Clavicular Says He Sold His Stake in Miami Beach Club Bacara

Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, is a 20-year-old streamer known for "looksmaxxing," a genre of content that encourages extreme practices such as facial “bone smashing."

Another Monday, another episode in the Clavicular saga. The kick streamer, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, said during a recent livestream that he no longer holds any ownership stake in the Miami Beach nightclub Bacara.

During a livestream, Peters said he sold all of his shares in the venue and profited from the deal. “I don’t give a shit about Bacara anymore..I already made my bag, I flipped it… I flipped those shares, I flipped those shares for a prof bro,” he said.

Peters later added, “I do not have any ownership anymore. I sold 100% of my shares. It is funny though..they thought me not being there… did they actually think the club is gonna work without me, but it’s all good, I made my bag, so it’s ok.”

Despite the current situation, he says he would still back the club. “I’ll still pull up and show support, but I’m just happy, I made a lot of money on that deal, I made a lot of money,” he continued.

When a viewer in the live stream asked why he sold his shares, Peters hinted at an upcoming venture. “Big announcement, I’ll tell you guys soon why … It was a good deal but I have a big opportunity.. But it’s going to be crazy, you guys will see it in the next few days. I’m going to mog hard as fuck on Wednesday.”

Peters also suggested that Bacara’s success could help him secure future appearance fees and nightclub bookings. “Now to get appearance fees and club bookings, it’s so easy cuz you just say ‘hey bro’ look at Bacara, this shit sold out every night,” he said.

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Clavicular reveals he no longer has ownership in Club Bacara "I don't give a sh*t about Bacara anymore..I already made my bag, I flipped it..I do not have any ownership anymore..it is funny though..they thought me not being there..did they actually think the club is gonna work… pic.twitter.com/PJgBJLTI8x — yeet (@Awk20000) June 6, 2026

The announcement follows several weeks of headlines involving the streamer.

In May, Peters was involved in an incident at Bacara in which he attempted to remove rapper DaBaby from the club during a performance, for allegedly bringing firearms into the venue.

Earlier this year, Peters was hospitalized after what was reported as a suspected overdose at what appeared to be Blue Martini in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

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Peters has also drawn criticism for his associations and public appearances. Earlier this year, he appeared in videos alongside white nationalist Nick Fuentes and influencers Andrew Tate, Myron Gaines and Sneako while Kanye West’s song “Heil Hitler” played inside Vendôme nightclub in Miami Beach. Videos from the night showed members of the group performing Nazi salutes and shouting lyrics from the song.

In late March, Peters was arrested by Fort Lauderdale police on a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from a February incident in Osceola County in which he was accused of encouraging women to fight for online attention.

He was also sentenced to six months of probation by a Miami judge after being recorded shooting what appeared to be a dead alligator in the Everglades.

In January, Peters made headlines after appearing at a Wynwood nightclub with a bottle-service sign reading “MOG NIGGA” shortly after participating in the previously mentioned “Heil Hitler” singalong at a Miami Beach venue.

As of now, we will have to wait until Wednesday to see what big news he has in the pipeline.

Bacara has not replied to New Times request for comment via email or Instagram DM by the time this article was published.