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, Get Lost makes landfall at Factory Town for Miami Music Week. This year, Crosstown Rebels' party hosts a 24-hour, circus-themed cornucopia of dance music. The roster contains over 70 acts, including Gorgon City, Hot Since 82, Maceo Plex, and a special back-to-back set with Seth Troxler and Carl Craig. There will be five stages, each curated with its own specific carnival theme. 5 a.m. Saturday, at Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $123 to $246 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina

Markets for Makers gives locals access to some of the best and most unique artisanal items. This month, the goods market will take place at Jungle Plaza in the Design District. Attendees receive a complimentary tote and have access to independent sellers offering homer décor, art, fashion, food, and more. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; marketformakers.com. Tickets cost $8 to $15. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

Looking to make the most out of Miami Music Week? Yung Bae hosts Yung Bae & Friends at the Freehold on Saturday. The producer brings together some of his closest collaborators and friends, including Autograf, Dombresky, Devault, and Surf Mesa. In 2019, Yung Bae was named one of Billboard's "Billboard Dance's Ones to Watch," with a sound defined as future-funk and vaporwave. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Freehold Miami, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Tickets cost $35 to $40 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina

Indie-rock band Joywave stops at Culture Room on Saturday. Hailing from Rochester, New York, the band recently dropped its fourth studio album, Cleanse, which frontman Daniel Armbruster recorded at his home studio during lockdown. (The band's previous effort, Possession, was released in March 2020, just as the pandemic shut down the world.) Opening for Joywave is New Jersey alternative act Joe P. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aborenden

The 1985 comedy Desperately Seeking Susan, starring Madonna and Rosanna Arquette, screens at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Saturday as part of the theater's After Hours series. Written by Leora Barish, the film focuses on a New Jersey housewife (Arquette) who follows a lovers' tryst through the personal ads. Arquette's character gets more than she bargained for when she's mistaken for Susan, a bohemian drifter. The film earned Arquette the BAFTA award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge A-Trak & Friends at Oasis Wynwood: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Sacks and Co.

Sunday, March 27

Fool's Gold leader A-Trak assembles his friends for another free Miami Music Week event. A-Trak & Friends brings the epic party to Oasis Wynwood, with the Canadian producer and turntablist performing solo as well as part of Duck Sauce, his side project with Armand van Helden. The roster also features Mike Dunn, Felix Da Housecat, Soul Clap, Carl Craig, Uniiqu3, and Kenny Dope. 8 p.m. at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com. Sophia Medina

Monday, March 28

Icelandic blues-rock band Kaleo takes the stage at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Monday as part of its Fight or Flight Tour. Led by frontman JJ Julius Son, the band's 2016 album A/B reached number 16 on the Billboard 200 and is certified gold by the RIAA. The quintet released its third album, Surface Sounds, featuring the lead singles "Break My Baby" and "I Want More." Opening the show is singer-songwriter Myron Elkins. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $37 to $51 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Ludi at Little Haiti Cultural Center: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Edson Jean

Tuesday, March 29

On Tuesday, Books & Books hosts a happy hour reception to honor University of Cambridge professor and author Mary Beard. Beard's latest book, Twelve Caesars: Images of Power From the Ancient World to the Modern, dives into how images of Roman autocrats have influenced art, culture, and the representation of power for more than 2,000 years. Attendees who RSVP in advance have a chance to win a special Twelve Caesars gift package. 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Wednesday, March 30

Edson Jean's directorial debut Ludi centers on a hardworking nurse (played by Shein Mompremier) from Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood and follows a 24-hour period of her life. The film works to show the struggles in searching for the American dream. A year after Ludi premiered at the Miami Film Festival, producer Bantufy Films will host a screening at the Little Haiti Cultural Center on Wednesday. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamigov.com/lhcc. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Get ready to laugh it up during this month's Laughs on Lincoln. Presented by local comedian Brittany Brave, the monthly standup showcase returns to the Lincoln Eatery to give voice to the Magic City's talented comics. Wednesday's show features comedian Ridiculous Nick alongside Abby Ballin, Zach Bugarin, and Chris Silio and hosted by Evan Wimberly. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina