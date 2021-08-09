The Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

click to enlarge Nanpa Básico kicks off his U.S. tour at the Oasis on Saturday, August 14. Photo courtesy of Escala Sonora

The Bass' virtual Small Talk series, which started during the pandemic, is still going strong. On Wednesday, it will host upcoming exhibiting artist Naama Tsabar. The Israeli-born, New York City-based artist has had solo exhibitions and performances presented by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, Museum of Art and Design, Palais De Tokyo, and Tel Aviv Museum of Art. Joining Tsabar for the chat is Bass curator Leilani Lynch, with Tsabar's solo exhibition, "Perimeters," opening in November at the museum.Strap on those boots, because the Farm Boys are taking over Melinda's on Thursday. The band promises a night filled with rock 'n' roll, blues, and funk. If you are looking to make a whole night of it, making sure to snag a dining reservation at Melinda's so you can enjoy the full menu.Described as "the Discovery Channel — with beer," Nerd Nite is similar to TED Talks in that it allows presenters from different disciplines to give informative talks to a receptive audience. The monthly event lands at Gramps on Thursday with topics like "What Will the Future Look Like? Cyberpunk, Solarpunk, and Cybertribe," "Why Mama Was Wrong (And What She Didn't Teach You About Credit Cards)," and "I Almost Threw Up While Taking the GRE, But It Was For the Best."Arsht on the Road is a series of pop-up performances that take place throughout Miami-Dade County. On Thursday, the series makes a stop in Opa-locka with RG Three. The evening promises music inspired by the exhibition "Casting Shadows | Framing Histories" at the ARC. There will also be a walking tour of the Opa-locka Light District, which sees poetry projected around the city's downtown area, starting at 8:30 p.m.Be cool as the Anderson's new party, Illicit, kicks off on Friday. The night promises a genre-bending playlist of R&B and house by Gaby G, Jun Ill, and Aura Jones. The party has also partnered up with local rum brand Coconut Cartel for craft cocktail specials all night long.With the kids going back to school soon, your chance to have quality family time this summer is quickly fading. Luckily, on Saturday, HistoryMiami hosts Family Fun Day. The monthly event allows everyone to tour the museum's latest exhibition, "It's a Miami Thing," along with guided tours, storytime, and craft stations. There's also a tour guide of downtown's public art scene led by T. Wheeler Castillo.Colombian rapper Nanpa Básico kicks off his U.S. tour at the Oasis on Saturday. Presented by Escala Sonora, Nanpa's music blends hip-hop, R&B, and reggaeton to create a softer melody that's not always associated with rap. Still, he's obviously connected with a lot of listeners who devoutly follow him on social media, including 1.3 million on Instagram and one million on TikTok. Serving as the opener for Nanpa in Miami is local band Locos Por Juana.