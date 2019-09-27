Barry Jenkins Previews Moonlight Collectors' Book With Forward by Frank Ocean

It may be nearly four years old, but Moonlight continues to shine. Not only did the 2016 film, which New Times called "the best film ever produced in Miami," earn a shocking Oscar win for Best Picture (along with Mahershala Ali's Best Supporting Actor victory) in 2017, but it's contributed to a Florida film boom. TV shows such as Claws and On Becoming a God in Central Florida have been made here, and Moonlight's distributor A24 has added to the Florida film canon with Sean Baker's The Florida Project and Waves; the new, South Florida-set film from It Comes At Night director Trey Edward Shults releasing this fall.

Now, A24 is celebrating the film's legacy by featuring Moonlight in a new series of books published by the indie studio, set for release Monday, September 30.

This is a thing we did ????????



MOONLIGHT

8 x 11 in. / 224 pages

- Forward by Frank Ocean

- Essay by Hilton Als

- Academy Award Acceptance speeches



pic.twitter.com/ubbRSjMShS — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 26, 2019

As previewed by the film's director, Liberty City native Barry Jenkins, the book of Moonlight will include an introduction by Frank Ocean. The hardcover, 224-page book will also include photos, an essay by New York Times theater critic Hilton Als, the entire screenplay for the film written by Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, and the acceptance speeches from that fateful Oscar night.

A24, which has developed something of a cult following thanks to its reputation for releasing well-made, artistic films just outside of the Hollywood mainstream, is also releasing similar books on Alex Garland's Ex Machina and Robert Eggers' The Witch.

The books will be available via A24's online shop and sell for $60 in first editions of 2,000, meaning they are likely to become collector's items (especially the Moonlight one, which, thanks to the inclusion of Frank Ocean, will probably sell out immediately and end up on eBay and Grailed for four times the price).

The film's creators have kept busy since its release. Jenkins' last film was an adaption of James Baldwin's If Beale Street Could Talk, while McCraney, a Liberty City native alongside Jenkins, has hosted the Miami-focused 305/One Festival and recently wrote the television show, David Makes Man, for Oprah's OWN network.