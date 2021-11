Miami Art Week 2021 Fair Guide: Art Basel, Scope, NADA, Cube, and More

While the art world would like to think things have gone back to "normal," it's evident from this year's crop of art fairs that things have changed. In addition to implementing strict COVID protocols — some fairs require proof of a negative COVID test or vaccination in order to gain entry — they've shifted the days they'll be open to the public. The grand dame herself, Art Basel, will be one day shorter this year, closing on Saturday instead of its usual Sunday.There is also the absence of fairs like Aqua, which says it will return in 2022, while Prizm has opted for a mostly virtual presence along with a few in-person events at Red Rooster in Overtown. Volta (formerly Pulse) was supposed to make its big debut in Miami this year but scrapped those plans after pandemic-borne obstacles proved to be too much.Still, there's still plenty to catch during Miami Art Week, with longstanding fairs NADA, Scope, Art Miami, Satellite, and Untitled all returning to in-person presentations. The week will also see its first NFT art fair, Cube, which will take over 50 billboards across the city, billing itself as public art fair everyone can interact with.Here's a guide, in alphabetical order, of all the art fairs taking place during Miami Art Week.Thursday, December 2, through Saturday, December 4, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 786-276-2600; miamibeachconvention.com . Tickets cost $50 to $500 via artbasel.com Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-492-7868; artbeatmiami.com . Admission is free.Tuesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 5, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; artmiami.com . Tickets cost $35 to $275.Tuesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 5, at 1 Miami Herald Plaza (at NE 14th Street), Miami; 305-517-7977; contextartmiami.com . Tickets cost $35 to $275.Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at various locations; cubeartfair.com . Admission is free.Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at Convention Center Drive and 19th Street, Miami Beach; designmiami.com . Tickets cost $30 to $112.50.Monday, November 29, through Saturday, December 4, at Esquina de Abuela, 2705 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; 305-762-2192; fridgeartfair.com . Tickets cost $20.Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at the Suites at the Dorchester, 1849 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; inkartfair.com . Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com Wednesday, December 1, through Saturday, December 4, at Ice Palace Studios, 1400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-347-7400; newartdealers.org . Tickets cost $35 to $55.Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at 225 NE 34th St., Miami; pintamiami.com . Tickets cost $25 to $60.Tuesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 19, online; prizmartfair.com . Tickets cost $10 to $500.. Wednesday, December 1, through Sunday, December 5, at Mana Wynwood, 2217 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; redwoodartgroup.com . Tickets cost $20 to $75Tuesday, November 30, through Saturday, December 4, at 1655 Meridian Ave., Miami Beach; satellite-show.com . Tickets cost $32 to $76.80.Tuesday, November 30, through Sunday, December 5, at Ocean Drive and Eighth Street, Miami Beach; scope-art.com . Tickets cost $40 to $200.Monday, November 29, through Saturday, December 4, at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach; 646-405-6942; untitledartfairs.com . Tickets cost $40.