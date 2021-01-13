The 12 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Thursday, January 14

For its 44th iteration, Art Deco Weekend is going virtual. During the annual celebration of Miami Beach's signature design style, you can learn vintage jazz dance and the Charleston from award-winning swing-dance teachers or tour architectural gems like Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House in Los Angeles and Finnish architect Eliel Saarinen's house outside Detroit. Featured speakers include Wolfsonian-FIU chief curator Silvia Barisione and architect and photographer Arthur Marcus — and all of it is accessible from the comfort of your computer screen! Thursday, January 14, through Sunday, January 17; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free. Suzannah Friscia

Wynwood's premier queer party, Double Stubble, is finally back in full swing at Gramps. For the past few months, DJ Hottpants has been holding down the fort with a weekly DJ set. Now the party's drag performances are set to resume after a several-month hiatus. On Thursday, Dasha Sweetwaters and Karma Sutra are set to take the stage. "New Normal" rules apply so patrons and performers can imbibe and enjoy the show as safely as possible. Masks are mandatory and may only be removed in designated seating areas. The dance floor is also off-limits — but you'll be too busy pulling out singles anyway. 9 to 11:45 p.m. Thursday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Friday, January 15

Don your flapper dresses, bow ties, and feathers for a trip back to the 1920s. At Vizcaya Late: Games, a themed game night, you can wander the grounds of the ten-acre gardens in the moonlight, enjoying waterfront views and searching for night-blooming plants. Staff members will also hold informal, socially distant discussions about the estate's history and how James Deering, its original owner, entertained his guests. For an extra fee, you can purchase a kit full of games that were played in the '20s or tour Vizcaya's basement level — once the site of billiards, a bowling alley, and secret gaming tables. 5 p.m. Friday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $18 via eventbrite.com. Suzannah Friscia

As part of its adults-only Date Night Series, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is kicking off the new year with a Beatles Singalong under the stars. Start your night with an evening stroll through the garden and grab food or a cocktail at the Glasshouse Cafe before the show starts at 8:30. Then cozy up on a picnic blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live covers of beloved Beatles songs, performed by the Super Fuzz with Vic Kingsley. You can sing along if you choose or groove to the music quietly if you're feeling shy. 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $40 for members and $55 for nonmembers. Suzannah Friscia

Mediterranean restaurant and bar Astra turns two years old on Friday, and to celebrate the occasion, the rooftop hangout will host the DJ duo the Soul Brothers. While not actually brothers, Mexican-born Daniel Muñoz and Tomás Encorradas exhibit a musical synchronicity that could have you believing they're siblings as they perform soulful, beat-driven tunes inspired by their native country. While the Soul Brothers set starts at 8 p.m., it's worth arriving in time for cocktail hour and the sunset views overlooking Wynwood. 8 p.m. Friday, at Astra, 2121 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-5778; astramiami.com. Olivia McAuley

Voices of Freedom: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the Arsht Center for Performing Arts

Saturday, January 16

On Saturday the Black Market will throw its first event of the year and its first-ever event at its new home, the Center for Subtropical Affairs. The underground flea market continues its mission to showcase local vendors hawking handmade fare, vintage clothing, and artisanal food while keeping live local music and performance at its crux. This week, find vendors such as jewelers Mad Element, preserved butterflies and butterfly artwork sellers SK Butterflies, and pre-loved clothing shop Mystic Thrift, and pick up homemade body butter from Better Butters. Musical offerings include the Galactic Effect, Zerosum, and rock outfit Mold, along with DJs Rippin Kittin and B3rt. Later in the evening, expect drag performances by Yoko Oso and Dang-Ho Yu Sickning. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, at the Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $5 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

The Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts will pay tribute to civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Voices of Freedom, a free virtual concert. Directed by Haitian-American filmmaker M. Denise Simmons, the event was filmed live at the North Beach Bandshell and includes performances by singer-songwriter Kaylan Arnold, poet Darius Daughtry, singer Sherretta Ivey, the Miami Sound Choir, and children's chorus the Children's Voice. The concert is inspired by the six principles of nonviolence taught by Dr. King. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber will speak to commemorate the iconic activist's teachings. 7 p.m. Saturday; arshtcenter.org. Stream for free via youtube.com/arshtcenter. Olivia McAuley

The next group to perform in Pinecrest Gardens' livestreamed concert jazz series, JazzAid Live at the Banyan Bowl, is the legendary Glenn Miller Orchestra. One of the most famous big bands in the world, the Glenn Miller Orchestra is known for arrangements like "In the Mood," "String of Pearls," and "Moonlight Serenade." A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to World Central Kitchen, an organization formed by chef José Andrés to help provide food relief for families affected by the coronavirus pandemic. 8 p.m. Saturday; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $15. Suzannah Friscia

Sunday, January 17

If you want to run but need a little extra motivation, how about running for wine? Schnebly Redland's Winery will host its Wine Run 5K through its scenic grounds, where it produces a variety of local wines. All participants will receive a race T-shirt, a finisher's medal, and a souvenir glass and can enjoy a tasty glass of wine after they cross the finish line. You can also sign up as a spectator if you only want to partake in the drinking portion of the event, and a virtual race option is available for those who want to run on their own. 9 a.m. Sunday, at Schnebly Redland's Winery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com. Registration costs $40 for runners and $10 for spectators via runsignup.com. Suzannah Friscia

Wynwood Mural Fest: See Tuesday Rendering by Level Creative Studio

Monday, January 18

Make space for some quiet reflection and communion with nature with a leisurely paddle through Coral Gables. Miami EcoAdventures' guided kayak tour, which meets at the A.D. Barnes Nature Center, will go into the history of the neighborhood's manmade waterway, including information about the area's landmarks and its unique wildlife. The event will follow social-distancing and sanitation guidelines and enforce a one-person-per-kayak rule (unless pairs are from the same household). 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at S. Dixie Highway and Riviera Drive under the Metrorail. Tickets cost $35 via miamidadeparks.com. Suzannah Friscia

Tuesday, January 19

Don't miss your chance to catch the Wynwood Mural Fest before the virtual exhibition and tour closes at the end of the month. The event celebrated its second edition at the end of 2020 as a hybrid virtual/outdoor street art fair, merging online programming with an interactive map for art lovers who want to see the murals in person. The virtual portal includes 12 interactive exhibitions with 360-degree visuals, which users can opt to do self-guided or via a 20-minute tour with an expert guide. On view are works by a range of established and emerging local and international artists who have jumped from street art to canvas. Through Saturday, January 30; wynwoodmuralfest.com. Schedule a tour via calendly.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, January 20

The acclaimed biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood will screen at SoundScape Park on Wednesday as part of the weekly SoundScape Cinema Series. The 2019 drama will be projected onto the 7,000-square-foot projection wall of the New World Center and stars Tom Hanks as beloved children's TV host Mister Rogers. The film is based on a 1998 Esquire article, "Can You Say...Hero?" by Tom Junod, which recounts the journalist's meeting with Rogers after being assigned to profile him. Despite the best intentions in the world of unmasking America's national treasure as something other than the benevolent being he appeared to be, Junod walks away with his life changed by the host. Socially distanced seating for the screening is first-come, first-served. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Soundscape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-604-2489; mbartsandculture.org. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley