Zeltron World Wide With Denzel Curry and J.I.D. Postponed Until February 29

What was set to be a homecoming show for Miami's favorite son, Denzel Curry, will have to wait a bit longer. Unfortunately, Zeltron World Wide, the rap battle that was set to occur between Curry and Atlanta's J.I.D., has been postponed until February 29 due to illness.

On Tuesday, J.I.D. tweeted, "Tour fucked my voice.. I’m otw to the otalaryngologist [sic] wish me luck." Well, it seems like the news wasn't good, because, on Wednesday night, he followed up with, "I’m fina try to learn sign language in 2 weeks and rap wit a head set like Janet Jackson while i sign language at shows."

While J.I.D. seems to be taking the news in stride, fans who were expecting him and Curry to face off in Miami on Saturday are no doubt disappointed.

Curry offered his own well-wishes to J.I.D. on Twitter, saying, "Ya’ll keep @JIDsv in y’all prayers & wish him a speedy recovery!" He also sympathized with J.I.D.'s circumstances: "Everyone know my history with my voice over the last few years so if anybody feel him i do... health is wealth."

Red Bull, the presenter of the Zeltron event, confirmed the event's postponement and rescheduled date on Wednesday night. The good news is that if you bought a ticket for Saturday's show, it will be honored at the new date. For ticket holders who cannot make the new date, a refund can be requested through Eventbrite.

Curry was featured in this week's issue discussing his Carol City upbringing, the inspiration behind the Zeltron World Wide event, and his new mixtape, 13LOOD IN + 13LOOD OUT.

Red Bull Zeltron World Wide. With Denzel Curry and J.I.D. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, February 29, in the Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via redbull.com.