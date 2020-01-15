The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, January 16

Despite the occasional cold front that drops temperatures into the frigid 50s and 60s, Miami doesn't get much of the strange season northerners refer to as winter, where the rain freezes and covers the ground (how bizarre!). If you'd like to get a taste of this weird phenomenon, check out the Outdoor Ice Skating Rink at Jungle Island. They freeze the ground, and you slide around on blades attached to your shoes! It's like something out of a sci-fi movie! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000; jungleisland.com. Skating available with park admission, which costs $35.95 for children aged 3 to 10 and $49.95 for ages 11 and up.

Straight-faced comic Demetri Martin will be at Parker Playhouse this Thursday as part of his Wandering Mind Tour. He's known for his contributions to The Daily Show as the plugged-in youth correspondent, his leading role in 2009's dramedy Taking Woodstock, and his off-the-wall standup sets delivered with a perfectly deadpan expression. His dialectic style and penchant for introducing obscure instruments into his sets have placed him in a comedic league of his own. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $32.50 to $37.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Art Deco Weekend: See Friday. Photo by Daniella Mía

Friday, January 17

It might be easier to list what isn't happening during Art Deco Weekend. The three-day festival is promoting more than 85 events, all of which can be enjoyed for free. Take in a yoga class on the beach in the morning and peruse classic cars and art deco antiques at the weekend market in the afternoon; embark on a guided tour of architectural landmarks, or take classes in sketching or dance. There's even a parade dedicated to the centennial of women's suffrage in the United States, and more than a dozen jazz acts will provide the soundtrack to the weekend. It's the one time when Ocean Drive is actually a fun place for locals (although the occasional vomiting tourist might be unavoidable). Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.

Transport yourself to 1950s Rio de Janeiro and into the emotional world of sisters Eurídice and Guida. Invisible Life, premiering at the historic Tower Theater on Calle Ocho this Friday, follows the sisters as they move through a life shackled by their conservative family's expectations. The Cannes Film Festival winner and Brazilian Oscar contender was directed by Karim Aïnouz and adapted from the Martha Batan novel A Vida Invisivel de Eurídice Gusmão. 7 p.m. Friday at MDC's Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $11.50 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Canadian icon and absolute queen Celine Dion will bring her Courage World Tour and perfectly sequined outfits to the American Airlines Arena this Friday and Saturday. You don't need to be a die-hard fan to appreciate her live performance or sing along to international number one hits such as "My Heart Will Go On" and "The Power of Love." 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $85 to $4,999 via ticketmaster.com.

NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of City of North Miami

Saturday, January 18

Macaroni and cheese — it's easy to make but difficult to perfect. In honor of this cherished staple of American cuisine, North Miami will host the third-annual NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest. Chow down on local chefs' recipes or submit your own at the bake-off, and get ready to hear the musical stylings of Doug E. Fresh, AKA the guy who invented beatboxing. What does that have to do with mac and cheese? The relevance remains unclear, but there'll be other local musicians and artists for your enjoyment as well. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami. Admission is free; bake-off entry fee costs $30 via eventbrite.com.

Miami's adopted folk darling Cat Power has been helping millennials navigate breakups and down days since her 1995 debut, Dear Sir. Her sound, an amalgam of folksy-blues and pop-punk, made her a figurehead of the late-'90s singer-songwriter boom. Catch her latest performance, where she'll be supported by fellow folk artist Daniel Milewski, at the Faena Forum this Saturday. The show is the afterparty of the Institute of Contemporary Art's annual 365 event, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary. Each ticket includes access to an open bar until midnight. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Faena Forum, 3300-3398 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800. Tickets cost $100 to $1,000 via icamiami.org.

In the years since he made a name for himself as a member of the Miami rap outfit Raider Klan, Denzel Curry has fortified his position at the vanguard of exciting hip-hop artists working today. Saturday will see the South Florida native continue to show pride for his hometown of Carol City when he steps up to a five-round rap showdown against Atlanta rapper J.I.D at Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. Don't miss this hip-hop free-for-all in the beating heart of Little Haiti. 7 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; magiccitydistrict.com. Tickets cost $15 via redbull.com.

Cat Power: See Saturday. Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Sunday, January 19

What is yacht rock? Picture this: It's 1981. You're on a large expensive boat out at sea, and you're listening to a mixtape of Steely Dan, Michael McDonald, and Christopher Cross while snorting the finest Colombian raw. You either work on Wall Street or you model swimsuits (this wasn't a progressive time). That is yacht rock, and its decadent imagery remains weirdly appealing in 2020. Don your nicest deck shoes and patterned shirt, and climb aboard this fantasy at Bar Nancy's Yacht Rock Sundays, hosted by DJs Juan Love and Alex "Captain G" Gutierrez of Yacht Rock Miami. Refreshments include grub from Monsieur Poutine and $6 drinks (no cocaine, sorry). 4 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Improv — it's the comedic style that can switch from raucously funny to unbearably painful on a dime. Two Brooklyn-based comics committed to walking this line are the Breakfast Boys, whose love of the first meal of the day has produced an improv routine they're now taking out on the road. The boys are set to perform at Miami's long-standing improv and sketch comedy theater, Just the Funny, where they'll dive into their breakfast-themed bag of characters, all of whom will inevitably wind up being connected to one another. That's improv, baby! 10 p.m. Sunday at Just the Funny Improv Comedy Theater, 3119 Coral Way, Miami; justthefunny.com. Tickets cost $10 via ticketweb.com.

Thanks to the best weather of the year, January in Miami is a great time to get outside and explore parts of the city you've never experienced. So take advantage of the mild temperatures on the Deering Estate and Biscayne National Park Institute's Stiltsville Historic Boat Tour, a rare chance to explore one of Miami's most mythical locations. Cruise on Biscayne Bay to these historic shacks, which were built by folks looking to escape the long arm of the law in the 1930s. Over the years, the site became a place for people to kick back and relax. Unfortunately, Hurricane Andrew left only seven shacks standing, which is all the more reason to visit them now before the next inevitable climate change–fueled disaster. Your ticket includes entrance to the Deering Estate and the boat tour. Noon Sunday at the Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; 305-235-1668; deeringestate.org. Tickets cost $56 via biscaynenationalparkinstitute.org.

Hawthorne Heights: See Monday. Photo by Kat Nijmeddin

Monday, January 20

"Cut my wrists and black my eyes" were the controversial lyrics that made Hawthorne Heights one of the biggest rock bands of the mid-2000s. The line appears on their hit "Ohio Is for Lovers," a song that seemed to reflect the melodramatic mood of the so-called emo subculture that proved popular among teens during the George W. Bush era. That the bandmates are still touring after all these years, especially despite the death of vocalist Casey Calvert at the height of their popularity, is a small miracle. They'll coheadline with Seattle posthardcore band Emery after Bad Luck and Vagrants open the show. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $20 via ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday, January 21

It's never too early for spring cleaning, especially when it comes to beautifying our beaches. Get into the environmental spirit at Trashy Tuesday, a beach cleanup on Hobie Beach followed by sunset yoga. The combo means you can fit community service and exercise into the same afternoon. Bring water, sturdy shoes, a yoga mat, and maybe even a friend to help. Gloves, buckets, sunscreen, and bug spray will be provided. The group will meet on the beach near the bathrooms in Hobie Island Beach Park. You're encouraged to arrive a few minutes early. 5 to 7 p.m. in Hobie Island Beach Park, Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami. Admission is free.

Mamma Mia!: See Wednesday Photo by Alberto Romeu

Wednesday, January 22

The plot of the ABBA musical Mamma Mia! is pretty wild when you think about it. A woman who's about to be married doesn't have anyone to walk her down the aisle, so she contacts the three men who could be her father. She doesn't know any of these three men whatsoever; for all she knows, they could be total creeps. Despite the stranger danger, she invites them to her wedding on an isolated Greek island, where there likely isn't much in the way of law enforcement. And all of this is done completely out of pocket! And it's all happening on an isolated Greek island where there's probably no cops. Completely out of pocket! Think about that while they do "Super Trouper" or whatever. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Actors' Playhouse at the Miracle Theatre, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 via actorsplayhouse.org.

As depicted in the 1998 Disney classic Brink!, the world of in-line skating (sometimes called rollerblading) is a tough nut to crack. Fear not, because the event organizers of Hollywood Beach Skate have created a meetup for skaters of all skill levels and kinds. Whether rollerblading, skateboarding, or scooting is more your thing, head to the event to exchange stories, skating tips, and even score a free lesson from pros. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Charnow Park, 300 Connecticut St., Hollywood. Admission is free.