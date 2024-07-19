10 Best Movies Shot in Miami

As an honorable mention, we'd like to highlight that several filmmakers have been creating features that showcase a new vision of South Florida, among them works like Monica Sorelle's Mountains, Hansel Porras Garcia's Febrero, Edson Jean's Ludi, and Chris Molina's Fallen Fruit. This is to say nothing of South Florida filmmakers like Jonathan Cuartas, Kareem Tabsch, and Keisha Rae Witherspoon, all of whom are bringing their own distinctive cinema to the world. The list could go on and on, with so many talents — budding and experienced, making shorts and features — to be discovered in the city, representing a new vanguard of cinema, even in the face of a city that so often seems designed to destroy the artists who live here.
Any and every list is just a reflection of the moment it was made and the people who made it, so remember that if you're getting upset over your favorite movie not being on here. We probably like it too (or maybe we don't) — but hey, make your own list if you're salty about it.
Without further ado, here are our top ten South Floridian films.