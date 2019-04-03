Bad Boys for Life Filming Will Shut Down the MacArthur Causeway, Parts of South Beach

Bad boys, bad boys — whatcha gonna do when they come for you, Miami?

Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of the buddy-cop movies that helped turn Will Smith and Martin Lawrence into A-list movie stars, will be filming in Miami this month. The Miami-Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment issued permits under the production name "Garden Films Productions LLC" for Bad Boys for Life to film in "Ocean Terrace 73rd to 75th streets, Miami Beach citywide, Port of Miami."

More specific filming details were uncovered from the City of Miami Beach Film & Print Office, which issued filming permits for the movie from noon Wednesday, April 10, through 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, on Ocean Drive between Sixth and Tenth Streets. A representative of the Film & Print Office told New Times that the beach between Sixth and Tenth would also be closed to the public during those dates for "public safety due to stunts."