Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour Is Coming to Doral

Life in plastic — it's fantastic! Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour rolls into town on February 17.
January 31, 2024
Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour will be selling homeware and merch. CityPlace Doral photo
Are you still all Barbiecore all the time? Did you watch Greta Gerwig's Barbie over and over again? Then get your (plastic) ass to CityPlace Doral on Saturday, February 17, for Mattel Creations' Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour.

The truck will roll up to CityPlace Doral's Fountain Plaza, inviting you to shop Barbie-theme homeware and merchandise — while supplies last, of course. Apparel sold will include hoodies, denim jackets, caps, and T-shirts. The event will be free.

The Dreamhouse Live Tour is part of Mattel's celebration of the 60th anniversary of Barbie's Dreamhouse. The truck initially launched in 2019 with a 1990s throwback Malibu Barbie theme.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 17, at the Fountain Plaza at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.
