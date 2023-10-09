The 19 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, October 9

click to enlarge Broadway musical Annie takes the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, October 10. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Tuesday, October 10

click to enlarge Eric Ripert stops at Books & Books in Coral Gables on Wednesday, October 11. Photo by Nigel Parry

Wednesday, October 11

click to enlarge Mexican singer-songwriter Kevin Kaarl performs at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday, October 12. Escala Sonora photo

Thursday, October 12

click to enlarge The German American Social Club of Greater Miami celebrates Oktoberfest on Friday, October 13. German American Social Club of Greater Miami photo

Friday, October 13

click to enlarge Halloween is for the dogs at Howl-O-Ween at Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday, October 14. Pinecrest Gardens photo

Saturday, October 14

click to enlarge The Adrienne Arsht Center will screen The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Sunday, October 15. Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Sunday, October 15

Singer, dancer, and all-around entertaineris back on tour with his ninth and most electric show yet. His Velvet Rage Tour champions a new era of inclusivity, individuality, and acceptance, set to a playlist from Hall's hit albums, including, and. Hall channels his energy into a beautiful velvet rage of empowerment that every rebel, freethinker, and dreamer can applaud.On Tuesday, the James Beard Foundation hosts. Presented by Capital One, the event brings together chefs and diners to celebrate the independent restaurants at the heart of the community. The Miami edition is hosted by chef Akino West of Rosie's, with chef Eileen Andrade (Amelia's 1931), Timon Balloo (the Katherine), Adrianne Calvo (Chef Adrianne's), Tristen Epps (Ocean Social), Carlos Garcia (Leku), Karla Hoyos (Tacotomia), Aniece Meinhold and Cesar Zapata (Phuc Yea), Carmen Miranda (Tacombi), and Raheem Sealey (Drinking Pig BBQ) also in attendance.Broadway in Fort Lauderdale presents, the musical about that lovable red-headed orphan and the wealthy man who adopts her. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theatergoers that sunshine is always right around the corner. The musical returns to the stage in an all-new production at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts October 10-22. With catchy music, a heartwarming story, and themes of hope, family, and love, it's the perfect show for people of all ages.Enjoy a film screening in Vizcaya Museum's immaculate gardens when the historic landmark hostson Wednesday. In keeping with the season, the feature film is the 1959 classic horror. Directed by William Castle, the movie follows five people as they stay the night at a haunted house, with the terror unfolding before them as the night progresses. Before the showing, you can watch an interview with Vincent Price, one of the film's leading stars, recorded right on Vizcaya's grounds. Spooky dance tunes will be playing to prepare you for the scares in store.On Wednesday, Books & Books hosts world-renowned chef, who is popping into the bookstore to discuss his new cookbook,. Considered the definitive seafood guide from the three-Michelin-starred chef of Le Bernardin, the book is full of beautiful photography, helpful techniques, and 85 easy fish recipes. During the evening, you can meet the author and chef who put it all together and get his insight on his recipes and cooking techniques.Rising singer-songwriterstops at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Thursday as part of his Paris Texas Tour, which wrapped up its European leg last month. The 22-year-old Mexican artist has gradually gained traction since 2018 after the release of his debut single, "Amor Viejo." His sound is often defined as a distinctive combination of folk and pop elements filled with soulful melodies and impactful lyrics. Overall, his music has gained more than 100 million streams on digital platforms, with tracks such as "San "Lucas," "Colapso," and "Abrazados a Ti."Playwright Terrence McNally'sfirst opened off-Broadway in 1994, moving to the Great White Way the following year. It won several prizes, including Tony and Drama Desk awards and recognition from the New York Drama Critics' Circle and the Obie Awards. The play follows a group of eight gay friends as they spend the summer in upstate New York. Michael Leeds directs Island City's take on the dramedy, which runs through November 5.Standup comedianmakes his way to the Hard Rock Live for a night of laughs for his Tops Off World Tour. Kreischer is widely recognized as one of the top-grossing stand-up comics in the industry, as his performances are known to sell out venues across the country. His comedy stems from highly relatable content, including stories about his family, his journey through fatherhood, and his party antics in middle age. Kreischer has released several stand-up specials on Netflix, including, and his most recent release,The German American Social Club of Greater Miami has celebratedsince 1958, making it the oldest and longest-running Oktoberfest in Florida. You can participate in this decades-long tradition October 13-15 and 20-22. Unlike many local celebrations, expect the German American Social Club's event to be as authentic as if you had flown to Munich, with authentic German food, beer, music, and dancing. Dust off your dirndl or lederhosen and get ready to party.It's Friday the 13th, and it's time to take on the night at theat the Venue Fort Lauderdale. The party invites vampires, werewolves, witches, and creatures of the fey to wear black-and-white attire and enjoy a gothic-themed ball. The night features a live performance by Rux Vendetta, with DJs Danny Bled, Lady Anime, and Lindersmash spinning all night. There will also be an erotic stage performance by Alexis Noventa, while Janet Alvarez of Spellbound Brews offers oracle and rune readings. At midnight, Hells Gate Halo, a fire and drum troupe, ignites the stage for a consecration ritual ceremony, complete with a Champagne toast.If you're a plant lover looking to get your hands dirty,at ZeyZey is calling your name. Hosted by Of Course I Still Love You (OCISLY) Ceramics, the workshop guides you as you create a hand-built planter in the venue's backyard oasis. OCISLY designed the class with first-timers in mind, so you'll get all the materials needed, including a succulent for your new planter, to let your creativity run free. After you're done building your plant's new home, OCISLY will fire your planter and apply a clear gaze, and it will be ready for you to pick up in three to four weeks.On Friday, Loxen Production stages Mel Brooks'with a South Florida cast at the Manuel Artime Theater starting on Friday. This is the final production of the company's 2023 season.is based on the 1976 comedy film of the same name, with Brooks returning to write the book and music for the stage production that made its Broadway debut in 2007. Loxen's show is led by Benjamin Leon IV, who stars as the titular character.On Friday, Bar Nancy hosts, a night of occult burlesque with a themed performance that consists of live music, theatrics, and drag. The show follows three struggling performers as they travel to the Scottish Highlands and visit the Boleskine House, leading them to make a bargain to achieve fame and fortune — all set to the music of English rock band Led Zeppelin. The performers include Yoko Oso, Sofia Luna, Freckles Galore, Regina Cocoa, Dasha Sweetwaters, and Le Belle Michele.Get ready to play some kickball on Saturday. Relive your middle-school days while supporting the environment at. Volunteers start their day with a beach cleanup and a historical tour of Virginia Key. Once the beaches are cleaner, participants head to the park for a competitive game of kickball. This is not just any ordinary game, as local environment organizations such as Debris Free Oceans, Plastic Fisherman, Rescue a Reef, and MORAES will battle it out on the field. Throughout the event, the organizations will share eco-friendly messages and highlight the importance of conservation work.For many, Halloween is about finding the perfect costume. For dog lovers, Halloween is just another opportunity to dress up their pups. If you fall into the latter camp, head to Pinecrest Gardens for. Bring your four-legged ghoul and enjoy food, drinks, and live entertainment. Your best friend can enter the costume contest, take part in an agility course, or strike a pose in the pumpkin patch. Your other pets — the kids — are welcome to attend, too, with a spooky kids' zone available to keep them entertained. A portion of the event's proceeds benefit Paws4You Rescue, which helps shelter, foster, and place dogs in need.On Saturday afternoon, Club Space delivers good vibes with a side of dance music during its weekly. Led by Tifftopia, participants can lay out, relax, and unwind along with sweet tunes played by Goosebumpin. Those attending the session can win VIP passes to Hocus Pocus, the Halloween-themed festival at Factory Town. Whether you are a first-timer or a pro, anyone and everyone is invited to stretch and let go of stress underneath the disco ball.On Saturday,returns to the Hotel Gaythering, featuring a new crop of emerging LGBTQ artists. October's artists are Rafael Farello, Frederico Alex Jules, and Patrick Louis. Farello is a Colombian-born, Miami-based artistspecializing in oil and acrylic painting who explores themes of sensuality, sexuality, and fetishism. Jules is a Fort Lauderdale-based, self-taught artist who focuses on pencil sketches. Louis is the founder of Queer Easels and paints the two things he enjoys the most: fish and men.This year, the National LGBTQ Task Force celebrates its 50th anniversary. To mark that milestone, the 27th annualreturns to the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year's theme is "Forever Strong, Unapologetically Queer," speaking to the organization's determination to uplift the LGBTQ community and create spaces for queer people to be their full, authentic selves. Hosting this year is drag queen extraordinaire Latrice Royal and actor and singer Dyllón Burnside. After the gala, the AfterGlow Ball takes over with music by DJ Hector Fonseca, an open bar by Bacardi, and performances hosted by Athena Dion.The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts isn't usually the kind of place you'd expect to host a rowdy screening of— but that's exactly what's happening on Sunday. Get ready to do the "Time Warp" as the Arsht Center screens the cult classic celebrating its 48th anniversary, complete with a shadow cast. Audience participation is encouraged. (Prop bags will be available to purchase for $5.) Attending the screening is actor Barry Bostwick, who plays Brad Majors in the film and who will meet with VIP ticket holders and sign autographs.