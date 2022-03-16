The 14 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, March 17

Indulge in the work of enigmatic British street artist Banksy at "The Art of Banksy: Without Limits," now on view at Ice Palace Studios. After touring Europe and Australia, the exhibition has crossed the pond with over 155 pieces, ranging from certified originals, prints, photos, and sculptures, on display. The show, though, is not without controversy. The Korea Herald reported that attendees demanded refunds during its run in Seoul in 2021 after complaining that most of the works on display were replicas. Also, the exhibit itself is not endorsed by Bansky, who has said he doesn't charge people to see his art. On view through April 17, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; artofbanksy.com. Tickets cost $21.30 to $44.60 via feverup.com. Sophia Medina

Wynwood Marketplace will be awash in green when St. Pat's Wynwood returns on Thursday. Organized by Swarm and presented by Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, the event promises to bring the luck of the Irish to the neighborhood with live music, DJs, plenty of green beer, and good ol' Irish whiskey. Partygoers can also share the celebration on Instagram and TikTok with festive photo backdrops. If you dress in green, you'll receive a free drink ticket. 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Friday, March 18

Every third Friday of the month, Viernes Culturales invites everyone to enjoy the rich culture found in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. Along SW Eighth Street, encounter live music at Domino Park and works by over 30 local artists and artisans. Need to put it all into context? Dr. Paul George, HistoryMiami's resident historian, leads a guided walking tour starting at 7 p.m. 4 p.m. Friday, SW Eighth Street between 14th and 17th avenues, Miami; viernesculturales.org. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Patti LaBelle at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Friday Photo by Whitney Thomas

Get ready for a night of emo rock when Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional stop at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek on Friday. The night is sure to feature classic hits from Jimmy Eat World, such as "The Middle," and Dashboard Confessional's heartfelt tracks, such as "Here's to Moving On." Formed in 1993, Jimmy Eat World consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins, guitarist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind. Dashboard Confessional is led by singer-songwriter Chris Carrabba. 6 p.m. Friday, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $40 to $200 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

On Friday, the Miami chapter of the Surfrider Foundation celebrates the release of the documentary Havana Libre, a documentary about Cuba's surfing culture under the island's authoritarian rule. Along with the film's screening, catch live performances by Spanish guitarist Andre Carvajal and surf-rock outfit Gold Dust Lounge. There will also be local food vendors and Havana Lager and Dogfish Head craft beer. 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Singer, actress, entrepreneur, cookbook author — is there anything Patti LaBelle can't do? Be in awe of her talent when the soul singer stops at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Friday as part of the venue's Live at Knight series. Throughout her decades-long career, LaBelle has sold over 50 million records on the strength of hits like "Lady Marmalade," "New Attitude," and "If You Only Knew." At age 77, she's also a best-selling author, having written six books, including LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About. 8 p.m. Friday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $125. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Smorgasburg Miami: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg

Saturday, March 19

Brooklyn export Smorgasburg has opened in the heart of Wynwood. The weekend-only market features over 60 vendors serving creative bites to a ravenous public. From vegan friendly savory treats to delectable desserts, options include Coney Burger, the Succulent, Krispieverse, Yakitori Boyz, and Dale Street Food. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

It's been three years since Beat Culture Brewery began pouring its craft brews. The brewery will celebrate the occasion with its Beat Culture Celebration Block Party on Saturday. The event promises to be full of surprises, including the special collaboration brew with Instagram influencer Lifestyle Miami. You can enter for a chance to win a free beer for a year (that's one free beer per day) by RSVP'ing through Eventbrite and being present for the drawing. 1 p.m. Saturday, Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Tyler, the Creator at FTX Arena: See Sunday Photo by Luis "Panch" Perez

Are you the kind of person that every time Taylor Swift releases a new album, the world stops? Then party promoters La Petite Fete have the event for you! You Need to Calm Down: A Taylor Swift Dance Party lands at Gramps on Saturday, featuring all the singer-songwriter's favorite hits. From "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" to "Blank Space," expect to exorcise all your demons as you belt out Swift's confessional lyrics. 8 p.m. Saturday, Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, March 20

Tyler, the Creator stops at FTX Arena as part of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. He will be joined by singer-songwriter Kali Uchis, Motown rapper Vince Staples, and musical rapper Teezo Touchdown. The American rapper's music has been considered alternative hip-hop, R&B, and neo-soul. But his recent work, including his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, leans into the more soulful and jazz sounds of hip-hop. 7 p.m. Sunday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $25.50 to $125.50 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

click to enlarge Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium: See Monday Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Monday, March 21

The Miami Open tennis tournament makes its returns to Hard Rock Stadium for a two-week tournament featuring the world's top players. Sports fans and casual enthusiasts alike will not only have the chance to watch professional competitors in action but enjoy music, food, and art. Neither Australian Open and two-time defending Miami Open champion Ashleigh Barty nor Novak Djokovic, who has dominated headlines lately for his controversial COVID stand off the court, will compete, but nearly all of the other big-names are on tap to appear, including Karolina Pliskova, Danielle Collins, and Naomi Osaka on the women's side and Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, and Andy Murray on the men's. Monday through April 3, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; miamiopen.com. Tickets cost $18 to $3,950 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

With all eyes on the courts at the Hard Rock Stadium, there are many people in town hungry for a taste of the best the city has to offer. That's where Taste of Tennis comes in, helping kick off the tennis tournament with some of the biggest stars on the court and in the kitchen. Chefs on the bill include David Shim of Cote, Itamae's Valerie Chang, Christian Chirino of Tur Kitchen, and Basque native Mikel Goikolea of Leku. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday, JW Marriott Miami, 1109 Brickell Ave., Miami; tasteoftennis.com. Tickets cost $250 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Anastasia at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Tuesday Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Tuesday, March 22

The romantic and adventure-filled musical Anastasia takes center stage for the first time at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. Inspired by the beloved films and adapted by Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime, the show follows a brave young woman who sets out to discover her unknown past. She embarks on this adventure with a con man and an ex-aristocrat who help her uncover a home, love, and family. Tuesday through Sunday, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $110. Sophia Medina

Wednesday, March 23

Miami Music Week (MMW) makes its grand return, and Club Space is ready to get the party started. For its MMW Opening Party, the Space Invaders have a stacked lineup to kick off the week. Celina Manuhutu, Mason Collective, and William Djoko will all take turns behind the decks, but the star of the night will be Tunisian-German producer Loco Dice, who'll spin back-to-back with a secret special guest. 11 p.m. Thursday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina