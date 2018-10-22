Artechouse, Instagram’s Newest Obsession, Opens in November in Miami Beach

Move over, ice cream — there’s a new museum trend in town, and this one is here to stay. Blending art and technology, Artechouse is set to open in South Beach this November, just in time for Miami Art Week. The tech-driven art space originated in Washington, D.C., and later opened a location in New Mexico. For its third venture, its neon storefront will fit in nicely on Collins Avenue.
Technology is very much a work of art, and cofounders Sandro Kereselidze and Tatiana Pastukhova aim to shed a light on that often unrecognized facet. The Miami Beach space comes less than a year and a half after the partners opened their first Artechouse in D.C. and just six months after the Albuquerque space. According to Pastukhova, the managing director, the Magic City was always on the list for an Artechouse location.
“Miami's art culture has really flourished in recent decades...," she says. "We saw it as an opportunity for a place like Artechouse, where we can open up the dialogue about the future of the arts and introduce people to the arts and technology.”
The founders’ mission, as the name suggests, is to unite art, science, and technology under one roof. Prepare to have your mind bent and your senses stimulated.
“There are multiple ways of examining the relationship between art, science, and technology,” Pastukhova explains. “Our focus is the use of technology in the creation of the new-media art.
“Living in a highly digital world, our lives are becoming more and more inseparable from the use of technology.”
For its inaugural Miami Beach show, however, Artechouse will show work by French digital artists Adrien Mondot and Claire Bardainne in the exhibition “XYZT: Abstract Landscapes.” At this exhibit, guests will experience a range of technology-inspired work. The title of the show comes from what the artists refer to as an “imaginary territory,” which borders the space between visual and performing arts. Be ready for kinetic sand, clouds that take on your appearance, and, of course, abstract landscapes.
“With Artechouse in Miami, we hope to further our mission in educating about the possibilities of creating with technology, continue in empowering the artists in using new tools, and inspiring the new generation,” Pastukhova says. “With each new city, our curatorial team will focus on showcasing art and experiences that resonate with the city it's in.”
Unlike most museums, where visitors encounter signs urging “Do not touch,” at Artechouse, guests are invited to interact with the artwork. Go ahead and touch.
Come November, expect to see tons of photos of neon lights against black on your Instagram feed. Start practicing those poses, because you’ll have plenty of visually appealing backdrops from which to choose.
Artechouse. Opens 10 a.m. Thursday, November 15, at 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $24 for ages 16 and up and $17 for ages 2 to 16.
