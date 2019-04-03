Bad Boys for Life Filming Will Shut Down the MacArthur Causeway, Parts of South Beach

Bad boys, bad boys — whatcha gonna do when they come for you, Miami?
Bad Boys for Life, the third installment of the buddy-cop movies that helped turn Will Smith and Martin Lawrence into A-list movie stars, will be filming in Miami this month. The Miami-Dade County Office of Film and Entertainment issued permits under the production name "Garden Films Productions LLC" for Bad Boys for Life to film in "Ocean Terrace 73rd to 75th streets, Miami Beach citywide, Port of Miami."
More specific filming details were uncovered from the City of Miami Beach Film & Print Office, which issued filming permits for the movie from noon Wednesday, April 10, through 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, on Ocean Drive between Sixth and Tenth Streets. A representative of the Film & Print Office told New Times that the beach between Sixth and Tenth would also be closed to the public during those dates for "public safety due to stunts."
On a more inconvenient note, WPLG Local 10 reported that the MacArthur Causeway will be completely shut down "at multiple times" on Sunday, April 14. Traffic heading west will be closed between 2 and 4 p.m., while eastbound traffic will be suspended at "intermittent times." Good luck planning around that.
The original two Bad Boys movies were filmed mainly in Miami and chronicled the adventures of two Miami narcotics detectives, Marcus Burnett
The previous two editions were directed by Michael Bay, a Miami resident. The newest film will be helmed by Belgian directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.
According to IMDb, the new film finds Burnett and Lowery in different stages of their lives. "Marcus Burnett is now a police inspector and Mike Lowery is in a midlife crisis," reads its plot synopsis. "They unite again when an Albanian mercenary, whose brother they killed, promises them an important bonus."
IMDb also lists DJ Khaled among the cast members in an untitled role. Still no word on whether DJ Khaled will collaborate with Will Smith on a 21st-century remix of "Miami."
Bad Boys for Life is scheduled to be released January 17, 2020.
