The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Beers and Gears is just like it sounds: beer and bike rides. Tarpon River Brewing hosts the weekly event, wherein riders of all levels take part in a group ride that ends at the beer garden with good food and even better beer. Beyond the perks, the event helps to promote bike awareness across South Florida, one of the most dangerous areas for riders in the U.S.On Friday, Books & Books, Sanctuary of the Arts, CasaCuba, and Florida International University's Cuban Research Institute host a special screening of the second episode PBS', which highlights 2012 presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco's poem "Looking for the Gulf Motel." Following the screening, there will be a discussion with Blanco and television producer Nely Galán and moderated byhost Elisa New. There will also be a live poetry reading by Blanco, along with an exclusive print of Blanco's poems for attendees.Did you pack on the pounds during the pandemic? Well, let's hope the models participating in this year's Bang Model Volleyball showed a bit more restraint. Every winter, Miami's modeling agencies compete in a two-day, coed charity volleyball tournament hoping to come away with the first-place trophy and bragging rights for a year. More than 250 models will participate this year, with matches taking place on the sands at Eighth Street and Ocean Drive. There will be a special guest DJ set by Brody Jenner on Sunday, plus the crowning of this year's winners.In 2020, the first major event to get scrapped by the pandemic was Calle Ocho. The annual Little Havana block party is more than just another excuse to party. It's a celebration of Latinos of all backgrounds and their contributions to the city. The pachanga finally returns on Sunday, stretching 20 blocks and across ten stages. Musical acts usually span every genre imaginable: reggaeton, merengue, salsa, hip-hop, cumbia, ranchera, pop. And then there's the food — do not forget about the food! Arepas, empanadas, pinchos, capachas, and fritanga all await those who are more interested in eating than dancing — but why not indulge in both?On Sunday, Sweat Records' popular monthly Waffle Party Vinyl Brunch returns to Dogfish Head Miami with DJ MLE at the helm. With Sweat helping out with the programming, rest assured that the music will be top-notch. And as always, while you enjoy the tunes, chow down on waffles (vegan options available), along with complimentary coffee, beermosas, and Dogfish Head's line of brews.Keep things chill on Sunday when the Center for Subtropical Affairs hosts Ambient Mode, the first in a series of ambient music-focused events. Kicking things off this week will be Carlo Vajra, Doris Dana, Ondas, Life as Sleep, Terence Tabeau, and Night Foundation. Attendees can also enjoy the center's plant sale while enjoying mellow tunes to help end the week on a soothing note.