Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Is Coming to Doral

Are you still all Barbiecore all the time? Did you watch Greta Gerwig'sover and over again? Then get your (plastic) ass to CityPlace Doral on Saturday, February 17, for Mattel Creations' Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour The truck will roll up to CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza, inviting you to shop Barbie-theme homeware and merchandise — while supplies last, of course. Apparel sold will include hoodies, denim jackets, caps, and T-shirts. The event will be free.The Dreamhouse Live Tour is part of Mattel's celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie's Dreamhouse. The truck initially launched in 2019 with a 1990s throwback Malibu Barbie theme.