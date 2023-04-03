The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, April 3Inhale, exhale, and find your center at the Reiki Circle and Sound Healing at Moon Temple. Led by Leah Barsher, Nina Born, and Jeanne Laroche, the class is a beginner's session meant to ease the mind and amplify one's energy. Participants are in for a cleansing experience that will realign vibrations and soothe nerves with reiki meditation and crystal healing bowls. You'll be taken on a journey of self-discovery that uses sounds to relieve everyday stress and boost positive energy. 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, at the Moon Temple, 221 NE 82nd St., Miami; 786-784-6681; shopmoontemple.com. Tickets cost $33 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, April 4Brooklyn duo Xeno & Oaklander takes the stage at Gramps on Tuesday. The minimal electronic act is currently on tour in support of its 2021 album Vi/deo. The album features the group's iconic noir synth-pop sound mixed with retrofuturism. The pair started working on the album in their southern Connecticut home studio during the pandemic, exploring themes of isolation and intimacy set against a cinematic backdrop. Opening the show: Martial Canterel and Rick Fantasies. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $17 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Have you ever wondered what it was like to float around like a jellyfish? At Understory's Jellyfish Jam, Allegra Preuss will guide you through a one-hour movement ceremony and dance that'll help get you out of your head and into the present moment. It's suitable for all experience levels, employing fast, slow, high, and low music from various genres. You're guaranteed a good sweat and a unique experience. 7 p.m. Tuesday, at Understory, 7135 NW First Ct., Miami; instagram.com/understorymia. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, April 5Immerse yourself under the light of the full moon as the waves crash against the sand. Modern ŌM and Tierra Santa Healing House at Faena Miami Beach deliver a mind-calming experience during Full Moon Sound Healing. Led by Jared Bistrong, the breath-work session will include forms of stress-reducing and good-vibrational activities, including yoga movements, drum and dance, and a bath of sounds created by the South Beach Sound Healing Orchestra. Bring a blanket, lie on the sand, and indulge in the sweet serenity of the beach. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Faena Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-8800; faena.com. Tickets cost $45 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Hued Songs, IlluminArts, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens host "Through the Storm: Women Walking in Greatness," a series celebrating Dorothy Jenkins Fields, Sandrell Rivers, and Betty Mae Tiger Jumper, whose works continue to impact South Florida. The musical performances feature soprano Brittany Graham and the Jas Sound and mezzo-soprano Elise Quagliata with narration by Natalia Martinez-Kalinina Rosie Gordon-Wallace. 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $15 to $20. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, April 6Elevate your happy hour experience with a delicious challenge that's only meant for the smartest and hungriest people. Every other Thursday, Alton Food Hall hosts its popular Dine & Trivia event, where you can indulge in savory foods while competing for the title of Know-It-All (and exciting prizes). This week's edition features delectable bites from vendors such as Moonbowls, Wingstop, Di Pot, Pesqueria, 212 Eats, and O4W Pizza. To top it off, Airmail Cocktail will serve up drinks to complement the festivities. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Alton Food Hall, 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; altoneats.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
In collaboration with Miami Beach Pride and Outshine Film Festival, Rooftop Cinema is set to feature the French queer comedy The Shiny Shrimps Strike Back on Thursday. This film is the sequel to 2019's The Shiny Shrimps, which won the Audience Award at the 2019 Outshine Fort Lauderdale fest. In the sequel, the gay water polo team is headed to Tokyo for the Gay Games, but after missing their connection, they find themselves stranded in homophobic Russia. Interestingly, due to its over-the-top comedy, the movie could not be filmed in Russia, so it was shot in Ukraine just before the conflict. 7 p.m Thursday at Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach, 1212 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; rooftopcinemaclub.com. Tickets cost $19.75 to $29.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, April 7Good luck trying to keep your eye on the ball. Known as "the world's fastest ball sport," jai alai moves at a breakneck pace. On Friday, Magic City Casino hosts its latest Battle Court match between the Dejada Devils and the Cesta Cyclones. Battle Court is similar to tennis, with teams required to win two out of three sets played to six points. And if watching a jai alai match isn't thrilling enough for you, bear in mind that you get to place wagers on the outcome. 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Magic City Fronton, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; jaialaiworld.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
On Friday, O, Miami continues its monthlong poetry celebration with an event at the Bass featuring Clint Smith, José Olivarez, and Jalen Eutsey. Smith, a staff writer at the Atlantic and author of the best-selling nonfiction book How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning With the History of Slavery Across America, will read from his new poetry collection, Above Ground. Olivarez, a finalist for the PEN/Jean Stein Award, and Eutsey, a Miami-born poet, will also read at the event. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; omiami.org. Admission is pay-what-you-can, from $7 to $50, via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, April 8Ready, set, pedal! On Saturday, the 2023 National Cycling League Cup welcomes cyclists from around the globe to compete for the coveted title of series winner. Participants will race 60 laps of a one-mile loop, culminating in a thrilling final day of events. The cup's festivities include a BMX Freestyle Stunt Show and a kids' race, both designed to entertain and inspire future generations of cyclists. The women's and men's divisions will then take to the track, racing to the finish line in pursuit of victory and the series crown. Noon Saturday, at Ocean Drive and 11th Street, Miami Beach; nclracing.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $215 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Spend quality time with your furry best friend at Doggizen Food Fest, a delicious wonderland designed for dogs and their humans. Pet owners can enjoy a lunch date with their pups at this paw-some event, where dogs can sample treats while their humans sip refreshing drinks. The fest also offers a great opportunity to discover the best nutritional meals for your four-legged friend. A variety of vendors, including Raw Instincts, Wynwood Dog Food, Moon Dog, Yum Pip, Paw Paw Patisseries, and Miami K9 Company, will serve up their finest canine cuisine. 2 p.m. Saturday, at InterContinental Miami, 100 Chopin Plz., Miami; doggizen.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com; admission is free for humans. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, don't miss the chance to see Laura and Mimi, the infamous Chonga Girls from the YouTube sensation "Chongalicious," as they take the stage in their live show "2nite" at the Miami Improv. The Miami-based comedians will be delivering a fast-paced, character-driven, late-night talk show infused with their signature chonga flair. Think of it as a version of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — but with a lot more Chinese slippers. 4 p.m. Saturday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
If you're looking for a night of queer entertainment and support, look no further than Reflect Collective's Queer Fest. Hosted by Bad Papi, the event offers a diverse lineup of performers, including drag artists, musicians, comedians, poets, and dancers, all while contributing to a worthy cause. Proceeds from ticket sales go toward supporting survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Attendees can indulge in signature cocktails from Epoca Brewing and delicious food from Nikkei Miami — not to mention giveaways, a sensory space, tarot readings, and a queer survivor art exhibit. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Black Box Media, 12355 NW 13th Ave., North Miami; reflectcollective.org. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Step into the mesmerizing world of Bollywood cinema with Rhythm India: Bollywood & Beyond, a show that transports viewers through dance and music. Every great Bollywood film boasts vibrant costumes, mesmerizing choreography, and the powerful sounds of dancing bells. Taking the lead on this spectacular experience is Joya Kazi, a Universal Dance Award-nominated artist, actress, and choreographer, along with dancers from Joya Kazi Unlimited. Kazi has worked on projects for renowned production studios such as Disney and Dreamworks and has served on several judging panels including the World Choreography Awards. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5316; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $79 to $104. Sophia Medina
Sunday, April 9Join the Easter Bunny at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Gardens for the Bunny Hoppening, a springtime event filled with goodies, picnic baskets, face painting, candy, and much more. Children can get into the spirit of the season with an egg hunt, a bunny hop dance party, storytime, games, and other fun activities. Parents are welcome to join in on all the egg-citing festivities, with a bonus of mimosa flights to enjoy while the kids play. Don't miss out on this fun-filled event. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $11.95 to $24.95; admission is free for children 6 and under and members. Sophia Medina
When dance, theater, music, and nature converge, the result is always a beautiful experience. On Easter Sunday, Dance Now!, the South Beach Chamber Ensemble, and actor Susie K. Taylor come together for the annual Easter in the Garden event. The performance takes place at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, providing an interactive and unique experience of renewal and rebirth. 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden