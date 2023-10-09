The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 9Singer, dancer, and all-around entertainer Todrick Hall is back on tour with his ninth and most electric show yet. His Velvet Rage Tour champions a new era of inclusivity, individuality, and acceptance, set to a playlist from Hall's hit albums, including Straight Outta Oz, Forbidden, and Femuline. Hall channels his energy into a beautiful velvet rage of empowerment that every rebel, freethinker, and dreamer can applaud. 8 p.m. Monday, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-761-5374; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $39 to $196.50 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, October 10On Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation hosts Taste America: Miami at the Rubell Museum. Presented by Capital One, the event brings together chefs and diners to celebrate the independent restaurants at the heart of the community. The Miami edition is hosted by chef Akino West of Rosie's, with chef Eileen Andrade (Amelia's 1931), Timon Balloo (the Katherine), Adrianne Calvo (Chef Adrianne's), Tristen Epps (Ocean Social), Carlos Garcia (Leku), Karla Hoyos (Tacotomia), Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea), Carmen Miranda (Tacombi), and Raheem Sealey (Drinking Pig BBQ) also in attendance. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Rubell Museum, 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; jamesbeard.org. Tickets cost $175 to $250 via squadup.com. Jose D. Duran
Broadway in Fort Lauderdale presents Annie, the musical about that lovable red-headed orphan and the wealthy man who adopts her. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. The musical returns to the stage in an all-new production at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts October 10-22. With catchy music, a heartwarming story, and themes of hope, family, and love, it's the perfect show for people of all ages. 8 p.m. Tuesday through October 22, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $116 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, October 11Enjoy a film screening in Vizcaya Museum's immaculate gardens when the historic landmark hosts Vizcaya Late Movie Night on Wednesday. In keeping with the season, the feature film is the 1959 classic horror House on Haunted Hill. Directed by William Castle, the movie follows five people as they stay the night at a haunted house, with the terror unfolding before them as the night progresses. Before the showing, you can watch an interview with Vincent Price, one of the film's leading stars, recorded right on Vizcaya's grounds. Spooky dance tunes will be playing to prepare you for the scares in store. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Wednesday, Books & Books hosts world-renowned chef Eric Ripert, who is popping into the bookstore to discuss his new cookbook, Seafood Simple. Considered the definitive seafood guide from the three-Michelin-starred chef of Le Bernardin, the book is full of beautiful photography, helpful techniques, and 85 easy fish recipes. During the evening, you can meet the author and chef who put it all together and get his insight on his recipes and cooking techniques. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, October 12Rising singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl stops at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday as part of his Paris Texas Tour, which wrapped up its European leg last month. The 22-year-old Mexican artist has gradually gained traction since 2018 after the release of his debut single, "Amor Viejo." His sound is often defined as a distinctive combination of folk and pop elements filled with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics. Overall, his music has gained more than 100 million streams on digital platforms, with tracks such as "San "Lucas," "Colapso," and "Abrazados a Ti." 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $41.20 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Playwright Terrence McNally's Love! Valour! Compassion! first opened off-Broadway in 1994, moving to the Great White Way the following year. It won several prizes, including Tony and Drama Desk awards and recognition from the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Obie Awards. The play follows a group of eight gay friends as they spend the summer in upstate New York. Michael Leeds directs Island City's take on the dramedy, which runs through November 5. 7 p.m. Thursday, through November 5, at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-928-9800; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $55. Jose D. Duran
Standup comedian Bert Kreischer makes his way to the Hard Rock Live for a night of laughs for his Tops Off World Tour. Kreischer is widely recognized as one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the industry, as his performances are known to sell out venues across the country. His comedy stems from highly relatable content, including stories about his family, his journey through fatherhood, and his party antics in middle age. Kreischer has released several stand-up specials on Netflix, including Secret Time, The Machine, and his most recent release, Razzle Dazzle. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $55 to $125 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, October 13The German American Social Club of Greater Miami has celebrated Oktoberfest since 1958, making it the oldest and longest-running Oktoberfest in Florida. You can participate in this decades-long tradition October 13-15 and 20-22. Unlike many local celebrations, expect the German American Social Club's event to be as authentic as if you had flown to Munich, with authentic German food, beer, music, and dancing. Dust off your dirndl or lederhosen and get ready to party. 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday, and 2 to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the German American Social Club of Greater Miami, 11919 SW 56th St., Miami; 305-552-5123; oktoberfest.miami. Tickets cost $13 to $105 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It's Friday the 13th, and it's time to take on the night at the Vampyre Symposium at the Venue Fort Lauderdale. The party invites vampires, werewolves, witches, and creatures of the fey to wear black-and-white attire and enjoy a gothic-themed ball. The night features a live performance by Rux Vendetta, with DJs Danny Bled, Lady Anime, and Lindersmash spinning all night. There will also be an erotic stage performance by Alexis Noventa, while Janet Alvarez of Spellbound Brews offers oracle and rune readings. At midnight, Hells Gate Halo, a fire and drum troupe, ignites the stage for a consecration ritual ceremony, complete with a Champagne toast. 9 p.m. Friday, at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 954-765-6968; thevenueftlauderdale.com. Tickets cost $160 to $280 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
If you're a plant lover looking to get your hands dirty, Pottery for Plants at ZeyZey is calling your name. Hosted by Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) Ceramics, the workshop guides you as you create a hand-built planter in the venue's backyard oasis. OCISLY designed the class with first-timers in mind, so you'll get all the materials needed, including a succulent for your new planter, to let your creativity run free. After you're done building your plant's new home, OCISLY will fire your planter and apply a clear gaze, and it will be ready for you to pick up in three to four weeks. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, at ZeyZey, 353 NE 61st St., Miami; zeyzeymiami.com. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Friday, Loxen Production stages Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein with a South Florida cast at the Manuel Artime Theater starting on Friday. This is the final production of the company's 2023 season. Young Frankenstein is based on the 1976 comedy film of the same name, with Brooks returning to write the book and music for the stage production that made its Broadway debut in 2007. Loxen's show is led by Benjamin Leon IV, who stars as the titular character. 8 p.m. Friday, October 13, through October 29, at the Manuel Artime Theater, 900 SW First St., Miami; loxenproductions.com. Tickets cost $25 to $75. Jose D. Duran
On Friday, Bar Nancy hosts the House of Burlesquine, a night of occult burlesque with a themed performance that consists of live music, theatrics, and drag. The show follows three struggling performers as they travel to the Scottish Highlands and visit the Boleskine House, leading them to make a bargain to achieve fame and fortune — all set to the music of English rock band Led Zeppelin. The performers include Yoko Oso, Sofia Luna, Freckles Galore, Regina Cocoa, Dasha Sweetwaters, and Le Belle Michele. 9 p.m. Friday, at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Tickets cost $13 to $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, October 14Get ready to play some kickball on Saturday. Relive your middle-school days while supporting the environment at Kickball for a Cause and Beach Cleanup. Volunteers start their day with a beach cleanup and a historical tour of Virginia Key. Once the beaches are cleaner, participants head to the park for a competitive game of kickball. This is not just any ordinary game, as local environment organizations such as Debris Free Oceans, Plastic Fisherman, Rescue a Reef, and MORAES will battle it out on the field. Throughout the event, the organizations will share eco-friendly messages and highlight the importance of conservation work. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; soflomoraes.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
For many, Halloween is about finding the perfect costume. For dog lovers, Halloween is just another opportunity to dress up their pups. If you fall into the latter camp, head to Pinecrest Gardens for Howl-O-Ween. Bring your four-legged ghoul and enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment. Your best friend can enter the costume contest, take part in an agility course, or strike a pose in the pumpkin patch. Your other pets — the kids — are welcome to attend, too, with a spooky kids' zone available to keep them entertained. A portion of the event's proceeds benefit Paws4You Rescue, which helps shelter, foster, and place dogs in need. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $12 to $14 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday afternoon, Club Space delivers good vibes with a side of dance music during its weekly 4:20 Space Yoga. Led by Tifftopia, participants can lay out, relax, and unwind along with sweet tunes played by Goosebumpin. Those attending the session can win VIP passes to Hocus Pocus, the Halloween-themed festival at Factory Town. Whether you are a first-timer or a pro, anyone and everyone is invited to stretch and let go of stress underneath the disco ball. 4:20 p.m. Saturday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspacemiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Queer Easels returns to the Hotel Gaythering, featuring a new crop of emerging LGBTQ artists. October's artists are Rafael Farello, Frederico Alex Jules, and Patrick Louis. Farello is a Colombian-born, Miami-based artist specializing in oil and acrylic painting who explores themes of sensuality, sexuality, and fetishism. Jules is a Fort Lauderdale-based, self-taught artist who focuses on pencil sketches. Louis is the founder of Queer Easels and paints the two things he enjoys the most: fish and men. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at Hotel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 786-284-1176; gaythering.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
This year, the National LGBTQ Task Force celebrates its 50th anniversary. To mark that milestone, the 27th annual National LGBTQ Task Force Gala returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year's theme is "Forever Strong, Unapologetically Queer," speaking to the organization's determination to uplift the LGBTQ community and create spaces for queer people to be their full, authentic selves. Hosting this year is drag queen extraordinaire Latrice Royal and actor and singer Dyllón Burnside. After the gala, the AfterGlow Ball takes over with music by DJ Hector Fonseca, an open bar by Bacardi, and performances hosted by Athena Dion. 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr.; thetaskforce.org. Gala tickets cost $500; AfterGlow tickets cost $50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden