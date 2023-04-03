The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 3

Tuesday, April 4

Wednesday, April 5

click to enlarge The Shiny Shrimps Strike Back at Rooftop Cinema Club: See Thursday Universal France photo

Thursday, April 6

Friday, April 7

click to enlarge National Cycling League Cup at Lummus Park: See Saturday National Cycling League photo

Saturday, April 8

click to enlarge Pattie Boyd at Books & Books: See Saturday Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Sunday, April 9

Inhale, exhale, and find your center at theat Moon Temple. Led by Leah Barsher, Nina Born, and Jeanne Laroche, the class is a beginner's session meant to ease the mind and amplify one's energy. Participants are in for a cleansing experience that will realign vibrations and soothe nerves with reiki meditation and crystal healing bowls. You'll be taken on a journey of self-discovery that uses sounds to relieve everyday stress and boost positive energy.Brooklyn duotakes the stage at Gramps on Tuesday. The minimal electronic act is currently on tour in support of its 2021 album. The album features the group's iconic noir synth-pop sound mixed with retrofuturism. The pair started working on the album in their southern Connecticut home studio during the pandemic, exploring themes of isolation and intimacy set against a cinematic backdrop. Opening the show: Martial Canterel and Rick Fantasies.Have you ever wondered what it was like to float around like a jellyfish? At Understory's, Allegra Preuss will guide you through a one-hour movement ceremony and dance that'll help get you out of your head and into the present moment. It's suitable for all experience levels, employing fast, slow, high, and low music from various genres. You're guaranteed a good sweat and a unique experience.Immerse yourself under the light of the full moon as the waves crash against the sand. Modern ŌM and Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach deliver a mind-calming experience during. Led by Jared Bistrong, the breath-work session will include forms of stress-reducing and good-vibrational activities, including yoga movements, drum and dance, and a bath of sounds created by the South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra. Bring a blanket, lie on the sand, and indulge in the sweet serenity of the beach.Hued Songs, IlluminArts, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens hosta series celebrating Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Sandrell Rivers, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper, whose works continue to impact South Florida. The musical performances feature soprano Brittany Graham and the Jas Sound and mezzo-soprano Elise Quagliata with narration by Natalia Martinez-Kalinina Rosie Gordon-Wallace.Elevate your happy hour experience with a delicious challenge that's only meant for the smartest and hungriest people. Every other Thursday, Alton Food Hall hosts its popularevent, where you can indulge in savory foods while competing for the title of Know-It-All (and exciting prizes). This week's edition features delectable bites from vendors such as Moonbowls, Wingstop, Di Pot, Pesqueria, 212 Eats, and O4W Pizza. To top it off, Airmail Cocktail will serve up drinks to complement the festivities.In collaboration with Miami Beach Pride and Outshine Film Festival, Rooftop Cinema is set to feature the French queer comedyon Thursday. This film is the sequel to 2019's, which won the Audience Award at the 2019 Outshine Fort Lauderdale fest. In the sequel, the gay water polo team is headed to Tokyo for the Gay Games, but after missing their connection, they find themselves stranded in homophobic Russia. Interestingly, due to its over-the-top comedy, the movie could not be filmed in Russia, so it was shot in Ukraine just before the conflict.Good luck trying to keep your eye on the ball. Known as "the world's fastest ball sport," jai alai moves at a breakneck pace. On Friday, Magic City Casino hosts its latestmatch between the Dejada Devils and the Cesta Cyclones. Battle Court is similar to tennis, with teams required to win two out of three sets played to six points. And if watching a jai alai match isn't thrilling enough for you, bear in mind that you get to place wagers on the outcome.On Friday, O, Miami continues its monthlong poetry celebration with an event at the Bass featuring. Smith, a staff writer at theand author of the best-selling nonfiction book, will read from his new poetry collection,. Olivarez, a finalist for the PEN/Jean Stein Award, and Eutsey, a Miami-born poet, will also read at the event.Ready, set, pedal! On Saturday, thewelcomes cyclists from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of series winner. Participants will race 60 laps of a one-mile loop, culminating in a thrilling final day of events. The cup's festivities include a BMX Freestyle Stunt Show and a kids' race, both designed to entertain and inspire future generations of cyclists. The women's and men's divisions will then take to the track, racing to the finish line in pursuit of victory and the series crown.Spend quality time with your furry best friend at, a delicious wonderland designed for dogs and their humans. Pet owners can enjoy a lunch date with their pups at this paw-some event, where dogs can sample treats while their humans sip refreshing drinks. The fest also offers a great opportunity to discover the best nutritional meals for your four-legged friend. A variety of vendors, including Raw Instincts, Wynwood Dog Food, Moon Dog, Yum Pip, Paw Paw Patisseries, and Miami K9 Company, will serve up their finest canine cuisine.On Saturday, don't miss the chance to see Laura and Mimi, the infamousfrom the YouTube sensation "Chongalicious," as they take the stage in their live show "2nite" at the Miami Improv. The Miami-based comedians will be delivering a fast-paced, character-driven, late-night talk show infused with their signature chonga flair. Think of it as a version of— but with a lot more Chinese slippers.Legendary English model and photographervisits South Florida to discuss her latest book,. During the event, she'll sit down with Books & Books founder Mitchell Kaplan for an in-person conversation that will feature insights into her life as a muse to George Harrison and Eric Clapton, as well as her career as an author. Boyd's book is a veritable treasure trove of images, including photographs from her personal archive, shots from her early modeling career, and letters from her friends and marriages.If you're looking for a night of queer entertainment and support, look no further than. Hosted by Bad Papi, the event offers a diverse lineup of performers, including drag artists, musicians, comedians, poets, and dancers, all while contributing to a worthy cause. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Attendees can indulge in signature cocktails from Epoca Brewing and delicious food from Nikkei Miami — not to mention giveaways, a sensory space, tarot readings, and a queer survivor art exhibit.Step into the mesmerizing world of Bollywood cinema with, a show that transports viewers through dance and music. Every great Bollywood film boasts vibrant costumes, mesmerizing choreography, and the powerful sounds of dancing bells. Taking the lead on this spectacular experience is Joya Kazi, a Universal Dance Award-nominated artist, actress, and choreographer, along with dancers from Joya Kazi Unlimited. Kazi has worked on projects for renowned production studios such as Disney and Dreamworks and has served on several judging panels including the World Choreography Awards.Join the Easter Bunny at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens for, a springtime event filled with goodies, picnic baskets, face painting, candy, and much more. Children can get into the spirit of the season with an egg hunt, a bunny hop dance party, storytime, games, and other fun activities. Parents are welcome to join in on all the egg-citing festivities, with a bonus of mimosa flights to enjoy while the kids play. Don't miss out on this fun-filled event.When dance, theater, music, and nature converge, the result is always a beautiful experience. On Easter Sunday, Dance Now!, the South Beach Chamber Ensemble, and actor Susie K. Taylor come together for the annualevent. The performance takes place at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, providing an interactive and unique experience of renewal and rebirth.