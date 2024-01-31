Things To Do Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Is Coming to Doral Life in plastic — it's fantastic! Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour rolls into town on February 17. By Jose D. Duran January 31, 2024 Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will be selling homeware and merch. CityPlace Doral photo

Barbie over and over again? Then get your (plastic) ass to CityPlace Doral on Saturday, February 17, for Mattel Creations'



The truck will roll up to CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza, inviting you to shop Barbie-theme homeware and merchandise — while supplies last, of course. Apparel sold will include hoodies, denim jackets, caps, and T-shirts. The event will be free.



The Dreamhouse Live Tour is part of Mattel's celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie's Dreamhouse. The truck initially launched in 2019 with a 1990s throwback Malibu Barbie theme.



