The Best Easter Egg Hunts in Miami

click to enlarge Egg-Venture Photo by Tony Espinoza

Egg-Venture at Zoo Miami

click to enlarge Bunny Eggstravaganza Photo by Edgar Alexander Rodríguez

Bunny Eggstravaganza at CityPlace Doral

Glow in the Dark Egg Hunt at Tinez Farms

click to enlarge Spring Fling Eggstravaganza Photo by Malcolm Mayo

Spring Fling Eggstravaganza at the LOOP

click to enlarge Easter Egg-Venture Photo by Carmen Arce

Easter Egg-Venture at Miami Seaquarium

click to enlarge Easter Day Eggstravaganza Photo courtesy of T5 Foundation

Easter Day Eggstravaganza at Partners Park

click to enlarge Easter at the Youth Fair Photo courtesy of Miami-Dade Youth Fair

Easter at the Youth Fair

It's Easter egg hunting season. Time for the young'uns to fend for themselves and search for eggs, armed with baskets and their hunting prowess. The strongest scavengers will reap the most candy-filled rewards, as nature intended.The weakest? Don't feel too bad for them. There are plenty of eggs to go around. And besides, egg hunts are only part of the festivities. Most Easter events offer several other activities and an appearance from a certain fuzzy bunny. But which are the best Easter events for kids in Miami?has got you covered.You use your smartphone for almost everything these days, and it only makes sense to use it to find Easter eggs as well. Zoo Miami's virtual scavenger hunt requires you to follow the clues on the Eventzee mobile app and complete six of 12 missions for prizes. Visit the zoo Easter weekend, and you'll also be able to watch animals such as pygmy hippos and African elephants receive Easter-themed goodies of their own.You'll find plenty of great photo ops at CityPlace's egg hunt, which includes live music and games. You can snap pics with the Easter Bunny and the 1,300 umbrellas floating above CityPlace's entrance. The umbrella art installation is part of the launch of CityPlace's new outdoor area, the Oasis.Once the sun goes down, this egg hunt gets turnt up. Kids can search for glow-in-the-dark eggs at night and then let loose at Tinez Farm's dance party. And yes, even the Easter Bunny makes a rare nighttime appearance.The kids will want to keep their eyes on the prize during the LOOP's egg hunt on the water. Whoever finds one of the six golden eggs wins a round of Pixar Putt minigolf for four with the Easter Bunny himself. As for the used eggs, they'll be turned into art afterward at the children's craft corner.An egg scavenger hunt has replaced the Seaquarium's traditional egg hunt. Participants will receive a map with clues that will help them find five designated locations. Those who get their map punched at all five locations will score an Easter goodie bag.Eggs will once again go airborne at this tenth-annual Easter event. Eggstravaganza will feature a helicopter egg drop, as has become tradition, as well as egg-toss games. Expect rides, food trucks, and live music as well. The first 500 children registered receive Easter baskets.Celebrate Easter Sunday at the Miami-Dade Youth Fair with egg hunts for the little ones and pictures with the Easter Bunny. It is also the final day of this year's Youth Fair, so get one last turkey leg and Observation Wheel ride before the event closes up shop.