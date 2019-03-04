ArtCenter/South Florida Is Moving to Little River

ArtCenter/South Florida is dead. Long live Oolite Arts.

That's one of two major announcements from one of South Florida's most impactful arts organizations today. ArtCenter, which has renamed itself Oolite Arts, plans to move its headquarters to Miami's Little River neighborhood, it also announced this afternoon.

The organization is working with firm Jones Kroloff to find an architect to construct a signature building for its new headquarters at 75 NW 72nd St., in the heart of Little River about halfway between Biscayne Boulevard and I-95. The new building will open in 2022, according to the announcement.