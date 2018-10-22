Artechouse, Instagram’s Newest Obsession, Opens in November in Miami Beach

Move over, ice cream — there’s a new museum trend in town, and this one is here to stay. Blending art and technology, Artechouse is set to open in South Beach this November, just in time for Miami Art Week. The tech-driven art space originated in Washington, D.C., and later opened a location in New Mexico. For its third venture, its neon storefront will fit in nicely on Collins Avenue.

Technology is very much a work of art, and cofounders Sandro Kereselidze and Tatiana Pastukhova aim to shed a light on that often unrecognized facet. The Miami Beach space comes less than a year and a half after the partners opened their first Artechouse in D.C. and just six months after the Albuquerque space. According to Pastukhova, the managing director, the Magic City was always on the list for an Artechouse location.